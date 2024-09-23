The Pager Cartoon Was Too Nice: Rashida Tlaib Demands We Stop Sending Weapons...
YUGE Swing in THIS Particular Leftist Poll Should Make Every Single Kamala Harris...
NO DUH: Secret Service Approval Rating Plummets Because They SUCK at Their Jobs
Wait, the WH Used Taxpayer Dollars to Fly Zelenskyy to a Swing State...
Like All Good Commies, AOC Calls for Government to 'Rein in' the Media...
Deep State Drops Assassin Bounty Letter! Trump vs Bill Maher, Megyn Kelly on...
ESCALATION: Pentagon Sending Additional Troops to Middle East As Israeli-Hezbollah Tension...
Whoopi Goldberg Makes the 'Historic Announcement' About Wednesday's Guest on 'The View'
Singer's Onstage Scripted Woke Pitch for Voting Against Trump Is the Harris Campaign...
Here's Another Flashback That Nukes Harris 2024's 'Tough Law Enforcer Who Will Secure...
Angry Staffer INSISTS We Listen to 750 Trump-Hating Nat Sec Toadies, Hilariously Melts...
'Tried My Best': DOJ Shares CRAZY Letter Allegedly from Ryan Routh About Trump...
Gretchen Whitmer: Harris Doesn't Take Tough Qs Because She's a Happy Warrior Who...
THIS --> James Woods Sums Up How Damn DUMB Kamala Voters REALLY Are...

Having Solved All Its Other Problems, California Tackles the REAL Issues Like Banning Plastic Bags

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 23, 2024
Meme screenshot

Great news! California has solved its crime problem, its homelessness problem, and its wildfire problem so it can now focus on the really serious issues.

Oh. Wait.

Advertisement

No. Crime is still an issue. So is homelessness. Wildfires are too. California is doing great, basically.

But don't worry. They've banned plastic bags, so all is right with the world!

More from CBS 8:

“Paper or plastic” will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California under a new law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans all plastic shopping bags.

California had already banned thin plastic shopping bags at supermarkets and other stores, but shoppers could purchase bags made with a thicker plastic that purportedly made them reusable and recyclable.

The new measure, approved by state legislators last month, bans all plastic shopping bags starting in 2026. Consumers who don't bring their own bags will now simply be asked if they want a paper bag.

State Sen. Catherine Blakespear, one of the bill's supporters, said people were not reusing or recycling any plastic bags. She pointed to a state study that found that the amount of plastic shopping bags trashed per person grew from 8 pounds (3.6 kilograms) per year in 2004 to 11 pounds (5 kilograms) per year in 2021.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's so important it doesn't go into effect until 2026.

This writer is old enough to remember when plastic bags were the solution to awful paper bags that cut down trees.

But Gavin Newsom insists California is a state focused on 'freedom'. Except to own guns. Or speak your mind.

They should just get ahead of the curve and ban bags. 

Heck, ban shopping. Go back to farming or hunting-gathering. To save the planet.

The post continues:

Now all of that “help” from environmentalist liberals is choking the oceans. Liberals are wrong on every issue.

They sure are.

Advertisement

This post continues:

The larger issue is that environmentalists are so singularly focused on their pet issue that they make things worse.

The zero-carbon environmentalists are a perfect example in California. They convinced the progressives in CA to close Diablo Valley nuke plant instead of building it larger for clean electricity, water desalination. 

Pure stupidity.

Unfiltered, unadulterated stupidity.

But they're doing something.

And that's all that matters.

Bingo.

Advertisement

Beyond absurd.

It's nothing but performance art.

Oh. Wait.

They've got their priorities.

They're all out of whack, but they've got them.

Tags: BAN BANNED CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTALISM GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
YUGE Swing in THIS Particular Leftist Poll Should Make Every Single Kamala Harris Supporter VERY Nervous
Sam J.
Wait, the WH Used Taxpayer Dollars to Fly Zelenskyy to a Swing State After Slamming JD Vance?
Doug P.
Like All Good Commies, AOC Calls for Government to 'Rein in' the Media (Cause They're Not Lefty Enough?)
Amy Curtis
Whoopi Goldberg Makes the 'Historic Announcement' About Wednesday's Guest on 'The View'
Doug P.
Angry Staffer INSISTS We Listen to 750 Trump-Hating Nat Sec Toadies, Hilariously Melts DOWN When MOCKED
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement