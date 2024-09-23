Having Solved All Its Other Problems, California Tackles the REAL Issues Like Banning Plastic Bags

Great news! California has solved its crime problem, its homelessness problem, and its wildfire problem so it can now focus on the really serious issues.

Oh. Wait.

No. Crime is still an issue. So is homelessness. Wildfires are too. California is doing great, basically.

But don't worry. They've banned plastic bags, so all is right with the world!

California governor signs law banning all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores https://t.co/VGphqNKzEd — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) September 22, 2024

More from CBS 8:

“Paper or plastic” will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California under a new law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans all plastic shopping bags. California had already banned thin plastic shopping bags at supermarkets and other stores, but shoppers could purchase bags made with a thicker plastic that purportedly made them reusable and recyclable. The new measure, approved by state legislators last month, bans all plastic shopping bags starting in 2026. Consumers who don't bring their own bags will now simply be asked if they want a paper bag. State Sen. Catherine Blakespear, one of the bill's supporters, said people were not reusing or recycling any plastic bags. She pointed to a state study that found that the amount of plastic shopping bags trashed per person grew from 8 pounds (3.6 kilograms) per year in 2004 to 11 pounds (5 kilograms) per year in 2021.

It's so important it doesn't go into effect until 2026.

This writer is old enough to remember when plastic bags were the solution to awful paper bags that cut down trees.

But Gavin Newsom insists California is a state focused on 'freedom'. Except to own guns. Or speak your mind.

I remember when they banned paper bags to save the trees. Now back to paper lol. — John Davis VI (@BubbaDavisJohn) September 22, 2024

They should just get ahead of the curve and ban bags.

Heck, ban shopping. Go back to farming or hunting-gathering. To save the planet.

I still remember when the same liberals wagged their fingers at us in the 1990s about using (recyclable, renewable, biodegradable) paper grocery bags and insisted that everyone use green/recyclable plastic bags… To save the trees and love mother earth.



Now all of that “help”… — JW (@C130GuyBNA) September 23, 2024

The post continues:

Now all of that “help” from environmentalist liberals is choking the oceans. Liberals are wrong on every issue.

They sure are.

I'm old enough to remember the rabid environmentalists in Portland convinced the state to get rid of paper bags in favor of plastic bags because of the old-growth trees.



The larger issue is that environmentalists are so singularly focused on their pet issue that they make… — Jon Blue-Check Conner (@JonConn65769672) September 23, 2024

This post continues:

The larger issue is that environmentalists are so singularly focused on their pet issue that they make things worse. The zero-carbon environmentalists are a perfect example in California. They convinced the progressives in CA to close Diablo Valley nuke plant instead of building it larger for clean electricity, water desalination. Pure stupidity.

Unfiltered, unadulterated stupidity.

Hey look at that:



A braindead virtue-signaling policy that addresses no fundamental problems, prohibits an eminently useful product, will only serve to reduce quality of life, make everything more complicated, expensive, and demoralize the very people it's supposed to help. — Polimathematicali-Autodactysaurus 🇺🇲 (@GarretTufte) September 23, 2024

But they're doing something.

And that's all that matters.

These also double as trash bags for my bathroom and bedroom. Newsom just wants us to spend more money on these now! He's such a slimey douche, it's no wonder he's Pelosi's nephew. CA has become a laughing stock — friar shaun 🙏 friars.xlm/eth/sol ⚛️ padres.gm (@friar_shaun) September 23, 2024

Bingo.

The amount of time California spends passing terrible laws that simply add difficulty to the lives of their citizens is absurd. https://t.co/eWUSr6W3Ks — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 23, 2024

Beyond absurd.

This is the epitome of a policy that sounds great to a small group of activists & looks perfect on a protest sign. And yet it accomplishes effectively nothing, except to make people’s day-to-day lives a little more annoying. Performance art. https://t.co/m9jfkBDqPy — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 22, 2024

It's nothing but performance art.

Which will absolutely solve the plastic waste problem, nevermind every item they're buying is covered in plastic... https://t.co/qKMB7zC2R1 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 23, 2024

Oh. Wait.

In California you..



Can take a dump on the sidewalk.



Cannot clean it up using a plastic bag. https://t.co/ldr41HoW8O — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) September 23, 2024

They've got their priorities.

They're all out of whack, but they've got them.