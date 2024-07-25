After Twenty Years of Broken Promises, Gavin Newsom Passes the Buck on California's Homeless Problem

Back at the end of June, the Supreme Court ruled that states can remove homeless encampments without violating the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

Which is a good thing for state and local governments dealing with homeless issues.

Advertisement

In California, Gavin Newsom has been tackling the homeless issue for decades, and it's only gotten worse (even though he says California is a 'model' for the nation).

But now that the Supreme Court has done him a solid, Newsom isn't taking responsibility for his failures as governor. He's throwing local officials under the bus, issuing an executive order on homelessness:

No more excuses.



We’ve provided the time.



We’ve provided the funds.



Now it’s time for locals to do their job. https://t.co/oMQiWggJBa — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 25, 2024

Here's more on the executive order:

BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order for the removal of homeless encampments in the state. https://t.co/TxEIT17dVr — The Associated Press (@AP) July 25, 2024

The AP writes:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state agencies Thursday to start removing homeless encampments on state land in his boldest action yet following a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces. This executive order directs state agencies “to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them.” It also provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same, which applies pressure on them, though they are not legally bound to the order. California is home to roughly one-third of the nation’s population of homeless people, a problem that has dogged Newsom since he took office. There are thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, and fill parking lots and public parks.

He should be thanking SCOTUS for the help.

X users aren't letting Newsom get away with this, though.

No more excuses for you, Gavin.



You’ve had two decades and more than 20 billion taxpayer dollars.



How dare you blame this on anyone but yourself https://t.co/Axuhywi8yS — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 25, 2024

Twenty billion dollars.

By the way, what ever happened to that $20 billion?? It appears that there's no trace of it anywhere 🤔 — Terry (@tkra213) July 25, 2024

Poof.

It's gone.

Totally.

Is this you from two decades ago? You made grand promises to solve homelessness in California by spending billions of dollars, yet the situation has only worsened. You are a freaking joke! pic.twitter.com/fzY2SgtbPV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 25, 2024

That sure is him.

Amazing, no?

China coming to visit again? — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) July 25, 2024

Ouch.

Wouldn't surprise us, though.

Newsom could have done this anytime he wanted. He already did it in SF for China.



Now he's blaming local officials as he orders cleanup (that he prevented) to benefit Kamala.



Is Newsom also thinking about VP slot after all? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 25, 2024

Advertisement

Possibly.

How dare the locals keep disappointing Gavin Newsom like this! — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) July 25, 2024

How dare they.

- pic.twitter.com/LaxuEYmRHK — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 25, 2024

Laughed out loud at this meme.