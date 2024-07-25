Kamala's Plan to "Sashay Shante' with RuPaul Raises Eyebrows
After Twenty Years of Broken Promises, Gavin Newsom Passes the Buck on California's Homeless Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Back at the end of June, the Supreme Court ruled that states can remove homeless encampments without violating the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

Which is a good thing for state and local governments dealing with homeless issues.

In California, Gavin Newsom has been tackling the homeless issue for decades, and it's only gotten worse (even though he says California is a 'model' for the nation).

But now that the Supreme Court has done him a solid, Newsom isn't taking responsibility for his failures as governor. He's throwing local officials under the bus, issuing an executive order on homelessness:

Here's more on the executive order:

The AP writes:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state agencies Thursday to start removing homeless encampments on state land in his boldest action yet following a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces.

This executive order directs state agencies “to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them.” It also provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same, which applies pressure on them, though they are not legally bound to the order.

California is home to roughly one-third of the nation’s population of homeless people, a problem that has dogged Newsom since he took office. There are thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, and fill parking lots and public parks.

He should be thanking SCOTUS for the help.

X users aren't letting Newsom get away with this, though.

Twenty billion dollars.

Poof.

It's gone.

Totally.

That sure is him.

Amazing, no?

Ouch.

Wouldn't surprise us, though.

Possibly.

How dare they.

Laughed out loud at this meme.

