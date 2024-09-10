NYT: Kamala Harris Is Short in Stature but Has 'Tall Energy'
While CA Burns, Gavin Newsom Does Media Tours, Says Current VP Kamala Harris Is 'Breath of Fresh Air'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 10, 2024
Twitter

This constant push from the Democratic Party to paint Kamala Harris as the change agent in this election is something.

It's not only demonstrably false, it relies on every American forgetting who the second half of the Biden-Harris administration has been for the last 3.5 years.

But because they don't have a platform for her to stand on (and she stole that from Biden, too), they have to come up with platitudes to describe her campaign. All style, no substance.

Here's Gavin Newsom carrying that water for Kamala, insisting Trump is 'uninteresting' and Kamala is a 'breath of fresh air.'

No, she really isn't.

They can't quit Trump.

They've taken a one-great state and driven it into the ground.

 He's (D)ifferent, though.

If they lied to you about Biden's mental acuity and Biden staying in the race -- and Gavin is one who did -- they'll lie to you about everything.

In fact, a good rule of thumb with guys like Newsom: if they're talking, they're lying.

He sure is.

And that's what really matters.

He's got his priorities, and the people of CA aren't one of them.

Prayers for you and your daughter.

Fresh joy, too.

Not a one is thinking about Trump right now.

We never said logic was Newsom's strong suit.

He sure is.

