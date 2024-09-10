While CA Burns, Gavin Newsom Does Media Tours, Says Current VP Kamala Harris Is 'Breath of Fresh Air'

This constant push from the Democratic Party to paint Kamala Harris as the change agent in this election is something.

It's not only demonstrably false, it relies on every American forgetting who the second half of the Biden-Harris administration has been for the last 3.5 years.

But because they don't have a platform for her to stand on (and she stole that from Biden, too), they have to come up with platitudes to describe her campaign. All style, no substance.

Here's Gavin Newsom carrying that water for Kamala, insisting Trump is 'uninteresting' and Kamala is a 'breath of fresh air.'

.@realDonaldTrump is more deranged, more unhinged, and honestly more uninteresting than he ever has been.



His audiences at rallies don’t even pay attention anymore.@KamalaHarris is a breath of fresh air. pic.twitter.com/PezBV9mvVd — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 10, 2024

No, she really isn't.

Now, if that was true, you would focus on something other than Donald Trump because your entire reason for existence is to discuss Donald Trump on social media. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 10, 2024

They can't quit Trump.

Let’s take a look at what Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris have done for California https://t.co/wtYLx5tRpf — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 10, 2024

They've taken a one-great state and driven it into the ground.

He's (D)ifferent, though.

I love how you can call Donald Trump deranged, and turn right around and say Biden is “Sharp as a tac”



Maybe you’re the one that deranged, Gavin. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) September 10, 2024

If they lied to you about Biden's mental acuity and Biden staying in the race -- and Gavin is one who did -- they'll lie to you about everything.

In fact, a good rule of thumb with guys like Newsom: if they're talking, they're lying.

Gavin Newsom is using tax dollars to give illegals s*x change surgery and yet he calls President Trump deranged? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 10, 2024

He sure is.

In other news, California is burning. But at least Newsom had a good press day. https://t.co/S6i2QQ5MmP pic.twitter.com/p1kZfNTjsX — Joe Patterson (@Patterdude) September 10, 2024

And that's what really matters.

Hi @GavinNewsom I’m racing home to get to my daughter who’s in an evac zone next to one of 3 fires currently raging across CA. This one is 0% contained. I hate to bother you, but can you possibly come home and lead for a minute or two instead of stalking Donald Trump? Thanks https://t.co/etdvjrbHXo — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 10, 2024

He's got his priorities, and the people of CA aren't one of them.

Prayers for you and your daughter.

Fresh communist air, where criminals are rewarded and the safety of citizens is at risk. Fresh new food prices have skyrocketed because of her failed economic policies. Fresh vibes indeed. https://t.co/gRne72DwMb — Randy Barnett (@randybarnettttt) September 10, 2024

Fresh joy, too.

Excuse me, sir: you have 2 massive fires 0% contained burning into cities in your state, and 200+ families being evacuated whose homes are sliding toward the ocean and you haven't requested federal assistance for them.



Guarantee none of them are thinking about Trump - except… https://t.co/JGzbfhiBNk — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 10, 2024

Not a one is thinking about Trump right now.

It can't be all 3. Being deranged and unhinged would make him more interesting.



This statement isn't even internally consistent.



Why would people go to a rally and then not pay any attention? https://t.co/3rTya1Qm7R — Chyrel Williams (Praise Jesus) (@MommaChyrel) September 10, 2024

We never said logic was Newsom's strong suit.

This dude is deranged. https://t.co/ngRu94nFCI — Kristen and Kyle Podcast (@KristenKylecast) September 10, 2024

He sure is.