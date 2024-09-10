After Trying to Distance Herself From Biden, Kamala Harris Lifts Her Policy DIRECTLY From His Campaign

Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 10, 2024
Twitchy Meme

Kamala Harris has been trying -- and failing -- to portray herself as the 'change' candidate in this election. That's hard to do when you've been the Vice President for the last three and a half years, and a wildly unpopular one at that.

The administration thought (for reasons this writer will never fully understand) that making this the Biden-Harris administration was a winning strategy that somehow would...bolster Kamala's poll numbers? Take responsibility off Biden? Whatever the reason, it has handicapped Kamala's campaign from the start.

Why? Because voters want a change from the last almost four years. Record inflation, crime, open southern borders, wars have worn out the American public.

Part of the criticism Kamala received was her complete lack of policy. She had a platform in 2020 (one she actually put on her campaign website), but has since -- through campaign staffers both anonymous and named -- walked the majority of it back. While simultaneously saying her values haven't changed.

But even Left-wing rags like The New Republic are tired of the Kamala campaign's dearth of policy.

She can't, but it's likely she will.

In response to this, Kamala did release her policies yesterday, and it was lackluster. It was also not original.

Charles C.W. Cooke noticed the most interesting tidbit from the article:

Just so we're clear: the woman who wants to run as a change agent and separate herself from the Biden administration (of which she was an active part) lifted parts of her policy platform from Joe Biden's campaign page.

You can't make this up.

And that's the problem.

However, the hardcore Democrats would do well to remember Kamala has to sway undecideds and moderates.

Tying herself to Biden's policies when voters want change doesn't do that.

Either they're really bad at this or her campaign staff are trying to torpedo her.

She can't. And she knows that.

Totally.

Kamala Harris Version 17,845.0

It's literally The Simpsons 'say the line' meme.

Nailed it.

It's public knowledge Kamala would ignore daily briefings and staff attempts to prep her.

This is who she is.

It's a seven layer word salad of plagiarism.

Ouch.

She's really painted herself into a corner.

Unbelievable and yet totally believable.

There's a reason she didn't get a single primary delegate in 2020.

Very hard pass.

