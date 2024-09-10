After Trying to Distance Herself From Biden, Kamala Harris Lifts Her Policy DIRECTLY From His Campaign

Kamala Harris has been trying -- and failing -- to portray herself as the 'change' candidate in this election. That's hard to do when you've been the Vice President for the last three and a half years, and a wildly unpopular one at that.

Advertisement

The administration thought (for reasons this writer will never fully understand) that making this the Biden-Harris administration was a winning strategy that somehow would...bolster Kamala's poll numbers? Take responsibility off Biden? Whatever the reason, it has handicapped Kamala's campaign from the start.

Why? Because voters want a change from the last almost four years. Record inflation, crime, open southern borders, wars have worn out the American public.

Part of the criticism Kamala received was her complete lack of policy. She had a platform in 2020 (one she actually put on her campaign website), but has since -- through campaign staffers both anonymous and named -- walked the majority of it back. While simultaneously saying her values haven't changed.

But even Left-wing rags like The New Republic are tired of the Kamala campaign's dearth of policy.

Kamala Harris Can’t Keep Running Like This https://t.co/2WUtG0IMRn — The New Republic (@newrepublic) September 10, 2024

She can't, but it's likely she will.

In response to this, Kamala did release her policies yesterday, and it was lackluster. It was also not original.

Charles C.W. Cooke noticed the most interesting tidbit from the article:

“They finally added an ‘Issues’ section to her website . . . Unfortunately for Harris, its release was undermined by a simple but telling error: The page’s source code revealed that parts of the platform were copied directly from Biden’s campaign page.” https://t.co/0V3HLDSL3w — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 10, 2024

Just so we're clear: the woman who wants to run as a change agent and separate herself from the Biden administration (of which she was an active part) lifted parts of her policy platform from Joe Biden's campaign page.

You can't make this up.

I am going to show this to several hardcore Democrats, and the response will be, "So what? They have similar ideas. What's the big deal?" — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 10, 2024

And that's the problem.

However, the hardcore Democrats would do well to remember Kamala has to sway undecideds and moderates.

Tying herself to Biden's policies when voters want change doesn't do that.

That might be the worst “running away from Biden’s agenda” screw up yet 😂 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 10, 2024

Either they're really bad at this or her campaign staff are trying to torpedo her.

"Harris can prove Trump wrong by revealing where she differs from Biden."



Doesn't such an effort reveal Biden/Harris to be a failure? How can she make a clean break from what she was a part of for 4 years? — He Multiplied Us (@hemultiplyus) September 10, 2024

She can't. And she knows that.

That should help with the re re re re re re re re reset — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 10, 2024

Totally.

Kamala Harris Version 17,845.0

Advertisement

I love how the TNR writer wrote this obligatory line in what is otherwise a doomer piece from a liberal outlet:



"A ruthless and effective debater in the past, she’ll also no doubt tear apart Trump’s own dismal policy record."



Sure Jan, sure. — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 10, 2024

It's literally The Simpsons 'say the line' meme.

Kamala "Cut 'n Paste" Harris. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 10, 2024

Nailed it.

Why did it take her two months if she was just going to copy and paste? Laziest, most brainless candidate ever. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) September 10, 2024

It's public knowledge Kamala would ignore daily briefings and staff attempts to prep her.

This is who she is.

Kamala plagiarized an infamous plagiarist. https://t.co/VGHNLhUFeY — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 10, 2024

It's a seven layer word salad of plagiarism.

The surprise is that it wasn’t Trump’s page. https://t.co/M5tdo8CEo1 — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) September 10, 2024

Ouch.

It's beginning to look like doing no interviews is a losing strategy. But her handlers fear doing interviews more. https://t.co/AvZJXrJKGB — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 10, 2024

She's really painted herself into a corner.

Kamala Harris has such a sloppy “issues” page on her website that the source code showed portions of the platform were cribbed directly from Biden’s page.



This is the most AstroTurfed presidential campaign we have ever seen. Unbelievable. https://t.co/L926sg8SFS — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 10, 2024

Advertisement

Unbelievable and yet totally believable.

There's a reason she didn't get a single primary delegate in 2020.

She can’t even add a page to her own website without screwing it up but she wants to run the country? Hard pass. https://t.co/BSORUo4FuJ — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) September 10, 2024

Very hard pass.