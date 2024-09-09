Sloganeering, NOT Policy: Kamala Harris Campaign FINALLY Posts Her Platform, and It's Uninspiring

The other day, we told you how The New Republic insisted Kamala Harris doesn't need policy to win. The polls, however, say otherwise.

And the Kamala Harris campaign seems to think they do, because a policy page finally dropped.

It -- unsurprisingly -- is light on details but heavy on vibes.

The Harris campaign now has a policy page on its website. https://t.co/HlWc3xqzrz pic.twitter.com/aCvKY0Fiwh — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 9, 2024

Here's some more:

Harris adds some details on what she would do on health care since she no longer backs Medicare for All.



“expanding and strengthening the Affordable Care Act and making permanent the Biden-Harris tax credit enhancements that are lowering health care premiums by an average of… pic.twitter.com/RD3ljM3vSX — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 9, 2024

Again, no real details.

Harris previously backed a $10 trillion Green New Deal in 2019. Her new environment/climate change platform has fewer details than that ambitious and expensive plan. pic.twitter.com/OyFgcdoD5I — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 9, 2024

'Fewer details.'

Harris’ civil rights section pushes the John Lewis voting rights bill that got stuck in Congress this admin.



No mention of reparations which she supported in some form in 2019 but her and her campaign have not answered questions about. pic.twitter.com/nAYSSmOF1M — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 9, 2024

We told you about the John Lewis voting rights bill.

The border/immigration section is vague beyond the bipartisan border bill she’s committed to back.



“she knows that our immigration system is broken and needs comprehensive reform that includes strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/rt63HUe419 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 9, 2024

Vague seems to be the running theme here.

Harris on Israel-Gaza:

“Harris will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and she will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself….and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination.“ pic.twitter.com/ao2wxSmxX6 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 9, 2024

That's not very decisive or clear, is it?

If you could point to a policy - any policy - that would be really helpful.



Fighting for people and creating opportunities is sloganeering, not policy. — West Valentine (@TwirlClub) September 9, 2024

There's no detailed policies because she doesn't want voters to know.

A quickly cobbled-together word salad bulls**t isn't a policy. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 9, 2024

No, it's not.

why a new way forward? is she saying she's messed things up? wouldn't it be better to replace a failed admin? — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) September 9, 2024

She's really hoping America has a case of collective amnesia and forgets she was VP for the last 3.5 years.

It’s funny, they keep referencing her tenure as California AG, but almost never mention anything she’s done as VP. Probably because she hasn’t done squat and things she has done remind people of the admin’s failures — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) September 9, 2024

And her tenure as California AG wasn't all that great either. Voters tend to frown on hiding evidence to keep innocent people on death row.

C'mon Alex. You've been one of the few people to actually be pretty good about honestly cutting through the Harris campaign's bulls**t blizzard.



Don't insult our intelligence now by calling this "policy" — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) September 9, 2024

This isn't policy.

There are no policy positions there at all. Might as well have been written by AI. https://t.co/8VITeaAdux — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2024

Honestly, it might have been.

Hello Alex,



That says “issues.”



You’ll notice how that word isn’t “policy” like you just falsely claimed it says. https://t.co/FBwXqWquar — RBe (@RBPundit) September 9, 2024

A good point.

Joyful vibes and free stuff

All brought to you by re-branded socialism https://t.co/6vXr6kKWCL — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 9, 2024

Socialism will work this time!

Trust them!

3/4 of the way down on the page, and after 17 other priorities we finally get to immigration, and she blames Donald Trump. https://t.co/fQkJYM7SIH — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) September 9, 2024

We're not shocked. At all.

'Voters are unsure they know enough about where Kamala Harris stands.' https://t.co/2dVMfrOZIe — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 9, 2024

And this isn't going to help.