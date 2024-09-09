Democrats Have Officially Become the Party of Wealth, Power, and War
Bette Midler Not Happy With Nate Silver for Pointing Out Kamala's Odds of...
John Kennedy Just ENDED Kamala Harris's Claims Around Securing the Border in One...
Mic. Freakin'. DROP: Sarah Huckabee Sanders FACT-NUKES Liz Cheney Calling Herself a 'Stron...
Here's the Level of Media Bias Trump's Up Against at Tomorrow Night's ABC...
Here's What Kamala REALLY Thinks About Haitians Destroying Springfield, OH and EATING Thei...
Al Sharpton Trips Over a Pile of Old Photos While Race Baiting About...
'DEPRAVED Values': Tammy Bruce Reminds Americans Who Kamala Harris REALLY Is by Sharing...
RFK Jr. Reminds Liberals Voting for Kamala They're On the Same Side as...
Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING...
'Already Making Excuses'! Harris Campaign Has Been Scrambling Since This Debate Plan Got...
BOOM: BRUTAL, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Tim Walz APART for His Latest BETRAYAL of...
Distressing, Depressing, and Alarming: Bill Kristol Was NOT Happy With the Morning Poll...
'If You Support Kamala, Share Some Info' - Jon Favreau Needs You To...

Sloganeering, NOT Policy: Kamala Harris Campaign FINALLY Posts Her Platform, and It's Uninspiring

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The other day, we told you how The New Republic insisted Kamala Harris doesn't need policy to win. The polls, however, say otherwise.

And the Kamala Harris campaign seems to think they do, because a policy page finally dropped.

Advertisement

It -- unsurprisingly -- is light on details but heavy on vibes.

Here's some more:

Again, no real details.

'Fewer details.'

We told you about the John Lewis voting rights bill.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Vague seems to be the running theme here.

That's not very decisive or clear, is it?

There's no detailed policies because she doesn't want voters to know.

No, it's not.

She's really hoping America has a case of collective amnesia and forgets she was VP for the last 3.5 years.

And her tenure as California AG wasn't all that great either. Voters tend to frown on hiding evidence to keep innocent people on death row.

Advertisement

This isn't policy.

Honestly, it might have been.

A good point.

Socialism will work this time!

Trust them!

We're not shocked. At all.

And this isn't going to help.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS POLICY 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
John Kennedy Just ENDED Kamala Harris's Claims Around Securing the Border in One MERCILESS Post
Sam J.
Mic. Freakin'. DROP: Sarah Huckabee Sanders FACT-NUKES Liz Cheney Calling Herself a 'Strong Conservative'
Sam J.
Bette Midler Not Happy With Nate Silver for Pointing Out Kamala's Odds of Winning Are Getting Worse
Doug P.
Here's What Kamala REALLY Thinks About Haitians Destroying Springfield, OH and EATING Their Pets (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING (screenshots)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement