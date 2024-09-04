New Republic: Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need Policy to Win

As Twitchy reported recently, esteemed journalist and Republican debate moderator John Harwood defended Vice President Kamala Harris ducking interviews and press conferences. Why won't Harris do nearly as many interviews as they'd like? (She's done one since being coronated.) "Because she's trying to win the election," Harwood explained.

There are a great many people on the Left who don't want Harris discussing policy, but rather running on joy and vibes. Count among them The New Republic, which says that a detailed platform would hurt her campaign more than it would help. That's probably because she's a communist who's allegedly flip-flopped on all of her positions from her 2020 presidential campaign.

Harris’ vibes-based, personality-based approach to the first six weeks of this mad dash of a campaign is clearly working. And it’s working in part because of her reliance on broad, simple messages—not hyper-specific policies. https://t.co/ehwUWtLNi9 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) September 4, 2024

We don't know if it's clearly working … she's still a contender, but the honeymoon period seems to have worn off.

Peter Rothpletz reports:

Since Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee in mid-July, the fledgling Harris-Walz campaign has been dogged by both the right and the progressive left to define the specific agenda items they will prioritize should they win the presidency in November. That pressure will remain—and likely grow—as the election creeps closer. But the Harris campaign would be wise to ignore it. Their best strategy to win the election isn’t to push out white papers and hyper-detailed plans for policies; it’s to continue to make the vibes- and values-based argument that has been working for Harris for the last six weeks.

But then Harris did announce her economic policies, and not even the mainstream media backed them up.

… Pushed on Republican criticism of the proposal by Fox News’s Shannon Bream, [Sen. Chris] Coons played into his opponents’ hands, stating: “I know Kamala Harris believes in the free market … I don’t think there’s anything Communist about wanting to make housing more affordable and prescription drugs more affordable.”

"No elected Democrat should be uttering the C-word at any point in this campaign," writes Rothpletz.

No intelligent American should be supporting a communist at this point in the campaign.

Quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/v1EmaD7Zs6 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 4, 2024

The Atlantic, March 2020 pic.twitter.com/rh7tKCweCr — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 4, 2024

This is a says a lot about the Left’s view of the American voter. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) September 4, 2024

Unfortunately, they may be right.

Who needs policy when she has 90% of the MSM campaigning for her with glowing propaganda written by her closest allies and the DNC? The expectation should be irrational exuberance. You don’t hate the MSM enough. — Broken Clock (@skymac2) September 4, 2024

She’s needs the media to win. If the media were at least 50% honest, she’d be losing by 10 points nationally. — Courtland Martens (@Courtland_IRL) September 4, 2024

These people are treating the election like its a game.

"Who cares what she stands for or who she is, as long as she wins"

They could be voting for the next Stalinist and not even realize it — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) September 4, 2024

She's just joy and vibes. With a hint of southern drawl mixed in. — Patriot LaJuett (@patriotlajuett) September 4, 2024

Voters who fall for this, honestly, shouldn’t be allowed to vote. — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) September 4, 2024

If she wins without policy, the American people are even dumber than I thought. — Matthew Dempsey (@Matthew40753531) September 4, 2024

You know The New Republic isn't as confident as they seem, seeing as before you get to the article about her winning strategy of dodging the issues, they have a donation button and claim they need "$75,000 to support our reporting on the damage Trump’s MAGA politics will bring to this country."

