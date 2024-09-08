The Joyful Momentum Is GONE: NYT/Siena Poll Shows Trump With Lead (and the Not Shocking Reasons WHY)

Uh oh. This poll is bad news for Kamala Harris.

Like, really bad news.

After a month and a half of fawning media coverage (and despite Kamala all but running from the media) and the DNC, Kamala is polling worse at this point than both Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020.

Trump leads Harris 48%-47% among likely voters — NYT/Siena poll — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 8, 2024

Hoo boy. It's not going to be a joyful Sunday at the Kamala campaign headquarters.

🚨NEW POLL🚨



New York Times Poll of Likely Voters



Trump 48%

Harris 47%



Conducted from Sept. 3 to 6, n = 1,695 pic.twitter.com/lUlwKojBL8 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 8, 2024

Now, national polls should be taken with a grain of salt. Much to the Left's dismay, we don't have a national popular vote decide the presidency (thank goodness).

That being said, for Kamala to be this close after everything the media has done is a bad, bad place to be in.

Why is Trump up in this poll? Well:

You see why Obama tried to recast Harris as the change agent, but the NYT/Siena poll suggests voters don’t believe it.https://t.co/sp9Gq3mv3X pic.twitter.com/1JNUR4qBmH — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 8, 2024

Here's more from The New York Times:

He’s seen as the change candidate in a nation that wants change. While President Biden’s departure from the race lifted the spirits of many Democrats, the national mood still isn’t great. An overwhelming majority of voters still say that the economy is poor and that the nation is heading in the wrong direction. And a clear majority — 61 percent — of voters say they want the next president to bring a “major change” from Mr. Biden, compared with 34 percent who want “minor change” and 3 percent who don’t want change. Which candidate represents change in this election? While that has been hotly debated since Ms. Harris’s entry into the race, the respondents to the Times/Siena poll say it’s Mr. Trump. Only 40 percent of likely voters said Ms. Harris represented “change,” while 55 percent said she represented “more of the same.” Mr. Trump, in contrast, was seen as representing “change” by 61 percent of voters, while only 34 percent said he was “more of the same.”

You mean running as the Biden-Harris ticket did her no favors?

And that telling voters she's the 'change' candidate after being the least popular VP the last 3.5 years isn't a winning strategy?

Color us shocked.

BREAKING: New York Times/Siena College poll has Trump leading nationally 48% to 47%.



Harris is running way behind the past Two Democrat Nominees.



In Sept 2016, The NYT poll had Clinton +2



In Sept 2020, The NYT poll had Biden +8



This poll is very bad news for Harris. — David D. Chapman (@davidchapman141) September 8, 2024

Horribly bad news.

- pressure on Kamala to perform well in Tuesday’s debate just increased substantially.



- a campaign fueled on unearned media has to do a lot of media to stay afloat.



-She simply cannot hide if she wants to win. Her coalition is too fickle for that. https://t.co/9Znf3IeGME — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) September 8, 2024

All true.

Alarm bells are sounding in the DNC this morning…and for good reason.



By comparison, in 2020, NYT/Siena’s first post Labor Day poll showed Biden with an 8 point lead over Trump at 49-41.



The current poll is a disaster for Harris. https://t.co/mT3pm4f2Qy https://t.co/Xv7wsOFPES — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 8, 2024

Ouch.

Can’t wait to see how much ABC tries to help her in the debate. https://t.co/0kuaeSAxMJ — Steve (@sfsmith1001) September 8, 2024

Will it be enough, though?

This writer contends Univision tried to help Kamala in a recent radio interview by giving her the questions in advance (we don't know that, but we do know she had a script for her answers, because we could hear her turning the script pages on air).

Harris should stop playing hide the ball and explain what she wants to actually do with the power she seeks. https://t.co/wVvxIhVp8p — The Hapless Man (@Hapless23) September 8, 2024

She won't.

Kamala Harris needs to fix this problem.



She's refused to do interviews, town halls, and press conferences to establish her identity.



And refused to release a campaign platform -- instead, just abandoning all her 2019 ideas. pic.twitter.com/xHHSVSSyYa — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) September 8, 2024

Here's the problem with this: Kamala can't fix it.

She's terrible at speaking on her feet. Even in the ultra-friendly CNN interview with Dana Bash, she did terribly and that was with Tim Walz holding her hand.

She can't run on her 2019 issues because those are electoral suicide. Her campaign knows this, which is why they've walked back all of them.

This writer believes she'd absolutely enact every one of her 2019 agenda items if she wins, and say she never changed her position, her campaign did without her consent or authority. The media would buy it, too.

Oh, and the fact she's said her values haven't changed is a dead giveaway.

And it appears voters know this. It appears voters remember that Trump -- for all his flaws -- oversaw a nation with saner border policies, a better economy, and no new wars.

Kamala Harris offers nothing new, nothing different. And voters appear to know this.