The Joyful Momentum Is GONE: NYT/Siena Poll Shows Trump With Lead (and the Not Shocking Reasons WHY)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo

Uh oh. This poll is bad news for Kamala Harris. 

Like, really bad news. 

After a month and a half of fawning media coverage (and despite Kamala all but running from the media) and the DNC, Kamala is polling worse at this point than both Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020.

Hoo boy. It's not going to be a joyful Sunday at the Kamala campaign headquarters.

Now, national polls should be taken with a grain of salt. Much to the Left's dismay, we don't have a national popular vote decide the presidency (thank goodness).

That being said, for Kamala to be this close after everything the media has done is a bad, bad place to be in.

Why is Trump up in this poll? Well:

Here's more from The New York Times:

He’s seen as the change candidate in a nation that wants change. While President Biden’s departure from the race lifted the spirits of many Democrats, the national mood still isn’t great. An overwhelming majority of voters still say that the economy is poor and that the nation is heading in the wrong direction. And a clear majority — 61 percent — of voters say they want the next president to bring a “major change” from Mr. Biden, compared with 34 percent who want “minor change” and 3 percent who don’t want change.

Which candidate represents change in this election? While that has been hotly debated since Ms. Harris’s entry into the race, the respondents to the Times/Siena poll say it’s Mr. Trump.

Only 40 percent of likely voters said Ms. Harris represented “change,” while 55 percent said she represented “more of the same.” Mr. Trump, in contrast, was seen as representing “change” by 61 percent of voters, while only 34 percent said he was “more of the same.”

You mean running as the Biden-Harris ticket did her no favors?

And that telling voters she's the 'change' candidate after being the least popular VP the last 3.5 years isn't a winning strategy?

Color us shocked.

Horribly bad news.

All true.

Ouch.

Will it be enough, though?

This writer contends Univision tried to help Kamala in a recent radio interview by giving her the questions in advance (we don't know that, but we do know she had a script for her answers, because we could hear her turning the script pages on air).

She won't.

Here's the problem with this: Kamala can't fix it.

She's terrible at speaking on her feet. Even in the ultra-friendly CNN interview with Dana Bash, she did terribly and that was with Tim Walz holding her hand.

She can't run on her 2019 issues because those are electoral suicide. Her campaign knows this, which is why they've walked back all of them.

This writer believes she'd absolutely enact every one of her 2019 agenda items if she wins, and say she never changed her position, her campaign did without her consent or authority. The media would buy it, too. 

Oh, and the fact she's said her values haven't changed is a dead giveaway.

And it appears voters know this. It appears voters remember that Trump -- for all his flaws -- oversaw a nation with saner border policies, a better economy, and no new wars.

Kamala Harris offers nothing new, nothing different. And voters appear to know this.

