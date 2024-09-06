Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Proteste...
She's SO BAD at This: Listen As Kamala LITERALLY READS FROM A SCRIPT During Univision Radio Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 06, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

How is Kamala Harris going to function as president? How is she going to conduct meetings with foreign heads of state (except Putin, cause he endorsed her, so they'll be buddies) or her own Cabinet when she can't even do a simple radio interview without literally reading from a script?

LISTEN as Kamala literally turns pages while saying we have to 'turn the page' on Trump:

Egads.

How could she not do this interview without notes? Now we know why Kamala's team demanded them during the ABC News debate.

Isn't capable of thinking, period.

The question was asking her to sell herself to voters. And she can't do it.

Sure is. He knows a weakling when he sees it.

She is nothing but fake.

She's wholly unqualified.

And the fact she's turning the page kinda means she had the questions in advance so her team could write up answers, no?

And if her party hasn't been in charge 12 of the last 16 years.

She's not.

And she knows it. Hence the ongoing push for hot mics and notes.

Not at all.

No, they couldn't have.

It's so bad.

