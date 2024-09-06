She's SO BAD at This: Listen As Kamala LITERALLY READS FROM A SCRIPT During Univision Radio Interview

How is Kamala Harris going to function as president? How is she going to conduct meetings with foreign heads of state (except Putin, cause he endorsed her, so they'll be buddies) or her own Cabinet when she can't even do a simple radio interview without literally reading from a script?

LISTEN as Kamala literally turns pages while saying we have to 'turn the page' on Trump:

You can literally hear Kamala Harris turning pages during her radio interview with Univision as she is saying we need to "turn the page on" President Trump. pic.twitter.com/Oj97N4gNPe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2024

Egads.

"It's time to move.... *turns the page to find out what to say next* ...forward."



😂😂😂 — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 6, 2024

How could she not do this interview without notes? Now we know why Kamala's team demanded them during the ABC News debate.

She's reading scripted responses. She isn't capable of thinking on her feet — LeftHandedRighty (@AndrewFurtado3) September 6, 2024

Isn't capable of thinking, period.

The question was asking her to sell herself to voters. And she can't do it.

And this is exactly why Putin endorsed her. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) September 6, 2024

Sure is. He knows a weakling when he sees it.

Kamala Harris is busted and caught reading from her "notes" to address Hispanics.



Trump is not perfect but he is REAL.



Independent Hispanics are witnessing how fake the @VP is, will not trust her, and will reject her turning the page of her policies almost weekly. — USA Trust Trump (@USATrustTrump) September 6, 2024

She is nothing but fake.

My God, she’s reading from a script for a softball radio interview. If you can’t do a friendly call-in radio show without a script you can’t be president — heck, if you can’t do a short radio hit without a prepared script you can’t be the town recorder. https://t.co/HECKeFaHtT — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 6, 2024

She's wholly unqualified.

Well, that's why she's doing radio instead of tv. She can have those notes that she wanted to have at the debate. https://t.co/8997wPH8aC — Brittany (@bccover) September 6, 2024

And the fact she's turning the page kinda means she had the questions in advance so her team could write up answers, no?

“We need to turn the page” as if she hasn’t been VP for 4 years https://t.co/uXJSlNKL1L — Jonathan Thornton (@realjonathanT) September 6, 2024

And if her party hasn't been in charge 12 of the last 16 years.

She can't do a friendly interview without a script, but somehow she is going to win a debate against DJT without notes? https://t.co/hgQ5KAzCRE — BasedInUSA 🇺🇸🌴🍹☀️ (@BasedIn_USA) September 6, 2024

She's not.

And she knows it. Hence the ongoing push for hot mics and notes.

She’s not prepared for office https://t.co/jiMGjpLFxE — critical mix theory (@allidoismix) September 6, 2024

Not at all.

LOL: Kamala Harris did a radio “interview” with Univision and you can hear her literally FLIPPING THE PAGES of her script while she gives basic and generic answers



Could the democrats have installed a worse candidate? 🤣



🔊👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/3wJ7AI1YsL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 6, 2024

No, they couldn't have.

WHAT A MESS: Apparently Kamala Harris did a radio interview with Univision and you can literally hear her flipping pages as she answers questions haha



pic.twitter.com/CQwgIsbsOX — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 6, 2024

It's so bad.