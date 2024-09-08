Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala Harris

Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Atte...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:30 AM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

This has been a brutal day for the Kamala Harris campaign in terms of polling.

Earlier, we told you about the NYT/Siena College poll that showed Trump taking a lead nationally, and the reasons why (hint: hiding from the media and flip-flopping on policy are not good ideas).

Here's the FiveThirtyEight poll showing Trump has a massive lead in terms of his chances of winning the election and crucial swing states:

Yikes.

We wouldn't go that far. We just have to overcome the margin of error (and, let's be honest, fraud).

But things are trending in Trump's favor after Labor Day, which is where you want to be as a candidate.

Ouch.

Yeah. 

Here's hoping the debate is as disastrous for Kamala as we think it's going to be.

It'll be so fun to watch. We need to buy more popcorn.

Yep.

It's going to be a long week for the Left, we think.

Complacency is the enemy.

Bingo.

Gotta get those vibes going, too!

No. Polls showed Biden losing to Trump, but not by this much.

And if she starts answering basic questions and doing interviews, it won't help her.

Can't argue with this.

It is make or break.

And if she does poorly, her only option may be to push for a second debate. Which likely won't go well.

Adding Walz to the ticket actually hurt Kamala in Minnesota, so it tracks.

Right?

We'll see what happens.

