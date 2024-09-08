Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala Harris

This has been a brutal day for the Kamala Harris campaign in terms of polling.

Earlier, we told you about the NYT/Siena College poll that showed Trump taking a lead nationally, and the reasons why (hint: hiding from the media and flip-flopping on policy are not good ideas).

Advertisement

Here's the FiveThirtyEight poll showing Trump has a massive lead in terms of his chances of winning the election and crucial swing states:

#Latest @NateSilver538 Forecast (9/8)



🟥 Trump: 63.8% (new high)

🟦 Harris: 36%

——

Swing States: chance of winning



Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump 64-36%

Michigan - 🔴 Trump 54-46%

Wisconsin - 🔴 Trump 53-47%

Arizona - 🔴 Trump 77-23%

North Carolina - 🔴 Trump 75-25%

Georgia - 🔴… pic.twitter.com/psf6phH98l — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 8, 2024

Yikes.

This is going to be a landslide, isn’t it? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 8, 2024

We wouldn't go that far. We just have to overcome the margin of error (and, let's be honest, fraud).

But things are trending in Trump's favor after Labor Day, which is where you want to be as a candidate.

Ouch.

The good news for Harris is that she has a debate . . . wait, scratch that . . . . pic.twitter.com/d7aq0yAYhl — Sean Ross Callaghan (@seanrcallaghan) September 8, 2024

Yeah.

Here's hoping the debate is as disastrous for Kamala as we think it's going to be.

I bet Kamala’s internals look even worse. It’s going to be fun to watch the panic from her camp this week. — Socialism Creates Suffering (@TwoAForever) September 8, 2024

It'll be so fun to watch. We need to buy more popcorn.

Another day, another reverse DNC bounce for Harris as reality begins to sink in. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) September 8, 2024

Yep.

As he tweets this, thousands of glass plates break across the homes of the coping left as their backup choice is even further behind — JeffersonX (@Jefferson1776X) September 8, 2024

It's going to be a long week for the Left, we think.

I believe this is accurate,

BUT….

I urge everyone to play like we are 10 points behind.



Complacency is the enemy.



And the wider the margins, the crazier, the Dems will get!

Power at all cost.

Stay alert and push forward until the end.

Unite!!!

MAGA🤝MAHA pic.twitter.com/dZl4P17zmd — CoastguardNavyMom (@jtxccgn) September 8, 2024

Complacency is the enemy.

Don't get complacent.



We can't just win. We have to win so overwhelmingly that they can't cheat and their agenda is decisively rejected. — Geisterjäger (@Geisterjger4) September 8, 2024

Bingo.

Harris campaign: Increase the level of joy, goddammit!! https://t.co/jtbKuVvwnE — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 8, 2024

Gotta get those vibes going, too!

Wow.



Was Trump ever up this much over Biden? Even after he imploded during the debate? https://t.co/4aHKQKHTtN — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 8, 2024

No. Polls showed Biden losing to Trump, but not by this much.

I've said repeatedly that I don't trust any "polls" anymore, but all of the polls lately are trending in this same direction. There was #NoBounce for Harris after the convention, and her refusal to answer basic questions or do interviews is a massive problem. https://t.co/d5jgV6uVcy — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) September 8, 2024

Advertisement

And if she starts answering basic questions and doing interviews, it won't help her.

Another reason to go out and vote like you're 20 points down? Legacy. You can tell your children & grandchildren how you were a small part of changing the course of America.



I live for legacy. I live to tell future generations how I helped. That's why you should vote. https://t.co/RW5muB8ynq — Carl (@StoicConsultant) September 8, 2024

Can't argue with this.

Nate Silver, of all people, cares about accuracy, not partisanship, unlike most pollsters. This is interesting fewer than two months out. The debate might be a make or break for Kamala. https://t.co/XZcS3FzYkj — Bonn! (@Possiblyinabit) September 8, 2024

It is make or break.

And if she does poorly, her only option may be to push for a second debate. Which likely won't go well.

Trump just keeps gaining. The more Kamala and Walz are on display the more likely it is he wins. https://t.co/g0XJzRw272 — Ben Baker (@BenBakerMO) September 8, 2024

Adding Walz to the ticket actually hurt Kamala in Minnesota, so it tracks.

O M G https://t.co/Aa6Q4Bvner — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) September 8, 2024

Right?

We'll see what happens.