Gov. Gavin Newsom Upset That Guns Are Allowed in Playgrounds and Hospitals

Poor California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a tough day Friday. A federal judge blocked a California law that was supposed to go into effect January 1 banning concealed carry in the state. The Associated Press reports:

The law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September was set to take effect Jan. 1. It would have prohibited people from carrying concealed guns in 26 places including public parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos. The ban would apply whether the person has a permit to carry a concealed weapon or not. One exception would be for privately owned businesses that put up signs saying people are allowed to bring guns on their premises.

Newsom was obviously upset:

A judge has decided that guns should be allowed at our playgrounds, places of worship, hospitals, or libraries.



This should serve as a wake up call for everyone.



Right wing judges are going to continue to do the bidding of the NRA -- no matter what state you live in.



This is… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2023

"This is exactly why we need to pass a Constitutional Amendment to keep Americans safe from gun violence."

Yeah, good luck with that. Keeping law-abiding gun owners from carrying firearms will certainly reduce gun violence at playgrounds and zoos.

(Speaking of, let's take a moment to remember Harambe, who was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo.)

So, just like you have decided that fentanyl should be allowed in our playgrounds, places of worship, hospitals, and libraries? https://t.co/HYlzezZXev — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 22, 2023

Gavin Newsom is the last person who should talk about keeping Americans safe from guns.



California has the most mass shootings in the US despite having the strictest gun laws.



Newsom is a failure with crime and everything else.



That’s why so many of his residents are leaving. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 22, 2023

Cry harder, bitch. — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) December 22, 2023

You seem upset that people who obey laws can defend themselves. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 23, 2023

Criminals already take their guns into these places. You do know that they don't follow the rules, right?



DeSantis destroyed you. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 22, 2023

The judges aren’t going by what the NRA says Lizard man, they’re obeying the constitution. Places of worship, hospitals and libraries are often targeted by killers because they see them as soft targets. I feel much safer in those places knowing law-abiding citizens are armed. pic.twitter.com/3j8aEWArKh — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) December 22, 2023

A judge has once again decided that fascists like you cannot infringe upon basic liberties. Big difference, Governor Brylcream. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 22, 2023

People could always carry there for as long as you've been governor, all this judge did was clarify that the 2nd Amendment prohibits you from changing that. — Navi of Boomhandia (@NaviGoBoom) December 22, 2023

Guns don’t magically disappear based on laws. — Kasey Freeman (@digitalspaz) December 22, 2023

Take the guns away from your protective detail and then we can talk. — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) December 22, 2023

You mean the judge upheld Constitutional law. Has absolutely zero to do with the NRA. — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) December 22, 2023

We noticed he reflexively threw the NRA in there even though they had nothing to do with it.

He simply said law-abiding citizens can carry them where they carried them previously.



Which clearly wasn't a problem, was it? — News2A (@News2ATeam) December 22, 2023

There are so many who think that concealed carry means we're headed back to the "Wild West" where there are shootouts on the street every day, just like in the movies. Funny that never happens.

