Gov. Gavin Newsom Upset That Guns Are Allowed in Playgrounds and Hospitals

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 23, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Poor California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a tough day Friday. A federal judge blocked a California law that was supposed to go into effect January 1 banning concealed carry in the state. The Associated Press reports:

The law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September was set to take effect Jan. 1. It would have prohibited people from carrying concealed guns in 26 places including public parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos. The ban would apply whether the person has a permit to carry a concealed weapon or not. One exception would be for privately owned businesses that put up signs saying people are allowed to bring guns on their premises.

Newsom was obviously upset:

"This is exactly why we need to pass a Constitutional Amendment to keep Americans safe from gun violence."

Yeah, good luck with that. Keeping law-abiding gun owners from carrying firearms will certainly reduce gun violence at playgrounds and zoos.

(Speaking of, let's take a moment to remember Harambe, who was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo.)

We noticed he reflexively threw the NRA in there even though they had nothing to do with it.

There are so many who think that concealed carry means we're headed back to the "Wild West" where there are shootouts on the street every day, just like in the movies. Funny that never happens.

***

