Chief Diversity Officer at the NIH Retiring at the End of the Year Before Being Fired

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on November 23, 2024
One of President Donald Trump's initiatives at the near end of his first term in office was to strip funding for DEI departments and presentations in the federal government. He was voted out before making it happen, though. 

Now we're looking at a second Trump term, and as we've noted, some of the rats like Special Counsel Jack Smith are resigning before Trump's inauguration. It looks like the chief diversity officer at the National Institutes of Health sees the writing on the wall and is retiring at the end of the year.

During the Biden administration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed how it was done, sending the DEI departments packing from all state universities. Let's hope Trump takes this nationwide.

Agreed, 100 percent.

Probably not. We imagine the gig pays pretty well.

Either Trump himself or Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy need to root out all DEI departments at federal agencies. DeSantis has shown the way — they just need to follow. Defund it all.

