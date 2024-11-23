Chief Diversity Officer at the NIH Retiring at the End of the Year Before Being Fired

One of President Donald Trump's initiatives at the near end of his first term in office was to strip funding for DEI departments and presentations in the federal government. He was voted out before making it happen, though.

Advertisement

Now we're looking at a second Trump term, and as we've noted, some of the rats like Special Counsel Jack Smith are resigning before Trump's inauguration. It looks like the chief diversity officer at the National Institutes of Health sees the writing on the wall and is retiring at the end of the year.

The chief diversity officer at the NIH just announced she's retiring at the end of the year. I suspect this is the first of many such departures. pic.twitter.com/7bJss7mmf0 — John Sailer (@JohnDSailer) November 22, 2024

During the Biden administration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed how it was done, sending the DEI departments packing from all state universities. Let's hope Trump takes this nationwide.

Bernard oversaw the NIH FIRST program, which gave universities $5-15 million grants for DEI-focused hiring.



One grantee captured the ethos of that program in an email I acquired through FOIA: "I don’t want to hire white men for sure."https://t.co/pQMdv67Lpk — John Sailer (@JohnDSailer) November 22, 2024

This is what is formally known as "pre-emptive surrender." It's time to abolish DEI and restore colorblind equality in all of America's institutions. https://t.co/3beetG3TPM — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 23, 2024

DEI destroys all it touches.



It must be extirpated. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) November 22, 2024

Agreed, 100 percent.

Good one less person we have to fire — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) November 23, 2024

NIH grants need to be slashed drastically at all institutions who engaged in this racist discrimination. — Krioklys (@MysticSeer100) November 23, 2024

This is a vacancy that does not need to be refilled. — Ring of Sour (@ringofsour) November 23, 2024

Starting to ask ourselves, "Hey, do we need a diversity officer anyway?" — Daniel Lee (@realdanlee) November 22, 2024

Thanks for saving us taxpayers the severance package costs. Hopefully more follow suit. These non-value add departments are going to be the easiest targets for @DOGE. — Discourse Dive (@discourse_dive) November 23, 2024

You have to ask… what was her job? — KMC (@KMontyofCal) November 23, 2024

Self-deportation works the same way. Remove the incentives or threaten to remove the people. — Angry Black Sheep (@SkepticalSheep) November 23, 2024

Question is, would she retire if Trump had lost the election? — BONIFACE MBA (@WinningPdp) November 22, 2024

Probably not. We imagine the gig pays pretty well.

No such position should have ever existed. — @lpha (@StAlpha1907) November 23, 2024

Either Trump himself or Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy need to root out all DEI departments at federal agencies. DeSantis has shown the way — they just need to follow. Defund it all.

***