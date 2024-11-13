VIP
Birth Control: The Left's Latest Boogeyman
Rumor on the Hill Is That Elon Musk Will Fund Primary Challengers Who...
FROM THE TOP ROPE! Katie Pavlich Bodies Secretary Miguel Cardona Over Ending Dept....
Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions
Cable News Host Joy Reid Joins Jim Acosta in Reducing Pete Hegseth to...
'WE HAVE NO POWER:' James Carville UNLOADS on Democrats for Electoral Failures
'Suck It Up!' Dems Will NOT Like What Rep. Massie Told a Reporter...
Aaron Rupar Thinks It's a Bad Thing Pete Hegseth Opposes Women in Military...
ABC Allegedly Planning to Bring Some Pro-Trump Voices to 'The View'
Projection Alert! Adam Schiff in a Panic That Trump's AG Pick Would Weaponize...
The WINS Keep Coming: LA Times Replaces ENTIRE Editorial Board, Owner Says ALL...
This Is What CULTS Do: Harpies at 'The View' Tell You to Skip...
ESPIONAGE ACT: CIA Official With Top Security Clearance Charged With Leaking Israeli Intel...
You Can Now Follow the Department of Government Efficiency on X

CNN: Special Counsel Jack Smith Looking at Stepping Down Before Inauguration

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It looks like Special Counsel Jack Smith is going to walk before they make him run. Our own Aaron Walker reported last week, with the 24-hour rule appended, that Smith had been fired and his two cases against Donald Trump dismissed. It looks as though reports of Smith's firing were premature, as CNN is reporting Wednesday that Smith is considering resigning before Trump takes office.

Advertisement

One commenter earlier today said that Smith "better lawyer up," as Trump has named Rep. Matt Gaetz as his attorney general. Resigning isn't going to save him.

CNN reports:

Special counsel Jack Smith intends to step down before President-elect Donald Trump takes office and is discussing the mechanics of winding down the federal prosecutions against him with Justice Department leadership, a DOJ official familiar with the discussions said.

Trump has threatened to fire Smith, but Smith expects to be gone before Trump takes office.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly threatened to fire and prosecute Smith’s team. In October, the president-elect said he would use presidential powers to end Smith’s probe and promised to fire Smith “within two seconds.”

According to CNN, Smith still has some homework to complete; he needs to file a report on his progress with Attorney General Merrick Garland before he can step down.

Recommended

FROM THE TOP ROPE! Katie Pavlich Bodies Secretary Miguel Cardona Over Ending Dept. of Education
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We doubt Smith will end up in prison where he belongs — MSNBC will probably hire him as a legal analyst or something.

***

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP RESIGNATION CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FROM THE TOP ROPE! Katie Pavlich Bodies Secretary Miguel Cardona Over Ending Dept. of Education
Amy Curtis
'Suck It Up!' Dems Will NOT Like What Rep. Massie Told a Reporter About Trump's DOJ Nomination
Doug P.
Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions
Warren Squire
'WE HAVE NO POWER:' James Carville UNLOADS on Democrats for Electoral Failures
Amy Curtis
ABC Allegedly Planning to Bring Some Pro-Trump Voices to 'The View'
Brett T.
Rumor on the Hill Is That Elon Musk Will Fund Primary Challengers Who Aren't RINOs
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FROM THE TOP ROPE! Katie Pavlich Bodies Secretary Miguel Cardona Over Ending Dept. of Education Amy Curtis
Advertisement