CNN: Special Counsel Jack Smith Looking at Stepping Down Before Inauguration

It looks like Special Counsel Jack Smith is going to walk before they make him run. Our own Aaron Walker reported last week, with the 24-hour rule appended, that Smith had been fired and his two cases against Donald Trump dismissed. It looks as though reports of Smith's firing were premature, as CNN is reporting Wednesday that Smith is considering resigning before Trump takes office.

Special counsel Jack Smith intends to step down before Trump takes office as he looks to wind down federal prosecutions against the president-electhttps://t.co/YaFGYnX8OQ — CNN (@CNN) November 13, 2024

One commenter earlier today said that Smith "better lawyer up," as Trump has named Rep. Matt Gaetz as his attorney general. Resigning isn't going to save him.

CNN reports:

Special counsel Jack Smith intends to step down before President-elect Donald Trump takes office and is discussing the mechanics of winding down the federal prosecutions against him with Justice Department leadership, a DOJ official familiar with the discussions said. Trump has threatened to fire Smith, but Smith expects to be gone before Trump takes office. … Trump and his allies have repeatedly threatened to fire and prosecute Smith’s team. In October, the president-elect said he would use presidential powers to end Smith’s probe and promised to fire Smith “within two seconds.”

According to CNN, Smith still has some homework to complete; he needs to file a report on his progress with Attorney General Merrick Garland before he can step down.

Someone needs to tell Jack Smith that quitting won't save him. But I suppose he already knows that. https://t.co/JQ8rlzJ71G — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 13, 2024

We doubt Smith will end up in prison where he belongs — MSNBC will probably hire him as a legal analyst or something.

