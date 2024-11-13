'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of Nat'l Intelligence

President-Elect Donald Trump's Cabinet (and other) picks keep rolling in.

Nominations so far include Pete Hegseth to be the Secretary of Defense and Marco Rubio as the next Secretary of State.

Another nomination that we've been waiting for is for the position of Attorney General, and Trump ended that wait with an announcement today:

BREAKING: Donald Trump nominates Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to be the United States Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/xTLngTXVTA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2024

Gaetz responded this way:

It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General! pic.twitter.com/dg0iQ0bA6Y — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 13, 2024

Things sure are getting flipped upside-down in Washington, DC:

The DOJ and FBI tried to frame Matt Gaetz in one of the worst ways possible for a man. Imagine what he would do to hold these awful, corrupt people to account. https://t.co/OCkKM3s97I — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 13, 2024

Jack Smith better lawyer up



Attorney General @mattgaetz is coming pic.twitter.com/wjtkX7qGcK — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) November 13, 2024

That might be a good suggestion for a lot of other people as well.

That sound you hear is thousands of progressive heads exploding around America https://t.co/etXJq30XJL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2024

This is of course pending the nomination making it through the Senate. Stay tuned.





Also today Trump named the person who will be the White House Director of National Intelligence: :

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people. I look forward to getting to work. pic.twitter.com/YHhhzY0lNp — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 13, 2024

We have an X-Man in charge of national intelligence An X-Man who has been personally and illegally targeted by the deep state.



This is gonna' be great! https://t.co/wniRPMvJ8C pic.twitter.com/VNW9Ud7xHo — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 13, 2024

This is going to get interesting very fast:

here is tusli gabbard explaining how the intel agencies put her on a terror watchlist because of her political views



now she runs these intel agencies pic.twitter.com/dQCMAdUFvq — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 13, 2024

We also remember this one fondly:

That one time the Director of National Intelligence nuked Kamala Harris’s political career. pic.twitter.com/d5G5uFTpal — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 13, 2024

Pass the popcorn!