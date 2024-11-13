'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of Nat'l Intelligence

"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's...
Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on November 13, 2024
Twitchy

President-Elect Donald Trump's Cabinet (and other) picks keep rolling in. 

Nominations so far include Pete Hegseth to be the Secretary of Defense and Marco Rubio as the next Secretary of State.

Another nomination that we've been waiting for is for the position of Attorney General, and Trump ended that wait with an announcement today: 

Gaetz responded this way:

Things sure are getting flipped upside-down in Washington, DC:

That might be a good suggestion for a lot of other people as well.

This is of course pending the nomination making it through the Senate. Stay tuned.


Also today Trump named the person who will be the White House Director of National Intelligence: :

This is going to get interesting very fast:

We also remember this one fondly:

Pass the popcorn!

