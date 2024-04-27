Kristi Noem Needs More Courageous Advisers
'It's Not a Safe Place' Says Former Fed Prosecutor Who Was Punched in Face on Subway As NYC Crime Soars

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on April 27, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Crime in New York City continues to be an issue, and crime on the subway is particularly bad. But the Left ignores it, downplays it, or enacts useless policies that won't actually address the issue.

So when an unnamed former federal prosecutor says the city is unsafe, it's unsafe.

At least the thugs targeted a man this time, instead of women we suppose. But given what happened to Daniel Penny, we're not surprised crime is up and no one is stepping in to help their fellow passengers.

The New York Post reports:

He went from fighting crime to getting clobbered by it.

A former federal prosecutor was punched in the face by a brute while riding the subway on the Upper West Side — an attack he said shows the crime-plagued Big Apple is “not a safe place.”

The 56-year-old attorney was heading uptown on a “not terribly crowded” No. 2 train at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday when the crazed straphanger growled, “Back the f—k up” then struck him, the victim and police said Friday.

“He takes [his] hand and he folds it up into a fist and punches me in the side of the face and kind of knocks my glasses off,” said the attorney, who asked that his name be withheld out of concern for his safety.

It's not safe. And government doesn't care.

Apparently. Until that's 'racist' or 'problematic.'

Or let them out without bail.

The euphemisms for 'criminals' are something, aren't they?

So they can throw you in prison for the rest of your life? 

Remember -- a NY judge said the Second Amendment doesn't exist in that state.

New York is the way it is because of who they voted for.

The only way to fix it is to vote the current regimes out.

Will they?

And it's crime committed by a handful of people. Who are allowed to terrorize millions because the government are too cowardly to prosecute them.

*crickets*

That's the comment.

Schiff wasn't the only one who became a victim of a crime.

If you don't pay attention, it is.

