'It's Not a Safe Place' Says Former Fed Prosecutor Who Was Punched in Face on Subway As NYC Crime Soars

Crime in New York City continues to be an issue, and crime on the subway is particularly bad. But the Left ignores it, downplays it, or enacts useless policies that won't actually address the issue.

So when an unnamed former federal prosecutor says the city is unsafe, it's unsafe.

Former federal prosecutor punched in the face by brute on NYC subway as underground crime soars: ‘It’s not a safe place’ https://t.co/C9Mp2cWwPh pic.twitter.com/4S2nYF2XgL — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2024

At least the thugs targeted a man this time, instead of women we suppose. But given what happened to Daniel Penny, we're not surprised crime is up and no one is stepping in to help their fellow passengers.

The New York Post reports:

He went from fighting crime to getting clobbered by it. A former federal prosecutor was punched in the face by a brute while riding the subway on the Upper West Side — an attack he said shows the crime-plagued Big Apple is “not a safe place.” The 56-year-old attorney was heading uptown on a “not terribly crowded” No. 2 train at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday when the crazed straphanger growled, “Back the f—k up” then struck him, the victim and police said Friday. “He takes [his] hand and he folds it up into a fist and punches me in the side of the face and kind of knocks my glasses off,” said the attorney, who asked that his name be withheld out of concern for his safety.

It's not safe. And government doesn't care.

"Brute", is that what we're calling them now? — Vegas Conservative (@denstarr4) April 26, 2024

Apparently. Until that's 'racist' or 'problematic.'

Because they let them all out on bail — Lado Bitnar (@LadoBitnar) April 26, 2024

Or let them out without bail.

I'm going to avoid places with a high concentration of "brutes."

You guys will never top "balaclava-clad creeps." "Callous trio" came close, that one is a close 2nd. — Daniel (@hypcrytdemcrts) April 27, 2024

The euphemisms for 'criminals' are something, aren't they?

Start fighting back. Carry firearms. — Xmyasp (@Xmyasp) April 26, 2024

So they can throw you in prison for the rest of your life?

Remember -- a NY judge said the Second Amendment doesn't exist in that state.

so how is he going to vote trump? https://t.co/GDr2rNMb36 — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) April 27, 2024

New York is the way it is because of who they voted for.

The only way to fix it is to vote the current regimes out.

Will they?

According to NYC Mayor, there is only “an average of six felonies a day that occur in NYC transit”, “Crime is Down” and “The subways are safe” https://t.co/CqFKNky5xr — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) April 27, 2024

And it's crime committed by a handful of people. Who are allowed to terrorize millions because the government are too cowardly to prosecute them.

With Adam Schiff getting jacked in San Francisco and now this I say it's pretty fitting that these people are falling victim to their own policies that have ruined those cities. https://t.co/kUcptLnzAV — Densarborcare HuskyStihl (@upnorthyaa) April 26, 2024

Schiff wasn't the only one who became a victim of a crime.

Wait, thought Crime was going down😳😉 https://t.co/AXfmS28z06 — Tha Truth 🙏🏽👍🏽🏴‍☠️ (@Wag4Ags) April 26, 2024

If you don't pay attention, it is.