Judge Tells Dexter Taylor, NY Man Facing YEARS in Prison the Second Amendment 'Doesn't Exist' in NY

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 24, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

So this story needs some background. Dexter Taylor, a New York man, took up gunsmithing as a hobby during COVID. That hobby eventually led to a SWAT raid on his home and a long legal battle.

Jeff Charles from RedState has details:

Dexter Taylor is a 52-year-old native New Yorker and a software engineer who enjoys building things. When he discovered the world of gun manufacturing, he believed he had found a new hobby and possibly a small business opportunity. Now, he is locked in a legal battle for his freedom against the state of New York.

I spoke with Taylor on my podcast, where he laid out the story. He had decided to start building firearms and purchased various parts online using his credit card. “Ever since I was a kid, I was really, like most red-blooded American kids, I was interested in guns and tanks and fighter planes because it was cool,” he said, recalling getting interested in gunsmithing three or four years ago.

After a trial, Taylor was convicted and will be sentenced in May. He faces 10 to 18 years in prison on multiple gun-related charges.

Here's more on the conviction from RedState:

The jury found Taylor guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, five counts of criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of five or more firearms, unlawful possession of pistol ammunition, violation of certificate of registration, prohibition on unfinished frames or receivers. Two lesser charges, including third-degree criminal possession of three or more firearms and third-degree possession of a weapon, were not voted on.

Taylor, a 52-year-old New York native and a software engineer, discovered the world of gunsmithing years ago. He decided to take it up as a hobby and possibly turn it into a business later. However, when a joint ATF/NYPD task force discovered he was legally buying parts from various companies, they opened up an investigation that led to a SWAT raid and arrest

He is currently being jailed on Rikers Island as he awaits sentencing. Taylor’s conviction highlights the ongoing battle for gun rights. During an interview with Vinoo Varghese, Taylor’s defense lawyer, he detailed how Taylor’s trial proceeded and highlighted a distinct bias in favor of the prosecution.

The most alarming part of this is what the judge -- Judge Abena Darkeh -- said to the defense: the Second Amendment doesn't exist in her courtroom.

Here's Charles, who's followed Taylor's case, pointing out the hypocrisy of the New York court system:

Just insane.

So the Second Amendment doesn't exist in New York?

Good to know.

That alone should be grounds for -- at a minimum -- a mistrial. And then the judge should be censured.

Your rights exist in every court room.

Very.

Yes. Disbarred and unable to ever set foot in a court room again.

Only government does that.

Tyrant is the best way to describe it.

Taylor's attorneys plan to appeal, and to take this all the way to SCOTUS, if necessary. He's due to for sentencing in May, and we'll see if the judge throws the book at him. We suspect she will, which makes this all the more outrageous.

And we'll keep you updated.

