Punishing the Many for the Sins of the Few: New York to Install Body Scanners on Subways

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 29, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Rather than addressing crime, arresting criminals, and keeping them in prison New York has decided to put the National Guard in the subways and now body scanners.

We thought crime was down under Biden?

Hm. Weird.

Nope.

The criminals will just ignore the scanners and the law. And won't get arrested for doing that, either.

And in a city where 'defund the police' was an issue just a couple of years ago, who is going to monitor the body scanners and perform pat downs? Social workers?

A month? We're betting the under, here.

So criminals will avoid 42nd, 34th, and Union. Good to know.

Absolutely the dumbest idea. Which is why they went for it.

Unbelievable and yet totally believable.

The population of New York City is 8.8 million people. 1,000 people is 0.01136% of the population.

This, by the way, is what the Left's beloved 'equity' looks like in real life: everyone suffers and has a lower standard of living to appease the handful of criminals.

Magic. That's how.

Nope, it won't.

That was always the end game here: let crime and violence run rampant, and then crack down hard on everyone.

In the name of 'justice' or something.

***

