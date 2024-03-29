Punishing the Many for the Sins of the Few: New York to Install Body Scanners on Subways

Rather than addressing crime, arresting criminals, and keeping them in prison New York has decided to put the National Guard in the subways and now body scanners.

A demonstration of the body scanners that are coming — in as soon as 90 days — to the New York City subways. pic.twitter.com/B9zdjjGpqZ — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) March 28, 2024

We thought crime was down under Biden?

Hm. Weird.

TSA-ifying the subway is not going to fix anything. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) March 28, 2024

Nope.

The criminals will just ignore the scanners and the law. And won't get arrested for doing that, either.

Typical government response. A handful of people are causing problems. These individuals are known to law enforcement and the court system. Instead of dealing with them directly, the government will now scan millions of people. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 28, 2024

And in a city where 'defund the police' was an issue just a couple of years ago, who is going to monitor the body scanners and perform pat downs? Social workers?

criminals don't use the turnstiles, you think they're going to walk through those? they'll be destroyed inside a month — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) March 28, 2024

A month? We're betting the under, here.

So this will be at 42nd, 34th and union. Thanks for spending 20 mil on it. The utter lack of respect for taxpayer money is insane. — Foundation For A Safer NY (@F4ASaferNY) March 28, 2024

So criminals will avoid 42nd, 34th, and Union. Good to know.

Subway TSA is the dumbest idea imaginable to make them safer. https://t.co/nMJ2BM4FkG — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 29, 2024

Absolutely the dumbest idea. Which is why they went for it.

The City Formerly Known as New York will surveill you with drones, install facial recognition tech in bodegas, and use body scanners to make subway travel like trudging through an airport—ANYTHING other than enforce the law and punish people who commit crime.



Unbelievable. https://t.co/9MoD7Vhdpw — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) March 28, 2024

Unbelievable and yet totally believable.

It would be unfair & discriminatory to identify the 1,000 people who need to be in prison so instead they'll make the entire city a prison https://t.co/DBMlaECD04 — Bennett's Phylactery (@extradeadjcb) March 28, 2024

The population of New York City is 8.8 million people. 1,000 people is 0.01136% of the population.

This, by the way, is what the Left's beloved 'equity' looks like in real life: everyone suffers and has a lower standard of living to appease the handful of criminals.

How does this stop people from pushing other riders in front of trains? https://t.co/IX6PTv8CEs — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) March 28, 2024

Magic. That's how.

There have been numerous reports noting that most of the serious crime on subways is committed by a very small number of perpetrators who are all known to authorities, and have several prior arrests and convictions. This kind of surveillance theater won’t do a thing to help. https://t.co/2jplaDIL5d — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) March 28, 2024

Nope, it won't.

They won’t throw the criminals in prison, so they make the entire city a prison. https://t.co/S4HeU2bzTr — gooseycheeks (@gooseycheeks) March 29, 2024

That was always the end game here: let crime and violence run rampant, and then crack down hard on everyone.

In the name of 'justice' or something.

***

