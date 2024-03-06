Mayor Adams' Brag About Crime 'DOWN' Ages Poorly FAST As Gov. Hochul Deploys Nat'l Guard to NYC

It's not uncommon these days to see gaslighting from Dems and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy), and today New York City Mayor Eric Adams did just that once again. It's aging badly, but we'll get to that in a second:

Murders are DOWN.

Shootings are DOWN.

Transit crime is DOWN.

Car thefts are DOWN.



The safest big city in America just got even SAFER. pic.twitter.com/MnEHSBWCtC — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 6, 2024

Nice try, Mayor Adams, but that's not matching up with reality:

Crime is so down the Governor is sending in the military 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Victims Rights (@victimsrightsNY) March 6, 2024

Adams has made NYC so safe the governor had to call in the National Guard:

NEW: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is deploying hundreds of National Guard members into New York City's subway system amid a series of high-profile crimes, ordering the force to conduct bag checks at some of the busiest stations. https://t.co/l8bpdieMvM — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 6, 2024

Gee, this certainly doesn't make it seem like crime in NYC is plummeting as the Dems would like everybody to believe (though in some cases they've accomplished lower crime stats by basically legalizing some crimes or making felonies misdemeanors):

Hochul is ordering a force of nearly 1,000 people, comprised of 750 National Guard members, state police and MTA officers, to conduct bag checks at some of the busiest stations. The effort, Hochul said, is aimed to "rid our subways of people who commit crimes and (to) protect all New Yorkers whether you're a commuter or a transit worker." "No one heading to their job or to visit family or go to a doctor appointment should worry that the person sitting next to them possesses a deadly weapon," she told reporters.

Nothing says "crime is way down" like having to call in the National Guard!

🚨 BREAKING: Violent crime is so out of control in NYC that Gov. Hochul is deploying 1000 National Guard troops to the subways.



She could just fire Soros DA Alvin Bragg who is letting violent criminals walk free, but that would make too much sense.pic.twitter.com/tx4iYyJzr0 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 6, 2024

JUST IN: Violent crime is getting so bad in New York City subways that Gov. Kathy Hochul is deploying 1,000 total National Guardsmen, state police & MTA police to patrol them.



Liberal policies have consequences.



750 members of the National Guard and 250 state troopers will now… pic.twitter.com/l6yn24CSN9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2024

It certainly seems like crime is down there (cue massive eye roll).

Looks like your own governor @GovKathyHochul doesn’t agree with you 🤣 https://t.co/ZF9tSjtoDh — John the Fearless🇺🇸❤️ (@JtFearless1776) March 6, 2024

And of course, it's no mystery as to why this is happening now:

Must be an election year. https://t.co/NVR1Wo1su8 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 6, 2024

Bingo! You can't make this stuff up, and with people like this in charge, you don't have to.

***

