Mayor Adams' Brag About Crime 'DOWN' Ages Poorly FAST As Gov. Hochul Deploys Nat'l Guard to NYC

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on March 06, 2024

It's not uncommon these days to see gaslighting from Dems and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy), and today New York City Mayor Eric Adams did just that once again. It's aging badly, but we'll get to that in a second: 

Nice try, Mayor Adams, but that's not matching up with reality:

Adams has made NYC so safe the governor had to call in the National Guard:

Gee, this certainly doesn't make it seem like crime in NYC is plummeting as the Dems would like everybody to believe (though in some cases they've accomplished lower crime stats by basically legalizing some crimes or making felonies misdemeanors): 

Hochul is ordering a force of nearly 1,000 people, comprised of 750 National Guard members, state police and MTA officers, to conduct bag checks at some of the busiest stations. 

The effort, Hochul said, is aimed to "rid our subways of people who commit crimes and (to) protect all New Yorkers whether you're a commuter or a transit worker." 

"No one heading to their job or to visit family or go to a doctor appointment should worry that the person sitting next to them possesses a deadly weapon," she told reporters. 

Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him
Amy Curtis
Nothing says "crime is way down" like having to call in the National Guard!

It certainly seems like crime is down there (cue massive eye roll). 

And of course, it's no mystery as to why this is happening now:

Bingo! You can't make this stuff up, and with people like this in charge, you don't have to.

