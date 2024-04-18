Woman Complains That Men Do Nothing When 'Abusive Drug-Addled Bum' Terrorizes Train Car

What is it with men? Just a couple of weeks ago we reported on a woman saying on video that chivalry is dead what happened to the days when men offered them their seats on the train? Plenty of people responded that chivalry is dead because feminism killed it. The woman you offer your seat to might chew you out for thinking that a woman couldn't stand perfectly fine by herself.

Plenty have come to the defense of New York's subway system. A subway writer wrote in The Atlantic that the community you felt with other rides was what made the subway so special: "the infectious energy of dancers who bring showtime to cars and platforms across the city; the laughter exchanged after sharing a very New York moment of dodging a subway rat." Any New Yorker will tell you that.

She was upset because Gov. Kathy Hochul had decided to deploy the National Guard to the subway for some reason.

Here's a woman complaining that men did nothing when an "abusive drug-addled bum" started yelling at a woman We don't know which city this was in.

On train again, abusive drug addled bum started yelling at a woman. Men did nothing. — Caryn Ann Harlos (@carynannharlos) April 16, 2024

You get the world you deserve. https://t.co/7dGySh7cJU pic.twitter.com/JhsUWIpRIz — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) April 17, 2024

But that wasn't an abusive drug-addled bum … that was a beloved Michael Jackson impersonator.

Yeah right now I’ll get involved for you. pic.twitter.com/qMsJmufjUX — Foundation For A Safer NY (@F4ASaferNY) April 16, 2024

Daniel Penny still languishes in prison.

Defend yourself. — ConcernedBystander (@GreyPerson998) April 16, 2024

What's the risk vs reward calculation here?



No reason to just ruin your life because a bum was harassing a woman you don't know, who probably thought all the things that led to this situation were great in theory.



There's no upside to getting involved, only risk. pic.twitter.com/mU7QVEF1Cu — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) April 17, 2024

The last man who did something is in jail because of your progressive district attorney pic.twitter.com/3FSW1OYhmW — Eurasian Emperor (@empireenjoyer10) April 17, 2024

Keep voting the way you have been, you’re doing great! — Brent (@brento76) April 17, 2024

"Do something that would destroy your life for a stranger who would probably call you racist for helping her."



Yeah, no. — Karl Kole (@DDPuncher) April 17, 2024

And besides making a tweet a few hours later, what did you do? — They Truly HATE You (@TheyTrulyHateU) April 16, 2024

Sorry, I won't do anything anymore either



Too much of a risk to my family to get involved, the government has proven itself to do so — The Individual (@Tweet137188103) April 16, 2024

I support them doing nothing until society supports them stepping in. That means at the legal level. — Ella_Wedin (@lwedin3) April 16, 2024

What do you think anarchy looks like? Did you think it would benefit women? — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) April 17, 2024

She says in her bio she's an anarchist, so this sort of behavior seems right up her alley.

Why don’t you defend yourself sweetheart. — Chrissy's Pop Culture Corner (@realpopchrissy) April 17, 2024

Wy would men do something? You're an anarchist. Do it yourself. — LibertyStrikes (@libertystrikes2) April 16, 2024

We're not getting involved anymore. You voted for a society that demonizes strength and masculinity. — Brian Stephens (@brianstephens00) April 17, 2024

Live in the world you created. — Nabeel Azeez (@NabeelAzeezDXB) April 18, 2024

Yeah, it's a mystery why a man wouldn't step in and take action.

Why do they allow abusive drug-addled bums on the train, anyway?

