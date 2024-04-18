Woman Complains That Men Do Nothing When 'Abusive Drug-Addled Bum' Terrorizes Train Car

Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Fears a Trump Supporter Will 'Sneak' Onto the...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on April 18, 2024
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

What is it with men? Just a couple of weeks ago we reported on a woman saying on video that chivalry is dead what happened to the days when men offered them their seats on the train? Plenty of people responded that chivalry is dead because feminism killed it. The woman you offer your seat to might chew you out for thinking that a woman couldn't stand perfectly fine by herself.

Plenty have come to the defense of New York's subway system. A subway writer wrote in The Atlantic that the community you felt with other rides was what made the subway so special: "the infectious energy of dancers who bring showtime to cars and platforms across the city; the laughter exchanged after sharing a very New York moment of dodging a subway rat." Any New Yorker will tell you that.

She was upset because Gov. Kathy Hochul had decided to deploy the National Guard to the subway for some reason.

Here's a woman complaining that men did nothing when an "abusive drug-addled bum" started yelling at a woman We don't know which city this was in.

But that wasn't an abusive drug-addled bum … that was a beloved Michael Jackson impersonator.

She says in her bio she's an anarchist, so this sort of behavior seems right up her alley.

Yeah, it's a mystery why a man wouldn't step in and take action.

Why do they allow abusive drug-addled bums on the train, anyway?

***



