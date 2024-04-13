'We'll See You at Your House. We'll Murder You.' Pro-Hamas Nutjob Threatens City...
Chivalry Is Dead and Feminism Killed It: Woman Asks Why Men Won't Give Up Their Seats on the Subway

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on April 13, 2024
AP Photo/Peter Morgan

You reap what you sow. And after decades of blaming men for 'toxic masculinity' and 'sexism' and 'misogyny', some women are finally seeing the rotten fruits of radical feminism come to bear.

Why don't they give up seats? Because some feminist would scream at them about being an oppressor, plaster their face on social media, and generally ruin their life.

That's why.

We don't blame them, either. Not in the slightest.

Also a fair point.

And then they realize maybe it's not all it's cracked up to be.

If men and women are equal and interchangeable, this is the only logical conclusion one can draw.

It's funny because it's true.

Nailed it.

So real.

See?

So much equality.

It's what the feminists wanted.

Some people are shocked to learn they, too, have to live by the rules of society.

And you can't have it both ways.

Be equal.

You got this, sister.

