Chivalry Is Dead and Feminism Killed It: Woman Asks Why Men Won't Give Up Their Seats on the Subway

You reap what you sow. And after decades of blaming men for 'toxic masculinity' and 'sexism' and 'misogyny', some women are finally seeing the rotten fruits of radical feminism come to bear.

Feminism fu*ked everything up pic.twitter.com/hL4x7eBwYA — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 13, 2024

Why don't they give up seats? Because some feminist would scream at them about being an oppressor, plaster their face on social media, and generally ruin their life.

That's why.

I still stand rather than leave a woman standing, but I get why other men don't. If you're just as likely to be mocked as a chump by guys or a sexist by women as thanked for giving up your seat, it's not a surprise most men won't bother. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 13, 2024

We don't blame them, either. Not in the slightest.

We offer our seat to pregnant women.

Now you may look pregnant but how do we know if you’re a woman? — AHIMSA (@AA2ANJ) April 13, 2024

Also a fair point.

They want to be treated like men, until they are treated like men. — Kentucky Whig Party (@KYWhig) April 13, 2024

And then they realize maybe it's not all it's cracked up to be.

Anything a man can do, a woman can do, right?



Stand your ass up. Just like man. — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔻𝕠𝕔 🇺🇸 (@TheDocRFP) April 13, 2024

If men and women are equal and interchangeable, this is the only logical conclusion one can draw.

It’s like the old Dave Chappelle joke: “chivalry is dead and women killed it.” — KEWLV1C (@KEWLV1C) April 13, 2024

It's funny because it's true.

Chivalry imposed obligations on both sexes. Women no longer wanted to abide by that, so neither are men obligated to do so. — Roderic Fabian (@fabian_roderic) April 13, 2024

Nailed it.

Equal rights, equal fight. The struggle is real ladies. — grapemeta.x (@grapemeta) April 13, 2024

So real.

I recently offered my seat to a lady in her 50’s who seemingly lacked balance, and I was met with a very rude refusal “I’m perfectly capable of standing thanks”



Learned my lesson, won’t be holding doors or offering up seats anymore. — Tacoman (@LordRichmond17) April 13, 2024

See?

Unless ur handicapped or pregnant, you'll be waiting for an empty seat just like the rest of us. How do you like that equality ? https://t.co/Av4e6ggmEV — Patterns never lie (@Patternsnvrlie) April 13, 2024

So much equality.

It's what the feminists wanted.

Women fight for the right to be equal so when they are treated equally as men an no one gives up a seat for them ,men are the bad guys. Just saying another example of double speak https://t.co/j534t7uVst — Nathan Hendershot 🇺🇸 (@nmhchamp) April 13, 2024

Some people are shocked to learn they, too, have to live by the rules of society.

The equality you begged for. "We want to be treated the same as men Wah Wah but also treat us special" 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/gi7RabNOc3 — Don (@DonOfTheDeadMk7) April 13, 2024

And you can't have it both ways.

Chivalry isn't dead. It was replaced by equality. You wanted to be equal so be equal. https://t.co/DqdADqjNT8 — Bleeves Crypto (@BleevesCrypto) April 13, 2024

Be equal.

Be a strong, independent and brave woman. https://t.co/svlDNkPsXp — Jacob Goetz (@HereCuzOfElon69) April 13, 2024

You got this, sister.