The Atlantic: Any New Yorker Will Tell You What They Love About the Subway Is Their Fellow Riders

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on March 20, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York City has a brand. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that she'd be deploying the National Guard to the subway system, where they'd be doing random bag checks. The bag checks apparently aren't working, because there was just a shooting on the subway a day ago, when a man shot his attacker in the head with his own gun.

The Atlantic thought this was a good time to tell us that New Yorkers really love the subway, especially the beloved Michael Jackson impersonators who light up everyone's day.

Qian Julie Wang writes for The Atlantic:

And the plan misapprehends what makes riders feel safe: not cops or soldiers, but fellow riders. Ask any New Yorker what they love about the subway—and what makes them feel safest down in those busy tunnels—and they will say the community of their fellow riders. The kindness of the brisk good Samaritans who stop just long enough to carry luggage up the stairs without a word; the infectious energy of dancers who bring showtime to cars and platforms across the city; the laughter exchanged after sharing a very New York moment of dodging a subway rat. Nowhere on this list is the presence of national militia and state law enforcement—no, that is a burden, not a perk; we ride the subway in spite of, not because of, such features.

Ask any New Yorker … the community, the kindness, the laughter.

It's a party underground!

It's a bonding experience.

The writer says she's been taking the subway for three decades … probably just for the sense of community.

***

