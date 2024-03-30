Councilwoman Posts Video of a Subway Car 'At the Mercy of the Deranged'

Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on March 30, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

We thought crime was down, but … it was September that New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city would be adding a few Roomba-like robots to patrol the subway. As we reported on Friday, the subway has just rolled out prototypes of the body scanners that they hope to have up and running within 90 days. This comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul dispatched the New York National Guard to the subways to search bags.

The media likes to swoop in and do damage control whenever there's news of a shooting on a subway trail. A writer for The Atlantic stood up for the subway, saying that just about any subway rider will tell you being part of a community is what people love best. There's a shared love for the "infectious energy of dancers who bring showtime to cars and platforms across the city."

As we reported, New York City Councilwoman Amanda Farias told us how distressed she was when the NYPD issued a post on women being randomly punched in the face in the city. Farias posted, "Where are the men calling this out?" Plenty of people posted photos of Daniel Penny and previous tweets of hers mourning the killing of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely.

Another New York City councilwoman has chimed in with a pretty terrifying video of one of those infectious dancers subway riders love so much.

Subway riders have to sit quietly and hope this deranged man doesn't decide to follow through and break someone's face with his elbow.

Because if someone effectively stopped him from threatening to murder people, Alvin Bragg would throw the book at him. And progressive politicians would post their deepest sympathies for this lunatic and turn him into some kind of sympathetic victim/martyr.

This is the world progressives have created for all of us. Where a subway car full of innocent people has to live at the mercy of the deranged, and hope today isn't their day to become a statistic.

And they just don't care. Period.

This nut can get through a pat-down by the National Guard and the body scanner and still would make it on the train.

