Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD
KJP says GOPers want to cut the great Biden policy that let 10k...
WHOA: Eric Holder (Obama's self-proclaimed WINGMAN) calls on Menendez to RESIGN and Leftie...
HORRIFIC: Abortion advocates discuss idea of an abortion fetish OnlyFans (watch)
'Well well well'! Look who a Menendez aide emailed to request a meeting...
Katie Pavlich points out how Sen. Menendez MIGHT have been able to avoid...
Democrat Senator Indicted for Egyptian Bribes
Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly
LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine...
'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY...
On brand: Barack Obama reminds young people to stay angry and frustrated
Biden's Education Secretary is fed up with parents 'acting like they know what's...
WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense
Dave Portnoy Humiliates Washington Post Reporter

NYC Mayor Eric Adams unveils large Roomba with a camera that will patrol subway stations

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:10 PM on September 22, 2023
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

It's no secret that New York has had a crime problem these past few years, or that much of that crime has been centered in and around the cities sprawling the underground subway system. The subway at night can be a scary place even at the best of times, but now New York Mayor Eric Adams and his administration think they've got a solution: a four hundred and twenty pound robot that will wander around the New York subway stations at a breakneck speed of 3 MPH recording stuff.

Advertisement

Robocop this ain't.

The large oddly shaped hunk of plastic will also be able to serve as a sort of mobile call box it seems, so you can have a blank expressionless plastic thing to scream into while you're being mugged underground. Do you feel safe yet?

The choice by Adams to pantomime making a hand-heart with something that has neither hands nor a heart is a fun one, making for one of the more awkward photographs in recent memory.

We have to assume that the reception this photo has gotten on Twitter can't be the one the Mayor had hoped for.

Recommended

Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD
Laura W.
Advertisement

And this has to be the ultimate indignity for the poor 'bot.

Defunding the police hasn't seemed to have done much good to clean up the mean streets (and subways) of Gotham, but maybe throwing some money into a weird robot to patrol and beep at malefactors will do the trick.

But don't bet on it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: NEW YORK CITY POLICE ERIC ADAMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD
Laura W.
'Well well well'! Look who a Menendez aide emailed to request a meeting at then VP Biden's residence
Doug P.
WHOA: Eric Holder (Obama's self-proclaimed WINGMAN) calls on Menendez to RESIGN and Lefties can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
KJP says GOPers want to cut the great Biden policy that let 10k people cross the border in 1 day
Doug P.
Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly
Grateful Calvin
LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD Laura W.
Advertisement