'Absolutely Breathtaking': Check Out Elizabeth Warren's Take on Conditions for Israel

Elizabeth Warren has some interesting (read: wrong) takes on a lot of things including cryptocurrency, the economy, Islamophobia, SCOTUS, and more. She's also a serial liar who faked Native American heritage for personal gain.

A real stand-up gal she is.

So when you read this take on Israel, it's both unsurprising that Warren thinks this way and surprising in that 'Holy hell, who thinks like that?!' kind of way.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his right-wing government have failed to get the hostages released and have killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians. No more blank checks for Netanyahu. We need to condition aid, resume the cease-fire, and advance peace through a two-state solution. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2024

Egads. Could she be any more out of touch?

This framing is absolutely breathtaking. https://t.co/Jhvt4nZoRe — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 8, 2024

Absolutely breathtaking.

The Israelis got 100+ hostages released and killed 20K+ Hamas terrorists. The blood of any other Palestinians is solely on Hamas for starting the war, continuing to hold Israeli hostages, and using civilians as human shields.



Want a ceasefire? Call on Hamas to free the hostages! — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) February 8, 2024

There was a ceasefire on October 6. Who ended it?

Oh, that's right: Hamas.

And now, hopefully, Israel will end them.

1. The war is not about Netanyahu. It's supported by the Left & Right in Israel.



2. Stop using Hamas casualty data. It's not accurate.



3. Hamas is holding hostages. The ICJ ordered their immediate release.



4. Hamas doesn't want a two state solution. They want a Final Solution. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 8, 2024

They've made their objectives in Number 4 very obvious.

Pocahontas is ok sending blank checks to Ukraine with their actual nazi battalions, but wants to stop helping Israel. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 8, 2024

Like we said, the Queen of terrible takes.

Hamas is the bad guy here, Pocahontas — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 8, 2024

Amazing she has to be told this.

"Failed to get the hostages released"? GFY Fauxchauntus. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) February 8, 2024

Israel offered multiple ceasefires in exchange for the hostages. Hamas refused.

The chutzpah of her to say that is really incredible.

Hamas continue to demand a trade for the hostages they took, then continues to go back on that trade.



There's a term for this. https://t.co/nUjxLMjRLX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2024

We all know what it is, too.

She's the AOC of the Senate but older and not attractive https://t.co/jJnSY6uxsV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 8, 2024

Exactly.

Hamas holds hostages; she blames Netanyahu.

Hamas refuses to surrender; she blames the IDF.

Hamas and Hezbollah fire rockets at civilians; she wants to condition aid to Israel.

Palestinians overwhelmingly support October 7; she wants to hand them a state.

Truly vile. https://t.co/P9pNzYsjjw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 8, 2024

Vile is too kind.

Warren attacks Israel for having "failed to get the hostages released" in a post that refrains from criticizing Hamas for having taken the hostages and for refusing to release them. https://t.co/pAMNvX26TO — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) February 8, 2024

Trying to understand her logic behind that thinking makes our brains hurt.

She’s putting the blame for the hostages on Netanyahu, not the hostage takers… https://t.co/ToRVCghrnW — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) February 8, 2024

Yes, she is. As if Netanyahu is holding them hostage.

Blaming Israel for "failing to get the hostages released" is like blaming a woman for failing to stop her rapist from raping her. https://t.co/F8CrNw3gtB — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) February 8, 2024

An excellent analogy.

Dances with Lies, is a big terrorist group supporter now. https://t.co/KH0DgbSD5O — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 8, 2024

'Dances with Lies' -- well done.

The "no more blank checks for Bibi" drones and the "no more blank checks for Zelensky" poasters should pool their congressional salaries and buy a dictionary https://t.co/BDE3JAzZ0L — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 8, 2024

Solid advice.

Why do @TheDemocrats want to give terrorists their own state? I thought the point was to reduce the number of terrorist states. https://t.co/880Ke9PiEz — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) February 8, 2024

Just some terrorist states, apparently.

She used to claim Native American heritage, but here she sounds more German. https://t.co/i6G2PdDBkG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 8, 2024

Ouch.

But accurate.

***

