Elizabeth Warren Does the Tweet, Asking 'Won't Someone Think About Anti-Muslim Violence?'

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on November 07, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Sometimes out and about on Twitter you may encounter people saying the phrase 'You did the tweet!' What 'You did the tweet!' means is that you've done something that perfectly mirrors a famous tweet; often it isn't even necessary to link to the tweet in question, anyone who's been around long enough will look at the context and know exactly what tweet it is that's been done.

One such tweet is this masterwork from the late, great comedian Norm MacDonald:

See someone sticking up for the perpetrators in an attack or instigators in a war? They did the tweet. MacDonald's tweet is a topic we have discussed elsewhere because it's such a standard trope in the Twitterverse.

Well, today Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren did indeed do the tweet.

This only a few days after a Jewish man in Los Angeles was (allegedly) beaten over the head so severely by a pro-Hamas protestor that he later died in the hospital, a story our own Sam. J has written about a few times now. To say that this was a tin-eared post by Sen. Warren would be an understatement. 

In fairness to Senator Warren, she tweeted a similar sentiment about anti-Jewish statements and violence yesterday so this is likely her attempt to straddle the line between the two sides as best she can.

But many are pointing out that given recent news around attacks on Jewish people Warren's attempts at bothsidesism is inappropriate.

Short and to the point.

This of course a reference to the surprise dropping a part of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto that was leaked to Steven Crowder, as we wrote about yesterday.

Wouldn't that be nice?

No one is saying that anti-muslim crime is good, far from it any form of crime or violence is awful, regardless of the reason for which it is committed. But to suddenly claim that we as a nation need to be focused solely on crimes against Muslims, Arabs, and Palestinian-Americans now of all times... it's a bit much, don't you think Madame Senator?

***

