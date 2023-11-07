Elizabeth Warren Does the Tweet, Asking 'Won't Someone Think About Anti-Muslim Violence?'

Sometimes out and about on Twitter you may encounter people saying the phrase 'You did the tweet!' What 'You did the tweet!' means is that you've done something that perfectly mirrors a famous tweet; often it isn't even necessary to link to the tweet in question, anyone who's been around long enough will look at the context and know exactly what tweet it is that's been done.

One such tweet is this masterwork from the late, great comedian Norm MacDonald:

What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims? — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) December 16, 2016

See someone sticking up for the perpetrators in an attack or instigators in a war? They did the tweet. MacDonald's tweet is a topic we have discussed elsewhere because it's such a standard trope in the Twitterverse.

Well, today Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren did indeed do the tweet.

The surge of hate & violence against Muslims, Arabs & Palestinian Americans is alarming. It’s powerfully important that the Biden-Harris administration is developing a national strategy to counter Islamophobia. It's up to all of us to ensure there's no space for hate in America. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 7, 2023

This only a few days after a Jewish man in Los Angeles was (allegedly) beaten over the head so severely by a pro-Hamas protestor that he later died in the hospital, a story our own Sam. J has written about a few times now. To say that this was a tin-eared post by Sen. Warren would be an understatement.

In fairness to Senator Warren, she tweeted a similar sentiment about anti-Jewish statements and violence yesterday so this is likely her attempt to straddle the line between the two sides as best she can.

Terrorist attacks against Israel have been followed by a dangerous spike in anti-Jewish incidents. Threats against students, vitriol online, and acts of hate against Jews around the world—antisemitism in all its forms—is wrong. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 6, 2023

But many are pointing out that given recent news around attacks on Jewish people Warren's attempts at bothsidesism is inappropriate.

A jewish man was just murdered in LA yesterday and this is your statement? — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) November 7, 2023

Whatever is going on, be sure to analyze whether it is beneficial to your political points. If it isn’t, pretend the opposite is happening. — June (@junebotprolly) November 7, 2023

You are evil. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 7, 2023

Short and to the point.

Yesterday the manifesto came out that those children in the Christian school were killed because they were white why are you guys not speaking out against anti-whiteness?? — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) November 7, 2023

This of course a reference to the surprise dropping a part of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto that was leaked to Steven Crowder, as we wrote about yesterday.

There is no surge in violence against Muslims, Arabs or Palestinian Americans.



Jews, in America or otherwise, however, are targeted.



Jews are 2.4% of our population, yet the victims of over half of all hate crimes in America. And that's underreporting hate crimes. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) November 7, 2023

You should let your comms team know that you don’t actually have to weigh in on everything. — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 7, 2023

Wouldn't that be nice?

No one is saying that anti-muslim crime is good, far from it any form of crime or violence is awful, regardless of the reason for which it is committed. But to suddenly claim that we as a nation need to be focused solely on crimes against Muslims, Arabs, and Palestinian-Americans now of all times... it's a bit much, don't you think Madame Senator?

***

