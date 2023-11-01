Hamas is Making it Difficult for Liberal Journalists to Defend Them! Redsteeze Calls Out Squishy Journo

You know it's a tough time for liberal journalists when they have to whine that Hamas isn't making their jobs easier. They work so hard to build such a carefully structured narrative and here comes along the Hamas spokesperson who knocks it all down.

The Hamas spokesman is extremely bad at his job pic.twitter.com/7V8o77Y3m7 — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 1, 2023

The stupidest people on the internet have concluded this tweet is saying that Hamas is somehow good, when it is in fact mocking them for being very bad at propaganda. Honestly. — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 1, 2023

How should the Hamas spokesperson better prepare his remarks on the mass killing of Jews? Is the issue here that he really just needs media coaching?

What Zach means is by Hamas telling the world the truth about what they want to do to Jews, he is making it extremely difficult for Zach to do his job. https://t.co/jt7Nm6SLoX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2023

Vox journalist laments that the Hamas spokesman is clearly articulating the ideology and objectives of Hamas. Because when the Hamas spokesman goes on TV to explain that his organization's goal is to kill Jews, and he's willing to sacrifice the lives of Palestinians for as long… https://t.co/IAjj8InbFD — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 1, 2023

Not surprised your reaction to this is "wow they're bad at comms." https://t.co/Vwqx14roqg — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 1, 2023

The media, in general, seem disappointed in Hamas for not helping them craft their preferred narrative.

The left/corporate media: "Israel is being pretty heavy-handed with you guys. You aren't really serious about that stuff in the Hamas charter, right?'



Hamas Spokesman: "LOLOLOL GUNS UP, LEEEEEROY JENKINS, FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA B*TCHES" https://t.co/G7vtvbdsy4 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 1, 2023

His job is to explain Hamas’s goal of killing all Jews. He leaves it to you and other media fellow-travelers to explain why that’s ok. https://t.co/oVSS1OXnjJ — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) November 1, 2023

Don't think the comms department is the problem here https://t.co/9Do8WZ69o1 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 1, 2023

No, I think he's staying on message pretty well. https://t.co/rTGFPTGKxn — Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) November 1, 2023

It's almost like Hamas isn't confused at all about their core priorities.

If the “job” is to accurately transmit the views of his organization, he’s EXCELLENT! https://t.co/Q1UsOABekR — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) November 1, 2023

Actually, he’s extremely good at his job. He spells out Hamas’s mission very succinctly: The annihilation of Israel. https://t.co/IP8C0BK9QW — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 1, 2023

The problem is the leftwing media have embraced a particular story around what motivates Hamas and Hamas is not interested in indulging that fantasy.

Maybe it's time to just listen and BELIEVE what they tell us about their own goals?

