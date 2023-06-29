Joe Biden mixes up the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence
Biden didn't want to wait for MSNBC segment to end before awkwardly walking...
'Suspicious package' found at the Supreme Court
Museum vandalized over Moms for Liberty event
Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative a...
Biden says discrimination still exists in America and he's NOT wrong (roll tape!)
Bro, read the ROOM: Hakeem Jeffries DRAGGED for whining about Republicans 'trying to...
GLAAD taps celebs to bully social media platforms into silencing opposition to radical...
Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST
Deet-filled thread shares NATO'S 'strategic concept' treating citizens as enemies who shou...
AOC's take on SCOTUS' affirmative action decision is, as expected, 'absolute gibberish'
Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous...
Let's get ready to RUMBLLLLE! The 2024 Twitchy GOP Straw Poll is live...
Did you know Ron DeSantis has plans to 'abuse' 4 giant federal agencies?

Sit down, Chief! Elizabeth Warren takes a swing at SCOTUS & KOs herself instead

Doug P.  |  4:29 PM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Democrats have been doing some more hyperventilating, and today's cause was the Supreme Court ruling 6-3 to end affirmative action in the college admission process. 

The next Dem to voice displeasure is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who says six SCOTUS justices have "narrowed educational opportunity for all":

Maybe what's really upsetting to Sen. Warren is that the Supreme Court's ruling will now prevent others from doing exactly what she did many moons ago:

If Warren wants to see somebody who "narrowed educational opportunity" for others maybe she should go look in a mirror.

Recommended

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D

Everybody knows why Warren's upset...

Maybe Warren's worried that her college admission will be retroactively withdrawn.

 *** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D
Biden didn't want to wait for MSNBC segment to end before awkwardly walking off
Doug P.
Joe Biden mixes up the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence
Brett T.
Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST
Doug P.
Museum vandalized over Moms for Liberty event
Brett T.
Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling Sarah D