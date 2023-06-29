Sit down, Chief! Elizabeth Warren takes a swing at SCOTUS & KOs herself instead

Democrats have been doing some more hyperventilating, and today's cause was the Supreme Court ruling 6-3 to end affirmative action in the college admission process.

The next Dem to voice displeasure is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who says six SCOTUS justices have "narrowed educational opportunity for all":

An extremist Supreme Court has once again reversed decades of settled law, rolled back the march toward racial justice, and narrowed educational opportunity for all. I won't stop fighting for young people with big dreams who deserve an equal chance to pursue their future. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 29, 2023

Maybe what's really upsetting to Sen. Warren is that the Supreme Court's ruling will now prevent others from doing exactly what she did many moons ago:

You literally filled out forms by your own hand where you cited “American Indian” as your race at U of Pennsylvania, Harvard, the Assoc of American Law Schools, & your 1986 Texas bar registration card. They falsely advertised you as a minority in faculty directories. Sit down. https://t.co/N47oxDwly1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2023

If Warren wants to see somebody who "narrowed educational opportunity" for others maybe she should go look in a mirror.

So sorry you can't benefit from falsely claiming to be an American Indian anymore. That must be really hard for you. https://t.co/uZNg4abDxO — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 29, 2023

Coming from Pochahontus herself who utilized Affirmative Action to advance her career not on merit, but on a made up ethnicity identification. Meritocracy prevailed today! 👏🏻 https://t.co/CRrDjvhJqU — Ryan Schuring (@RyanTSchuring) June 29, 2023

Everybody knows why Warren's upset...

Maybe Warren's worried that her college admission will be retroactively withdrawn.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!