John Stossel Separates the Makers From the Takers and WRECKS Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the Process

Doug P.  |  12:44 PM on January 03, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren likes to pretend to be a champion for the working class while taking on the "rich and powerful":

Coming from somebody rich and powerful who has rigged the rules in her favor in the past, that's some kind of projection. But in any case, one frequent target of Warren's ire is Elon Musk.

John Stossel has released a terrific takedown of politicians like Warren (and Bernie Sanders, etc.). It's the "takers" vs. the "makers." 

Watch:

In a word, BINGO!

So many in politics couldn't run a lemonade stand for ten seconds without bankrupting it and then have the audacity to claim the producers are the problem. 

*** 

***

