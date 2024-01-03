John Stossel Separates the Makers From the Takers and WRECKS Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the Process

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren likes to pretend to be a champion for the working class while taking on the "rich and powerful":

The rich and powerful have rigged the rules of our economy to make themselves richer and more powerful. I’m in this fight to level the playing field and make our government work for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 17, 2023

Coming from somebody rich and powerful who has rigged the rules in her favor in the past, that's some kind of projection. But in any case, one frequent target of Warren's ire is Elon Musk.

John Stossel has released a terrific takedown of politicians like Warren (and Bernie Sanders, etc.). It's the "takers" vs. the "makers."

Watch:

.@elonmusk makes cool new things like rockets and satellites and @Tesla cars.@ewarren takes others’ wealth.



Our world needs fewer takers and more makers: pic.twitter.com/KkqhjNvlr8 — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) January 2, 2024

In a word, BINGO!

John Stossel nails it once again. https://t.co/vTA0xTqKVt — Buckeye Tank (@craig_vee) January 2, 2024

So many in politics couldn't run a lemonade stand for ten seconds without bankrupting it and then have the audacity to claim the producers are the problem.

