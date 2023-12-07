Elizabeth Warren (Who Is Very Rich) Wants To Ban Crypto

Elizabeth Warren, proven genetically not to be Native American although she lied and said she was to obtain job opportunities and is also a Senator, has major issues with crypto and bitcoin. With her past dabbling in make believe, one would think she wouldn't mind money one cannot see.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Warren wants to ban crypto. Tyrant. pic.twitter.com/nQN07RHShY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 8, 2023

NEW — Senator Elizabeth Warren says, "There's a new threat out there, it's crypto," and "it is being used for terrorist financing, drug trafficking, and North Korea is using it to pay for about half of its nuclear weapons program."



"We can't allow that to continue," Warren said.… pic.twitter.com/nApkKccK9K — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 7, 2023

North Korea is using it to fund their nuclear program according to Warren. That's quite a bold claim.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 US Senator Elizabeth Warren claims North Korea is using #Bitcoin and crypto to fund "half" of its nuclear weapons program.



pic.twitter.com/ZNSA3JKpHh — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) December 7, 2023

It feels like this claim may be as dubious as her assertion of Native American heritage. You just can't take Liz at her word anymore after the 'big lie'.

The banks will pay us big buckies if we block crypto pic.twitter.com/vdTEzmZXoN — CRYPTO 101 Podcast (@CRYPTO101Pod) December 7, 2023

Senator Warren I think we would all love to know how you have a $12 million+ net worth on a $200k a year salary (and academia before that). Care to elaborate how you achieved this through ethical means? 🤔 @SenWarren — Bitcoin Munger (@bitcoinmunger) December 7, 2023

It's a fair question.

"I ask all the banker and they all agreed that Bitcoin is bad", that is great endorsement right there. — Crypto Obviously (@ObviouslyCrypto) December 7, 2023

Let's assume she's right. Does banning #Bitcoin stop North Korea's nuclear program? No.



So who gets hurt from "banning" Bitcoin? Investors from around the world, including the U.S.



Who will benefit? The people who want to inflate away our wealth. The people she works for. — DivXMaN (@crypto_div) December 7, 2023

Always follow the money.

That is the equivalent of:

I asked all the taxi drivers and they all said Uber is bad. — Crypto Obviously (@ObviouslyCrypto) December 7, 2023

..... on the flip side, Iran is using USD from the USG to fund their nuclear program ... — Bill Stebbins (@Bill_StebbinsJR) December 7, 2023

That doesn't count or something.

Warren's crypto claims are quite a stretch; she's really mining for attention, not facts. — Michael Paul (@MichaelPaul_eth) December 7, 2023

It’s always about total control — One Bad Dude (@Dorf73256527) December 7, 2023

They can't wait to get their hands on the crypto economy — Westy (@SloppySailor12) December 8, 2023

Oh spare us your wisdom. You’re 75 with a net worth of 10 million plus. Retire to an old age home without internet and do the world a favour.



We don’t need your consent to custody our own wealth. — Chetan Kaul (@chetan_kaul) December 7, 2023

Advertisement

Another excellent reason for those past the expected life expectancy for an American human to retire and enjoy their families while a new generation deals with more contemporary issues.