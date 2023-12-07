Planned Parenthood Getting Flak From the Left for Its Statement Denouncing Hamas
BREAKING: The Fed Plans To Charge 636 Month Old Child Hunter Biden with...
That's Gonna Sting: U Penn Loses $100 Million Donation After President Magill's Congressio...
At Harvard, Sizeism and Fatphobia Are Violence, but Not Calling for Genocide
There Are MANY Events: Nate Silver Laments Growing Distrust In Science, Can't Figure...
Sen. John Fetterman Surprises Us Again by Defending 'Reasonable' Border Talks
'We're Number One?': BBC Anchor Finds Creative New Way to Greet Her Viewers
How It's Going: Hamas Terrorists Are Surrendering En Masse
'Sick': Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Vetoes Bill Banning Child Transitions
Elon Musk Wanted Confirmation From Tucker Carlson That SecDef Lloyd Austin 'Really Said...
Karine Jean-Pierre Says It's 'Stunning' That the GOP Is Demanding Border Control
David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in...
AOC Really Outdoes Herself at Hearing on Protecting Women’s Sports
'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents...

Elizabeth Warren (Who Is Very Rich) Wants To Ban Crypto

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on December 07, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

Elizabeth Warren, proven genetically not to be Native American although she lied and said she was to obtain job opportunities and is also a Senator, has major issues with crypto and bitcoin. With her past dabbling in make believe, one would think she wouldn't mind money one cannot see.

Advertisement

North Korea is using it to fund their nuclear program according to Warren. That's quite a bold claim.

It feels like this claim may be as dubious as her assertion of Native American heritage. You just can't take Liz at her word anymore after the 'big lie'.

Recommended

That's Gonna Sting: U Penn Loses $100 Million Donation After President Magill's Congressional Testimony
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's a fair question.

Always follow the money.

That doesn't count or something.

Advertisement

Another excellent reason for those past the expected life expectancy for an American human to retire and enjoy their families while a new generation deals with more contemporary issues.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ELIZABETH WARREN NORTH KOREA SENATE SENATE DEMOCRATS SENATOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gonna Sting: U Penn Loses $100 Million Donation After President Magill's Congressional Testimony
Amy Curtis
There Are MANY Events: Nate Silver Laments Growing Distrust In Science, Can't Figure Out Why It's Growing
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: The Fed Plans To Charge 636 Month Old Child Hunter Biden with New Criminal Charges
justmindy
Elon Musk Wanted Confirmation From Tucker Carlson That SecDef Lloyd Austin 'Really Said This'
Doug P.
At Harvard, Sizeism and Fatphobia Are Violence, but Not Calling for Genocide
Brett T.
How It's Going: Hamas Terrorists Are Surrendering En Masse
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gonna Sting: U Penn Loses $100 Million Donation After President Magill's Congressional Testimony Amy Curtis
Advertisement