DNA test shows Sen. Warren's tweet about 'obligations to tribal communities' is 100 percent FAIL

Today is Columbus Day, which lefties like Sen. Elizabeth Warren insist on calling "Indigenous Peoples Day."

But whatever people call this day this day, everybody should agree that Warren's tweet on this occasion is as mockworthy as it can get:

Advertisement

On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the resilience, sovereignty, and rich cultures of Native communities. But the federal government has long failed to fulfill its obligations to tribal nations. We must do more to honor and uphold our promises to Native peoples. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 9, 2023

Elizabeth Warren is going to lecture everybody about "obligations to tribal nations"? You can't make this stuff up!

You should probably sit this one out, Princess Cheekbones https://t.co/HUD149evhf — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) October 9, 2023

Warren should take ALL the seats.

Holy moly, do you literally have no shame? — Holly 🇺🇸🐊 (@CrossingUNStyle) October 9, 2023

Warren must have undergone a compunction bypass surgery at an early age.

You stole the heritage of indigenous American for money. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 9, 2023

Warren signed a bogus employment treaty with Harvard and stole indigenous people’s property. https://t.co/xSZhzlKCXt — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 9, 2023

They're not going to declare you Native American, even on an honorary basis.



Your "DNA test" showed you're the whitest woman in North America.



Stop trying so hard. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) October 9, 2023

A DNA test on Warren's tweet shows that it is 100 percent backfire.

Do you have any obligation to make it up to Native Americans for stealing an affirmative action seat at Harvard or nah? https://t.co/EHfS6Zbf7q — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 9, 2023

Not many people on X have actually taken anything from an indigenous American.



Liz is one of the few who has. https://t.co/HvVc1dvvza — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 9, 2023

I’m confused by your use of “we” here.



Aren’t you one of those native people?



Are we just supposed to pretend none of that ever happened? https://t.co/zQ40X42q9N — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) October 9, 2023

Warren would no doubt really appreciate it if everybody would forget about that DNA test backfire. She certainly appears to have forgotten.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!