Israel relaxes gun rules in wake of Hamas attacks

DNA test shows Sen. Warren's tweet about 'obligations to tribal communities' is 100 percent FAIL

Doug P.  |  11:55 AM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Today is Columbus Day, which lefties like Sen. Elizabeth Warren insist on calling "Indigenous Peoples Day." 

But whatever people call this day this day, everybody should agree that Warren's tweet on this occasion is as mockworthy as it can get: 

Elizabeth Warren is going to lecture everybody about "obligations to tribal nations"? You can't make this stuff up!

Warren should take ALL the seats.

Warren must have undergone a compunction bypass surgery at an early age.

A DNA test on Warren's tweet shows that it is 100 percent backfire.

Warren would no doubt really appreciate it if everybody would forget about that DNA test backfire. She certainly appears to have forgotten.

*** 

