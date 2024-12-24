DIGNITY?! CA Judge Rules Male Housed in Female Prison Be Called She/Her During...
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Death Penalty Is Weaponized Against the Black Community

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on December 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Rep. Ayanna Pressley went on CNN to praise President Joe Biden for eliminating the death penalty for 37 people, calling the death penalty "barbaric." She also claimed that Biden's commutation of their death sentences demonstrated "moral leadership, compassionate leadership informed by his own faith" … he is a devout Catholic after all.

As we reported, fellow Squad member Rep. Cori Bush also commended Biden, calling the death penalty "racist and flawed." In a statement posted online, Pressley agreed that the death penalty was racist and weaponized against the black community. On Monday, our own PolitiBunny posted a thread naming those being taken off death row, and the majority are white. That doesn't make it any less racist, somehow.

In her statement, Pressley said that Biden's commutations would "address the deep racial disparities in our criminal legal system," adding that the death penalty "is a racist, flawed, and fundamentally unjust punishment" that has been "disproportionately weaponized against Black and brown communities" and "exacerbated system inequalities."

Again, if you look at exactly whom Biden took off of death row, you'll see that there's nothing disproportionate about the races being spared.

Including a white man who shot up a black church.

Good question. 

If there was anything weaponized against the black community, it was the 1994 crime bill sponsored by Senator Joe Biden.

***

