Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Death Penalty Is Weaponized Against the Black Community

Rep. Ayanna Pressley went on CNN to praise President Joe Biden for eliminating the death penalty for 37 people, calling the death penalty "barbaric." She also claimed that Biden's commutation of their death sentences demonstrated "moral leadership, compassionate leadership informed by his own faith" … he is a devout Catholic after all.

Advertisement

As we reported, fellow Squad member Rep. Cori Bush also commended Biden, calling the death penalty "racist and flawed." In a statement posted online, Pressley agreed that the death penalty was racist and weaponized against the black community. On Monday, our own PolitiBunny posted a thread naming those being taken off death row, and the majority are white. That doesn't make it any less racist, somehow.

Rep Ayanna Pressley praises Biden for pardoning and commuting r*pists, p*dos, and k*llers’ sentences and taking 37 of the worst monsters off death row. She claims the death penalty is racist and is weaponized against the Black community. pic.twitter.com/jsfXl5oEK3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 24, 2024

In her statement, Pressley said that Biden's commutations would "address the deep racial disparities in our criminal legal system," adding that the death penalty "is a racist, flawed, and fundamentally unjust punishment" that has been "disproportionately weaponized against Black and brown communities" and "exacerbated system inequalities."

Again, if you look at exactly whom Biden took off of death row, you'll see that there's nothing disproportionate about the races being spared.

She's despicable. And a racist. — Sassy Cupcake (@SassyTexasGal) December 24, 2024

Naturally she says that — Ncnovembergrl ♐🇺🇲🇮🇱🐻🐴🐕 (@ncnovembergrl) December 24, 2024

She needs to go — Constitutionalist (@RightVet23) December 24, 2024

Oh dear. Crowbarring in the "racist" thing again.

. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) December 24, 2024

Of course she does. Every aspect of her life is viewed through a racist lens. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) December 24, 2024

The 3 people Biden left on death row are white. — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) December 24, 2024

Including a white man who shot up a black church.

So most of the men sitting on death row are white but it's racist? Okay got it — Steven A (@Signmecool) December 24, 2024

What isn’t racist to these people? — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) December 24, 2024

Good question.

If there was anything weaponized against the black community, it was the 1994 crime bill sponsored by Senator Joe Biden.

***