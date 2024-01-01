'What the Actual F Are We Doing?': Megyn Kelly Asks the Important Question About Immigration

Ask the Buffon in the White House. He’s destroying our country. https://t.co/FqwOasn2mE — KeyWest (@HaleynAbbey) December 30, 2023





Things at the southern border are bad. Catastrophically bad. And getting worse every day.

Advertisement

Sanctuary cities like New York, Chicago, and Denver are complaining about the strain the influx of migrants is causing on their resources and budgets.

And yet the Biden administration has shown no interest in doing anything to stem the flood of migrants at the border.

In fact, the numbers for December 2023 are the highest ever recorded.

BREAKING: CBP sources tell FOX there have now been over 276,00 migrant encounters at the southern border in December, the highest single month ever recorded, breaking the prior record set in September at 269,735, and there are still 3 days of December left. Record is being… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 29, 2023

We are at 760,000 encounters since October 1, despite KJP insisting the White House has 'stopped the flow' of immigration at the border.

This is insane — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2023

Yes, it is.

This is insane. America is being destroyed from within. No country has ever done that. https://t.co/3AzFVQu3Cy — Armando Ruiz (@aruiz1055) December 30, 2023

Correct.

No other country would ever allow this sort of immigration to take place. Not one.

But Megyn Kelly asks the most important question of all:

What in the actual F are we doing https://t.co/0YJYRAromL — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 30, 2023

And the theories abound:

The obvious goal is to let in as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time.



And then years later to be the party that says “we want to make you citizens & give you the right to vote”



And to go down in family memories of these masses as the party that did it. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) December 30, 2023

This is a very strong possibility.

We're being invaded... that's what we're doing — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 30, 2023

This is also a strong possibility. A lot of the migrants are military aged men, traveling alone, including a large group of Chinese nationals are crossing the border.

So the Left may think they'll be known as the party who gave these people citizenship, but they also run the risk of being the party that let invaders into the country.

The People do not want this. How do we stop it? — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) December 30, 2023

We vote them out and elect people who are going to stop immigration.

That's how.

Who’s we? The Biden administration is going this, not me. https://t.co/RuSauQmVLX — Sarah (@fenixash8) December 30, 2023

But we are paying for it, and we elected the people who are allowing it to continue unabated.

WE have to stop it.

And both of the leading candidates support or have supported amnesty. Congrats. https://t.co/CrK5ftvBcl — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) December 30, 2023

But apparently we're not going to, alas.

We agree wholeheartedly.

Evergreen tweet for the entirely of the Biden years. https://t.co/BCNVi6gjIY — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 30, 2023

It really is an evergreen tweet for everything this administration has done.

Advertisement

1900 to 1918, over 1 million people per year came to the United States to make a better life for themselves. And it cost nothing but the travel to get here, now to wait on paperwork and to file such to come in you need at least $5k-$10k. What in the actual F are we doing? https://t.co/HlGIRoN8QU — Nathan Lange (@nate_lange) December 31, 2023

Immigration reform is needed. Desperately.

Right now, we're doing nothing. And that is unsustainable.

TX and AZ need to transport every illegal alien to a Dem city. Every single one. That’s the only way this stops. https://t.co/wVCBvZCyaE — Draugr (@DraugrMan) December 30, 2023

They've been doing this, and the cities are crying 'Uncle', but it continues unabated.

"The border is secure...." How they continue to state this w/ a straight face is baffling. https://t.co/CaLRpQjXWT — Hirschberger (@Hirschberger3) December 30, 2023

Because they lie without consequence, that's why.

I think it’s “What in the actual F are we REFUSING to do” https://t.co/WqrCs7jCQI — 🇮🇱 The Rev. Dr. Jill McSnarkface (@JaneBond462) December 30, 2023

We are refusing to enforce our laws.

Refusing to pass comprehensive, effective immigration reform.

Refusing to deport those who are here illegally.

That's what.

Everyone not a protected class ought to be concerned about this, because this is a real insurrection not a phony one. https://t.co/4vFIKUimRw — Paul M Upson (@pmupson) December 30, 2023

Advertisement

It should concern everyone, protected class or otherwise.

Ask the Buffon in the White House. He’s destroying our country. https://t.co/FqwOasn2mE — KeyWest (@HaleynAbbey) December 30, 2023

He's too busy in St. Croix, talking to Ryan Seacrest, and not answering hard questions.

The equivalent of 2.5 times the population of the city of Detroit, streaming in here illegally every year. https://t.co/STb05fcLtx — TA (@Vltor13) December 30, 2023

This is insane.

We need to start deporting immediately/not let them in because:

1) Neither Mexico nor Canada persecutes citizens to the point of needing asylum

2) Any asylum seekers are legally required to file for asylum in the FIRST safe country they enter which is NOT the US. https://t.co/274N2ekYtq — Ima Libby Tarian (@ImaLibbyTarian) December 31, 2023

So: enforcing laws.

What a novel concept.

Why aren't we doing this, again?

And @SpeakerJohnson and

Republicans can’t even figure out how to start the process to impeach the idiot Mayorkas https://t.co/gSGWT2KlN9 — LilMlchele (@LilMlchele) December 31, 2023

Why aren't they doing anything?

Do it and if the Democrats block it, hammer them for blocking it.

This is how you play politics.

The GOP won't do this.

It us time for the border states to take action!! FJB https://t.co/Lzm3dRx1wM — acyour (@acyour) December 30, 2023

Between bussing migrants and enforcing laws, they're trying. The DOJ is going to sue Texas for enforcing immigration laws and deporting illegal migrants.

Advertisement

Hard to believe that this is not all intentional. https://t.co/PJCv50680R — Culbertron (@companyrx) December 30, 2023

It's absolutely intentional. We all see it. Which is why the Biden administration thwarts places like Texas when they try to secure the border and enforce laws.

Nothing. The US Government is doing nothing. https://t.co/hyEBFxlXEC — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) December 30, 2023

They are doing nothing right now,

This is an election year. In November, we have a chance to vote this administration out and vote in someone who might take this seriously and put a stop to it.

Will we?

Only time will tell.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!