Large Group of Chinese Nationals Crosses Illegally Into California

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 04, 2023
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The Biden administration put the word out: if you can make it to Mexico from anywhere in the world, you can walk across the border into the United States. These illegal immigrants aren't just coming from Central America — they're coming from all over the world. 

NewsNation's Jorge Ventura posted a video of what he said was a large group of mostly Chinese nationals crossing through a gap in the border wall in California.

"Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for migrant services due to resources stretched thin."

They're all here seeking asylum.

Just carry-on backpacks mostly.

They probably chartered a bus.

There's no doubt San Diego County will approve $3 million for "migrant services."

***

