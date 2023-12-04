Large Group of Chinese Nationals Crosses Illegally Into California

The Biden administration put the word out: if you can make it to Mexico from anywhere in the world, you can walk across the border into the United States. These illegal immigrants aren't just coming from Central America — they're coming from all over the world.

Advertisement

NewsNation's Jorge Ventura posted a video of what he said was a large group of mostly Chinese nationals crossing through a gap in the border wall in California.

HAPPENING NOW🚨 Large groups of migrants , mostly Chinese national men crossing illegally through open gaps on the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs , CA @NewsNation



Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for… pic.twitter.com/mPN46jr7yH — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 4, 2023

"Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for migrant services due to resources stretched thin."

A group of mostly military-age Chinese nationals entering our Country illegally through the southern border in California. This is a planned invasion. pic.twitter.com/ntUmo7yBEw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 4, 2023

Thankfully Biden didn't spoil Xi's San Fran vacation by asking him to halt China's military invasion of the United States https://t.co/7vulQewI0U — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 4, 2023

They're all here seeking asylum.

Not suspicious at all 🤔 — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) December 4, 2023

Why do they all have nice luggage? — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) December 4, 2023

Just carry-on backpacks mostly.

Notice their stances with the arms behind the back, that's not a good sign, they mean business. — Vincent Giovannoni (@VincentGiovan17) December 4, 2023

Notice some standing 'at ease' with their arms behind their back. — Eddie Conroy (@EddieConroy10) December 4, 2023

Look at how many of them automatically stand at “parade rest”. — The Crazzzy Conservative (@canderson93) December 4, 2023

They brought well packed suitcases. Where are the poor and weary? — Bobbi Moody (@bobbimoody) December 4, 2023

Wonder if they're carrying the pandemic with them? — RJ1979 (@RJ1979_) December 4, 2023

Yeah, they look like they've trekked for thousands of miles, with their luggage. Give me a break. — Donald Keck (@donke21) December 4, 2023

Red Dawn except we opened the door and let them in. — Wirra (@wirraone) December 4, 2023

Jacumba Hot Springs is *incredibly* remote.



How did they get there? Hike through the open desert? — 🕷️ (@R0b0tSp1der) December 4, 2023

Advertisement

I've been out working on my property for about an hour and I have more dirt on me than these poor "migrants" who are somehow trudging along, out in the wilderness. — DasherCindy (@DasherCindy) December 4, 2023

They probably chartered a bus.

With rolling luggage to boot. You've got to be f*cking kidding me!!! — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) December 4, 2023

There's no doubt San Diego County will approve $3 million for "migrant services."

***