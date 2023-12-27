CNBC Reports That Some DEI Budgets Are Being Slashed by 90 Percent
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Restricting Bus Arrivals Into the City

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 27, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Uh oh. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who campaigned on keeping New York a sanctuary city, is afraid the city is at a breaking point and no longer able "to keep visualization of this crisis from hitting our streets." That's the problem? There are too many illegal immigrants to hide?

The New York Times reports Wednesday night that Adams is restricting bus arrivals into New York.

We hate to break it to him, but the federal government is going to continue to fly illegal immigrants wherever they want to go, and a lot of them want to go to New York. It's a sanctuary city!

We remember when CNN's Jim Acosta read "The New Colossus" during a Trump-era press briefing and then tweeted the whole poem.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
