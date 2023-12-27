New York City Mayor Eric Adams Restricting Bus Arrivals Into the City

Uh oh. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who campaigned on keeping New York a sanctuary city, is afraid the city is at a breaking point and no longer able "to keep visualization of this crisis from hitting our streets." That's the problem? There are too many illegal immigrants to hide?

Advertisement

Mayor Eric Adams says that quality of life in NYC will continue to decline because of the illegals:



"For many months we were able to keep visualization of this crisis from hitting our streets… But we have reached a breaking point. We are no longer able to do that." pic.twitter.com/53u6JogwKO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 27, 2023

The New York Times reports Wednesday night that Adams is restricting bus arrivals into New York.

Breaking News: Mayor Eric Adams restricted bus arrivals into New York, pushing back against efforts by the Texas governor to send asylum seekers to the city. https://t.co/lA7ahTYgOp — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 27, 2023

We hate to break it to him, but the federal government is going to continue to fly illegal immigrants wherever they want to go, and a lot of them want to go to New York. It's a sanctuary city!

We remember when CNN's Jim Acosta read "The New Colossus" during a Trump-era press briefing and then tweeted the whole poem.

The plan was to flood the south with illegals. Not New York. And now we see what New Yorkers really are. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 28, 2023

What a racist xenophobe. — Ollie Llama (@texasollie) December 28, 2023

Why does he hate immigrants? — Wirra (@wirraone) December 28, 2023

Something something statue poem — MAGAKingReturns (@nation_based) December 28, 2023

I love how he admitted New York City can't handle 4,000 monthly migrants but apparently Texas can handle 100,000. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) December 28, 2023

Government officials discussing who should take responsibility for housing asylum seekers. pic.twitter.com/1vpWfBtptR — Paul Moehringer (@PMoehringer) December 27, 2023

Now he's restricting the free movement of people in the United States. Whoops. — Asmodeus (@FranklinCo33175) December 28, 2023

That's kidnapping — just what Gov. Gavin Newsom accused Gov. Ron DeSantis of doing when the buses started showing up in Sacramento.

Either you’re a sanctuary city or you aren’t. — Janice Gehrtz (@JGehrtz) December 28, 2023

They just can't handle anymore — Adams is at the breaking point and these illegals are going to destroy New York as we know it, according to him.

***