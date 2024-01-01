Cringe Alert: Biden's NYE Appearance Is Embarrassingly Bad

WHAT? People React to This Odd Fact About the Grandson of John Tyler,...
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 01, 2024
Twitchy

Last night, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden found time while vacationing at a luxury property in St. Croix to join Ryan Seacrest on 'Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve' to ring in 2024 with the rest of the nation.

Honestly, he should probably stay on vacation because this is just bad.

Seacrest asked a very simple and straightforward question: about his favorite memories of 2023. Anyone should be able to answer the question, right?

Well, Biden goes off on a tangent.

Watch:

Yikes.

So relatable. Just your average people who can understand the plight of every day Americans.

We have no idea. And the scary part is, neither does he.

We'd be remiss if we didn't take a second to point out the attention the First Lady got for, well, everything about this video:

She's probably concerned he's doing so poorly answering a simple question.

Either they hate her, or she ignores their advice.

First Lady Si Se Puede strikes again.

She didn't look happy, that's for sure.

Her posture is awful.

That dress is hideous. Gaudy and ill-fitting. But par for the course for our First Lady, and something Twitter has mocked her for in the past.

Yes, she is. She knows Biden isn't doing well mentally.

Maybe the outfit was meant as a diversion from Biden's terrible mental state.

It worked. Kinda.

He's holding cue cards in his hands.

He was given a softball question about memories from 2023.

He can't answer questions.

He hasn't held a press conference or answered press questions in a long, long time.

And the media are wholly incurious and not asking why Biden can't do these simple tasks.

They're not upset because they know why he skips them.

He was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 20 to show his support for black owned businesses in the state. Wisconsin is a swing state that went to Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020.

He has notes. And he can't follow them.

It's terrifying.

His cognition is declining in real time before our eyes.

Well done, everyone.

Oh, it's going to be so bad. Gird your loins.

Yes, we do.

Oh, and how badly they'd treat any Republican candidate or president. It's really amazing to behold.

It would be even worse. Egads.

Yeah, it's really telling, isn't it?

This is a good point. Perhaps it's unintentional honesty. Which, coming from this lying administration, is a change of pace.

A good resolution, indeed.

It's uncomfortable and, frankly, sad to watch.

The most upsetting part is: they know. Jill Biden, his staffers, his handlers. They all know he's not doing well.

They know Biden isn't up to this, because just a few weeks ago Jill and staffers were lamenting Biden not knowing his 'physical limitations' and needing to rest more during his second term.

They know he's struggling and they're going to put him through another campaign and try to put him through another term.

***

