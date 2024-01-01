Cringe Alert: Biden's NYE Appearance Is Embarrassingly Bad

Last night, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden found time while vacationing at a luxury property in St. Croix to join Ryan Seacrest on 'Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve' to ring in 2024 with the rest of the nation.

Honestly, he should probably stay on vacation because this is just bad.

Seacrest asked a very simple and straightforward question: about his favorite memories of 2023. Anyone should be able to answer the question, right?

Well, Biden goes off on a tangent.

Watch:

Ryan Seacrest asks Joe Biden about his favorite "memories" of 2023.



Biden’s reply: "So many people through the Midwest & in the center of the country, their factories were shipped overseas the last couple times out..."



Scary. Biden’s brain is pudding. pic.twitter.com/ue7xk3EqHA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 1, 2024

Yikes.

They look so relatable, sitting there in their formal attire, while vacationing in St. Croix. — Janice (@jannyfayray) January 1, 2024

So relatable. Just your average people who can understand the plight of every day Americans.

What is he even talking about?? — Jessica (@JessicaMattJoe) January 1, 2024

We have no idea. And the scary part is, neither does he.

We'd be remiss if we didn't take a second to point out the attention the First Lady got for, well, everything about this video:

:28 in and she gives a look of I’m so sick of him talking. And what’s up with his face? — Mary Frost (@mlfrostmi) January 1, 2024

She's probably concerned he's doing so poorly answering a simple question.

is Jill's resolution to make it look like she doesn't have a neck? The dress and that posture are not doing her any favors. WHO STYLES THIS WOMAN? DO THEY HATE HER? https://t.co/R8xJFIZBKo — Emily (@hostagehoosier) January 1, 2024

Either they hate her, or she ignores their advice.

But why is she dressed for Dia de los Muertos? https://t.co/ysjr9YCuPV — ✝️⚡Deus X Mushina⚡✝️ (@MushKat) January 1, 2024

First Lady Si Se Puede strikes again.

Jill sitting there like "I am so sick of hearing about the jobs he didn't create". She looked miserable! — Delta Queen (@DeltaQu57975908) January 1, 2024

She didn't look happy, that's for sure.

And Jill's head is sinking into her shoulders. — Sandra Andresen (@fmfa94) January 1, 2024

Her posture is awful.

Jill looks like mutton dressed up like lamb. That frock is gawd awful. — Fancy525 (@FaisonDebbi) January 1, 2024

That dress is hideous. Gaudy and ill-fitting. But par for the course for our First Lady, and something Twitter has mocked her for in the past.

Even Dr Jill is thinking what we are thinking — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) January 1, 2024

Yes, she is. She knows Biden isn't doing well mentally.

Forget his brain, I want to know WTF she's wearing. https://t.co/fLKkPuZB2b pic.twitter.com/Sp9HC6ZrI4 — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) January 1, 2024

Maybe the outfit was meant as a diversion from Biden's terrible mental state.

It worked. Kinda.

If you’re wondering why Joe Biden doesn’t ever take spontaneous questions, it’s cause he can’t even answer the pre-scripted ones that he’s already been given https://t.co/kxz4HNkhR9 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 1, 2024

He's holding cue cards in his hands.

He was given a softball question about memories from 2023.

He can't answer questions.

He hasn't held a press conference or answered press questions in a long, long time.

And the media are wholly incurious and not asking why Biden can't do these simple tasks.

As a conservative media critic, I wish the "journalism professionals" would be more upset that Biden skips them for Conan O'Brien and Ryan Seacrest. https://t.co/HrkyRpA00Z — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 1, 2024

They're not upset because they know why he skips them.

Legit curious how many times Biden visited the Midwest this year for something other than a campaign fundraiser. https://t.co/4M3n92XxAV — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) January 1, 2024

He was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 20 to show his support for black owned businesses in the state. Wisconsin is a swing state that went to Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020.

He has notes for this?! https://t.co/uXItTXPCbJ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 1, 2024

He has notes. And he can't follow them.

That Biden needs a cheat sheet for the softball’est of softball interviews is scarier than any of the nonsensical answers. https://t.co/yL1DLuJGWN — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 1, 2024

It's terrifying.

His cognition is declining in real time before our eyes.

Your 2024 Democratic nominee as it stands today... https://t.co/tiiKrcGBC5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 1, 2024

Well done, everyone.

God the 2024 election is going to blow goat balls. https://t.co/Lg04Fr89Jt — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 1, 2024

Oh, it's going to be so bad. Gird your loins.

The people in our country deserve so much better than this guy. https://t.co/4sTIg15iCo — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) January 1, 2024

Yes, we do.

It's really disgusting how they handle this loser with kid gloves & pretend he's so great. Especially considering how bad they treated Trump. https://t.co/2zwUkn5EaR — Catty King (@CheddarChe5207) January 1, 2024

Oh, and how badly they'd treat any Republican candidate or president. It's really amazing to behold.

Imagine how bad this would be were he not using note cards. https://t.co/Dgk3HUUrZa — Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) January 1, 2024

It would be even worse. Egads.

One of #Biden's "favorite memories" of 2023 is that a bunch of Midwest factories closed?

Um, #HappyNewYear ? https://t.co/8vtNelo1kn — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) January 1, 2024

Yeah, it's really telling, isn't it?

This is not a gaffe.

Americans losing their jobs, and America losing its ability to manufacture are indeed Bidens favorite memories of 2023.



For once he's being honest. https://t.co/tkbTllOe5B — Stupid Orange Cat (@DumbCatFace1) January 1, 2024

This is a good point. Perhaps it's unintentional honesty. Which, coming from this lying administration, is a change of pace.

For real, my only 2024 resolution is to do everything possible to get this man out of the White House https://t.co/dwn8jcKiyp — Josh Centers (@jcenters) January 1, 2024

A good resolution, indeed.

Joe Biden isn’t making if through a second term. Seeing some deteriorating like this in real time is just uncomfortable to watch. https://t.co/IOqOuBzzvh — sorrowen💀💀🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@sorrowen) January 1, 2024

It's uncomfortable and, frankly, sad to watch.

The most upsetting part is: they know. Jill Biden, his staffers, his handlers. They all know he's not doing well.

They know Biden isn't up to this, because just a few weeks ago Jill and staffers were lamenting Biden not knowing his 'physical limitations' and needing to rest more during his second term.

They know he's struggling and they're going to put him through another campaign and try to put him through another term.

***

