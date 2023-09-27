Report: 95-year-old veteran kicked out of nursing home to make room for migrants

Ever since states like Texas and Florida began sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities like New York, those self-proclaimed bastions of tolerance have been whining about the financial and social burden caused by the influx of those immigrants. Remember the meltdown they had over migrants going to Martha's Vineyard? Several sanctuary states declared states of emergency over the 'migrant crisis' (did they not read the inscription on the Statue of Liberty?). New York Governor Kathy Hochul even said New York has shouldered the burden of immigration for too long, and migrants should go elsewhere.

Some New Yorkers were arrested for blocking a bus of immigrants from unloading, and others were arrested for protesting the conversion of a senior center to immigrant housing. New York says it'll cost $1 billion to house immigrants for the next three years.

The solution, of course, is to fix the immigration issue at the border and stop the flood of people crossing the border. Since the Biden administration has no interest in doing that, however, here we are.

Yesterday, Fox News reported that sanctuary cities are booting American seniors from their nursing homes and assisted living facilities to make more immigrant housing:

A 95-year-old Korean War veteran said he was given less than two months’ notice to figure out where he was going to live after the nursing home he resided in was sold to become a facility for undocumented migrants. Veteran Frank Tammaro joined Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., a vocal critic of New York City’s handling of the migrant crisis, at a press conference on Monday to discuss the reported deal. ... New York City Councilman David Carr confirmed to local outlet SI Live that he was informed by the city's Department of Social Services that the migrant facility would open there this week. Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Social Services for confirmation but did not immediately hear back on Tuesday. Fox News Digital's attempt to contact a number associated with Island Shores Senior Residence could not be completed. The facility is listed as "permanently closed" online.

Absolutely infuriating.

If only our political leaders had the passion and anger that folks on Twitter/X do:

This writer is ready. Let's go.

What the actual F https://t.co/9xbS2IehTK — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 27, 2023

We find ourselves asking that question a lot these days.

The Biden administration does not work on behalf of the American people. https://t.co/KnV4GpqWEh — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) September 27, 2023

It sure seems like this administration doesn't, doesn't it?

Wouldn't be the first time NY had a nursing home scandal. https://t.co/Hq19vGpD6X — Vivek (@VerverkS) September 27, 2023

Ouch. But accurate. Like last time, there will be next to no consequences for this, either.

We are in ruins. https://t.co/K1ikJG9tRN — AuntieVodScotch 📷I take pictures📷 (@HeddyNajjar) September 27, 2023

It sure feels that way sometimes, sadly.

I know an an 80-year-old non veteran who needs to be sent to a nursing home over migrant housing. https://t.co/zO5j9yWTGw — Bort (@NotABotOrBort) September 27, 2023

We know this person too.

The America we grew up in is fast becoming unrecognizable.

This is sickening. https://t.co/04hzpltYWd — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 26, 2023

'Sickening' is just one of the many words we can use to describe this entire situation.

what is wrong with NY Dem politicians? throwing out our veterans for migrant housing (illegals crossing the border housing) https://t.co/C7IQD8k4pw — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) September 26, 2023

We don't have enough characters to go into everything that's wrong with politicians in New York, but we will say this: they made themselves a sanctuary city thinking no one would ever make them actually be a sanctuary city or what, exactly, that virtue signaling entailed. They were perfectly content to let small border towns deal with tens of thousands of immigrants while they wagged their fingers at those towns for being 'racist' and 'intolerant.' Now that they are dealing with the issue -- and a fraction of what border towns have dealt with for years -- they are crying about how expensive and hard it is.

Our sympathies are limited to people like the aforementioned veteran who is being shuffled aside to make room for a problem that has solutions. Solutions our politicians in both parties have punted on for eons.

***

