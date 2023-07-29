Historian says Florida's African American history curriculum is a model for other states
Kanye West was unbanned from Twitter … banned again … and unbanned …...
Roseanne destroys David Hogg
Techno Fog looks at just how preferential Hunter Biden's plea deal was
The son of the president has been arrested for allegedly laundering money to...
'DeSantis pounced': That's what NBC News is going with
Biden reportedly wanted to meet 7th grandchild 'when the time was right' (*checks...
Libs are fuming - Justice Alito to Democrats in Congress: Stay in your...
Guess the reason Biden would like us to believe Republicans want to impeach...
Slate becomes willing puppets for Hunter Biden's lawyers
What's the reason the Bidens decided to acknowledge their 7th grandchild? Place your...
USA Today's framing of Hunter Biden's 'foibles' & pouncing GOP is a #Journalism...
Sick Puppy: Man spends $20,000 to fulfill his dream … of becoming a...
In the wake of 'Kamalagate', let this be a lesson to 'never take...

Check out the migrant situation in New York City

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 29, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York City Mayor Eric Adams campaigned on the promise that he would keep New York a sanctuary city. That was until busses of migrants began showing up and he declared a state of emergency. Shelters were overwhelmed to the point where he suggested that private citizens take migrants into their homes.

Here's video taken outside the Roosevelt Hotel in New York. This is the overflow after the hotel has been filled with migrants.

New York is starting to look like a proper border town.

Recommended

Roseanne destroys David Hogg
Brett T.

Biden told migrants to surge to the border as soon as he was elected, and they did.

This is what the sanctuary city of New York thinks is compassionate. They voted for it and they got it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: MIGRANTS NEW YORK CITY SANCTUARY CITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Roseanne destroys David Hogg
Brett T.
Historian says Florida's African American history curriculum is a model for other states
Brett T.
Techno Fog looks at just how preferential Hunter Biden's plea deal was
Brett T.
Libs are fuming - Justice Alito to Democrats in Congress: Stay in your lane!
FuzzyChimp
The son of the president has been arrested for allegedly laundering money to his father...
Aaron Walker
'DeSantis pounced': That's what NBC News is going with
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Roseanne destroys David Hogg Brett T.