Check out the migrant situation in New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams campaigned on the promise that he would keep New York a sanctuary city. That was until busses of migrants began showing up and he declared a state of emergency. Shelters were overwhelmed to the point where he suggested that private citizens take migrants into their homes.

Here's video taken outside the Roosevelt Hotel in New York. This is the overflow after the hotel has been filled with migrants.

The Roosevelt Hotel NYC

100s of migrants are sleeping outside of the hotel due to no more rooms at the hotel. Some have been out here since 10 am . This is extremely dangerous, and NYC can't handle this migrant crisis.

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email… pic.twitter.com/TXS6i5Mxlu — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 29, 2023

New York is starting to look like a proper border town.

Here is some still photos from yesterday at the Roosevelt hotel NYC. 100S of migrants sleep out on the streets due to the hotel being at full capacity https://t.co/S3n2Q8cqXQ — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 29, 2023

The Roosevelt Hotel in NYC has been sacked.



100s of non-citizens are sleeping outside the hotel due to no more rooms being available.



This is what a "Sanctuary City" looks like. pic.twitter.com/epIym5vidK — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 29, 2023

Bus them to Delaware and Martha's Vineyard. — FJB Deanna (@Dianeoldfart) July 29, 2023

But the borders aren’t open. There is no crisis. How can this be? — Shay (@ShaylanaWalker) July 29, 2023

Southern border towns...hold my beer. — Mariana (@lonestarherd) July 29, 2023

You get what you voted for

Send 10,000 more buses — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 29, 2023

NYC welcomed illegal migrants as long as they stayed in Texas. — sogeiger Cooking with gas 🇺🇸🚫DM (@sogeiger5) July 29, 2023

If you think NYC has it bad, you should see El Paso! It makes NYC look like child’s play. — 🇺🇸 Just Some Lady 🤷‍♀️ (@JustSomeLady_) July 29, 2023

Self deport back to where they came from! — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) July 29, 2023

CLOSE THE BORDER!!! You invited them in. You said they were welcome. You are a sanctuary city. Either accept them and deal with it, or go down to the border and demand that nobody else cross ILLEGALLY! — Anne Marie (@VetWife) July 29, 2023

It’s Biden’s fault — Christian. GaryGenslerResign (@EXPATXRP1) July 29, 2023

Biden told migrants to surge to the border as soon as he was elected, and they did.

This is what the sanctuary city of New York thinks is compassionate. They voted for it and they got it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use thecodeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







