Sanctuary state Gov urged to visit Statue of Liberty after telling illegals to 'go somewhere else'

This is another one of those "how it started vs. how it's going" kind of things but on a state level.

How it started:

In 2017, when Kathy Hochul was New York's lieutenant governor, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo made NY a sanctuary state, an order that remains in place.

How it's going:

Hochul warns migrants coming to NY: ‘We are truly out of space’ https://t.co/8irNzToahL pic.twitter.com/6wYXOPWVuW — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2023

From the New York Post:

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday warned that New York is “at capacity,” and urged newly arrived migrants to settle someplace else — as the Biden administration cleared the way for Venezuelan migrants to get work permits. Hochul told NY1 that granting Temporary Protective Status to and expediting work permits for thousands of Venezuelans who entered the US before July 31 is “an important first step,” in getting expedited work status for all migrants. But the governor warned that New York is “at capacity” and suggested that migrants who have arrived since July 31 consider other cities to settle in.

"We're at our limit":

Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute!!



Don't back out now Governor Hochul!!!



You have literally been boasting about being a sanctuary city/state. You wanted it... you got it... now suffer with it.



Send out even more a million or so. pic.twitter.com/WmJuB8RspJ — Silas (Ourn) Brown (@RagingKuJo1222) September 21, 2023

Wow, somebody needs to go read the poem on the Statue of Liberty!

GP But we all know, @GovKathyHochul, that Emma Lazarus' poem on the base of the Statue of Liberty has the force of the Constitution and requires states to take all comers, regardless of ability to assimilate and care for them!



WHY DO YOU HATE IMMIGRANTS?!? https://t.co/5ZUfb2vuJX — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 21, 2023

"But there's a poem on the Statue of Liberty!?!?!" - Jim @Acosta https://t.co/gM2Zu3pabt — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 21, 2023

Statue says otherwise. Send more. https://t.co/OAQ04gaOTr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2023

Republican governors have exposed Democrats to the consequences of their own policies and they hate it.

Just imagine what she'd be saying about the border crisis if Greg Abbott hadn't acted.



Here's what she would be saying: "[ ]." https://t.co/bddKQKn3WJ — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 21, 2023

You don't have nearly as many as the border cities and states do.



You declared yourself a Sanctuary State, @GovKathyHochul.



ACT LIKE IT. https://t.co/S6MYCPhyuj — RBe (@RBPundit) September 21, 2023

Hochul and the other pro-"sanctuary" Democrats never expected to get called on their bluff.

10,000 just crossed into Texas yesterday. Send every last one of them to New York. https://t.co/pODudF1OLv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 21, 2023

The Biden administration keeps letting them in by the thousands per day so why not make Hochul provide the "sanctuary" that was promised?

***

