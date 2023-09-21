Sanctuary state Gov urged to visit Statue of Liberty after telling illegals to 'go somewhere else'

Trevor Noah squirms and WUSSES out interviewing trans woman 'athlete' about men in...
Doug P.  |  10:35 AM on September 21, 2023

This is another one of those "how it started vs. how it's going" kind of things but on a state level. 

How it started:

In 2017, when Kathy Hochul was New York's lieutenant governor, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo made NY a sanctuary state, an order that remains in place. 

Advertisement

How it's going:

From the New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday warned that New York is “at capacity,” and urged newly arrived migrants to settle someplace else — as the Biden administration cleared the way for Venezuelan migrants to get work permits. 

Hochul told NY1 that granting Temporary Protective Status to and expediting work permits for thousands of Venezuelans who entered the US before July 31 is “an important first step,” in getting expedited work status for all migrants. 

But the governor warned that New York is “at capacity” and suggested that migrants who have arrived since July 31 consider other cities to settle in.

"We're at our limit":

Wow, somebody needs to go read the poem on the Statue of Liberty!

Republican governors have exposed Democrats to the consequences of their own policies and they hate it.

Hochul and the other pro-"sanctuary" Democrats never expected to get called on their bluff.

The Biden administration keeps letting them in by the thousands per day so why not make Hochul provide the "sanctuary" that was promised?

