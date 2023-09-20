Cops arrest New Yorkers blocking a busload of illegal immigrants from unloading

Biden administration cuts razor wire in Texas meant to stop illegal crossings
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 20, 2023
AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who assured voters that New York would remain a sanctuary city under his leadership, doesn't have a clue what to do with the illegal immigrants being bussed to the city. He's stuffed every hotel and even suggested residents with spare rooms take in immigrants. Adams has even called for the Biden administration to close the border because all of the migrants are "destroying" the city as we know it.

As Twitchy reported last month, police were arresting protesters on Staten Island who opposed the conversion of a home for the elderly into housing for illegal immigrants.

It looks as though the buses showed up on Staten Island and police went to work arresting American citizens who were blocking illegal immigrants from getting off the bus and to their new "temporary" home.

It's pretty xenophobic not to want unvetted illegal immigrants dropped off in your neighborhood to move in. Why can't they be nice, like they were in Martha's Vineyard? Of course, they were shipped off to a military base the next day; these people are moving in.

Adams has literally said the illegals are "destroying" the city, and he's helping the process along nicely. Are they going to house them in schools next, or has that already happened?

