Cops arrest New Yorkers blocking a busload of illegal immigrants from unloading

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who assured voters that New York would remain a sanctuary city under his leadership, doesn't have a clue what to do with the illegal immigrants being bussed to the city. He's stuffed every hotel and even suggested residents with spare rooms take in immigrants. Adams has even called for the Biden administration to close the border because all of the migrants are "destroying" the city as we know it.

As Twitchy reported last month, police were arresting protesters on Staten Island who opposed the conversion of a home for the elderly into housing for illegal immigrants.

It looks as though the buses showed up on Staten Island and police went to work arresting American citizens who were blocking illegal immigrants from getting off the bus and to their new "temporary" home.

Staten Island NY. ( full video)

Choas erupts at the Midland Beach Nursing home after residents blocked a bus full of migrants from being housed at the location. Multiple arrests broke out.

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email [email protected] #Migrants #UNGA #NYC pic.twitter.com/KC8RTXwIiI — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) September 20, 2023

Midland Beach Staten Island @CurtisSliwa comments on the arrests and gates that are being put around the nursing home pic.twitter.com/EnbXKecX7L — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) September 20, 2023

Bravo, @NYCMayor and @GovKathyHochul. You've turned citizens into law breakers while protecting law breakers. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 20, 2023

It's pretty xenophobic not to want unvetted illegal immigrants dropped off in your neighborhood to move in. Why can't they be nice, like they were in Martha's Vineyard? Of course, they were shipped off to a military base the next day; these people are moving in.

Joe Biden's America 😑 — Michael VanMeter Sr. (@MikeVanMeterSr) September 20, 2023

They’re literally trying to house illegals at a nursing home? This is nuts — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) September 20, 2023

Americans are being arrested for protesting non-citizens? — jen (@jennaluhoo) September 20, 2023

Who should the NYPD be arresting? — TruthSeeker (@Truthseeker2344) September 20, 2023

So much for back the blue. I'll back the blue when they start defending our rights and freedoms. And stick up for Americans for once. — Mike Valente (@MikeValente22) September 20, 2023

Amazing how citizens have no say when it comes to where they live. And cops enforce it. — Brain (@Brain9250215591) September 20, 2023

Why can't they opt out like Martha's Vineyard? — Katie (@Love_This_City) September 20, 2023

Nursing homes are licensed by the state and certified by CMS. If they're putting migrants there it's a direct violation of resident rights and should be reported to CMS. — Kris (@KrisVanderford) September 20, 2023

They should have said they were all BLM protestors — 𝕲since96👌🇺🇸 (@LAGalaxy4Trump) September 20, 2023

Adams has literally said the illegals are "destroying" the city, and he's helping the process along nicely. Are they going to house them in schools next, or has that already happened?

