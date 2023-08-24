Former President Trump booked into Fulton County jail
Jewish Dems triggered by Gov. Ron DeSantis' use of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy...
AP: The only paved road out of Lahaina was barricaded and cars sent...
Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
GLAAD says Ron DeSantis 'is making it impossible for LGBTQ students' to focus...
MSNBC's GOP debate panel of ex Biden staffers names candidate who won the...
Nikki and Vivek team up for a great new meme format and it...
Justice Department sues SpaceX for discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers
For SOME reason Biden's not using title of 'significant piece of legislation' he...
Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far...
Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WR...
Jen Psaki now claims she doesn't remember a thing Ron DeSantis said last...
The Top Five Craziest Moments From The GOP Debate
Adam Schiff reminds everyone he's the biggest 'Schitt-Head' of ALL vowing to STOP...

Gov. Kathy Hochul claims New York has shouldered the burden of migrants 'alone for too long'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 24, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We love stories like this one where governors and mayors of blue sanctuary states and cities get a tiny glimpse of what life is like for those living on the southern U.S. border. But it's not like these caravans of refugees don't have access to the news, and many of them read of sanctuary cities like Boston offering good employment and housing for illegal immigrants. So, they voluntarily jumped on buses that would take them to these cities.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been a complete disaster on this issue, declaring a state of emergency last year after a handful of busloads of migrants were dropped off. Now Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on the Biden administration for help, as the state has been shouldering this burden alone for far too long.

Check out her wish list:

Did you happen to suggest that Biden close the border in that request?

Recommended

Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
Doug P.

Reimburse? The federal government caused this — it's what they wanted.

Are these good-paying union jobs constructing solar panels?

Good luck.

But the federal government sues Texas every time it tries to put up a barrier.

Seriously, did she mention to Biden that he not weld open those doors in the border fence so more illegals can walk right in?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JOE BIDEN NEW YORK SANCTUARY CITIES KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
Doug P.
Former President Trump booked into Fulton County jail
Brett T.
AP: The only paved road out of Lahaina was barricaded and cars sent back
Brett T.
Nikki and Vivek team up for a great new meme format and it is hilarious
justmindy
Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch)
Sam J.
Justice Department sues SpaceX for discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women Doug P.