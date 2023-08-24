Gov. Kathy Hochul claims New York has shouldered the burden of migrants 'alone for too long'

We love stories like this one where governors and mayors of blue sanctuary states and cities get a tiny glimpse of what life is like for those living on the southern U.S. border. But it's not like these caravans of refugees don't have access to the news, and many of them read of sanctuary cities like Boston offering good employment and housing for illegal immigrants. So, they voluntarily jumped on buses that would take them to these cities.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been a complete disaster on this issue, declaring a state of emergency last year after a handful of busloads of migrants were dropped off. Now Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on the Biden administration for help, as the state has been shouldering this burden alone for far too long.

Hochul Begs Biden to Help Remove Illegal Immigrants From Her State https://t.co/dxal3G9b7T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2023

Check out her wish list:

For more than a year, we have faced an unprecedented surge in asylum seekers coming to New York.



This crisis is not slowing down. That’s why today, I sent a formal request to the @WhiteHouse to take a series of actions to support the more than 100,000 asylum seekers in New York. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2023

Did you happen to suggest that Biden close the border in that request?

To manage this crisis, we have provided an enormous amount of resources to support cities & counties — including securing $1.5 billion, nearly 2,000 @USNationalGuard members, & State-owned land for shelter sites.



But New York has shouldered this burden alone for too long. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2023

Asylum seekers are looking for jobs, and employers are looking for workers – all that’s missing is the legal work status to make that a reality.



The federal government must expedite work authorizations so that people can immediately begin working. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2023

Once we have expedited work authorizations, we’ll need to make sure asylum seekers can transition to their new lives.



That means additional funding to get people resettled in permanent housing & support from the Department of Education so kids in school can access ESL resources. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2023

New York needs access to federal lands and facilities, and help to quickly build temporary shelters to reduce pressure on our system as thousands of asylum seekers continue to arrive in New York every week. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2023

We need the federal government to reimburse & cover future costs for @NationalGuardNY members managing this crisis on the ground. And as we help asylum seekers await legal work status, we need additional funding for health care, transportation, housing assistance, & education. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2023

Reimburse? The federal government caused this — it's what they wanted.

Today, @NYSLabor is launching a process for asylum seekers to sign up for employment opportunities, so they can quickly find a job after attaining legal work status, and will also unveil a new process for employers to express their interest in hiring work-authorized migrants. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2023

Are these good-paying union jobs constructing solar panels?

Since asylum seekers first arrived in New York, we have placed consistent pressure on the federal government to help New York provide support, shelter, and humanitarian aid.



It is long past time for the federal government to step up and take action. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2023

Good luck.

I’d think a Sanctuary State would be better prepared for this. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 24, 2023

Perhaps, we should secure the border. That way, we can keep the criminals out and meet the needs of asylum seekers. Just a thought. — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) August 24, 2023

When will you call for deportation & to build the wall? That's the only way this gets fixed — Pebo (@Pebo4Real) August 24, 2023

But the federal government sues Texas every time it tries to put up a barrier.

You won’t stand up to “progressive” activists who are doing everything possible to not stop the flow of migrants, so the crisis is never going away. Hochul may just be the worst governor in the country. — Tim (@Tim_I_Huang) August 24, 2023

They are not coming for 'asylum'. They are coming for the $2200 a month paycheck with free food and housing — MamaS (@MamaS2329) August 24, 2023

Quite simple: send them back. pic.twitter.com/ZKUpITA2xL — Fashion Felons 🚨🍊 (@DrewHaas1) August 24, 2023

I have been reliably informed that discussing the costs of accepting immigrants makes you a manic, slavering racist bigot. — Bran Malin (@BranMalin) August 24, 2023

Seriously, did she mention to Biden that he not weld open those doors in the border fence so more illegals can walk right in?

