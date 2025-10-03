WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself

We are in the midst of the Schumer Shutdown, and the Meme Wars are in full force, memes flying everywhere (although the MAGA side of things are running a virtual Iron Dome, in our opinion). And much like Alexander the Great, Trump is leading from the virtual front, sending out one comedy post after another, making fun of Democrats for being willing to shut down the government over providing taxpayer funded healthcare to illegal immigrants. The sombrero memes will continue until morale improves.

And in the midst of that, Trump posted this on TSMSFKA Twitter (The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter):

Regular readers of this site probably recognize the face. That would be Shawn Farash, whom this author has called Trump’s Best Impersonator, covering some of his pitch-perfect impersonations of Trump here, here, here and here, to name a few examples. Farash not only has a spooky ability to sound like Trump, but he also genuinely likes Trump—although unlike a bunch of leftist alleged comedians, he knows it would be tedious if he never made fun of his own side, including Trump himself. The only difficulty Farash has is that he doesn’t actually look very much like Trump, but its not like he can change that.

Our big critique of Trump’s post is that he didn’t at least use Farash’s TSMSFKA Twitter handle. You can see it as a watermark on the video—which goes to show you that if you create video content always watermark your videos. That way when someone doesn’t give attribution, the attribution is baked right in. But we would have appreciated it if Trump actually made it easy for people to follow Farash with a click or two.

Still, Farash doesn’t seem to mind too much:

THANK YOU FOR POSTING MY VIDEO MR. PRESIDENT!!!!!! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 3, 2025

Seriously, he seems to be over the moon. Like he just won the lottery or something:

Thank you to everyone for making this possible! pic.twitter.com/hPbdncYsBZ — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 3, 2025

Indeed, just before Trump had posted that video, Farash made this nice and sincere thank you to all of his fans:

So that was, coincidentally, just before the Trump post (Trump posted the Farash video first on TruthSocial at 11 P.M., and then reposted it on TSMSFKA Twitter at about 11:30). And while Farash is being humble claiming that ‘it’s all you,’ meaning us in the audience (we are pretty sure Farash’s hard work is far more important than anyone’s contribution) he isn’t kidding when he says he gets his inspiration from his audience, as this post can attest.

Or now that we think about it, maybe it’s not a coincidence that he posted that video tonight? We wouldn’t be surprised if Mr. Farash knew ahead of time that Trump was about to use his video and put that thank you video out to be ready. But that is just speculation.

On to reactions:

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2025

Even more publicity for Farash. We couldn’t be happier for him, because he deserves it.

Oh God! 😝



This’ll really put Kaitlan Collins in a snit fit tomorrow — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 3, 2025

Congrats Shawn! Happy for you! — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 3, 2025

The reactions even went international:

Ce niveau de trolling 😄😄😄 https://t.co/t7GhbRa6jf — Hideki (@Hideki_Tozuka) October 3, 2025

Grok says the translation from French is: ‘This level of trolling 😄😄😄’

To quote from The Naked Gun 2 1/2:

Quentin Hapsburg: You do speak French don't you? Lt. Frank Drebin: Unfortunately no, but I do kiss that way.

The only one that made this happen is the dude in the sombrero pictured above. Congrats, brotha! — X (@btrich14x) October 3, 2025

This is AWESOME and I’m flapping around my kitchen like I was the chicken that laid the egg! 😂



Good on ya!! And with the sombrero, no less! — SickOfWar (@AZMaGHaMaMa) October 3, 2025

Blimey wot a great impression 😂🤣 I thought it was his voice 😂 — snaf🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@snaf2bob) October 3, 2025

One time, this author played one of Farash's videos for his wife, telling her to close her eyes before he hit play. She literally thought it was Trump until she opened them.

I don’t know how you turn it off. If I pretend to be British for 20 seconds too long it won’t go away — secretary george◽️ (@DeptofCountry) October 3, 2025

Now we think we want to see this guy do his British voice.

I thought Trump had made an AI video at first 🤣🤣🤣

You're very handsome 🩷 — LightofNorway🇧🇻🇺🇸 (@LightofNor) October 3, 2025

Noice!

Finally:

This guy is great, really funny. You should be following him. https://t.co/ac4QmOlMBX — Myers Alva (@tizintest) October 3, 2025

Yes, you should. You, personally. The four millionth person on the left out there. What are you waiting for? Get off your behind and follow him!

