Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero Memes

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who appears to be on speed dial with European leaders, says those heads of state are frightened. Of what, you may ask? ‘Dangerous’ AI-generated videos of Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero.
Here’s Walz. (WATCH)
Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) says he’s “baffled” by the hilarious memes President Trump has been putting out making fun of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 2, 2025
The fact Walz is talking about the memes means they’re working.
His brain clearly isn’t.pic.twitter.com/vsqbPu4Jx0
The memes aren’t stopping. Ever.
Posters were laughing at the absurd notion that European leaders were calling Walz over anything except possibly ending an unprecedented tampon embargo.
I’m sure that European leaders are jamming up the phone lines putting in calls to the governor of Minnesota to express their concerns— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 2, 2025
European people knew that Biden was a vegetable…they can probably figure out a meme. They were likely just as confused as everyone else when Democrats sacked Biden and installed Harris without a primary only for her to select jazz hands as her running mate.— @realjohnhurd1 (@realjohnhurd1) October 2, 2025
"Mr. Walz, these AI videos of Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero are terrifying. Please make them stop." - European allies.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2025
Yeah, that is for sure happening.
They have other things to do, like squash free speech or surrender their countries to hordes of foreigners..
Wait, did Colonel Klink ring him up?
Speaking of memes 🙄 pic.twitter.com/j5iOhTkBF4— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 2, 2025
That’s an insult to Sargent Schultz.— Jennings Lee (@JenningsL33714) October 3, 2025
Our European allies are terrified of this meme.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2025
Except in Spain, where sombreros are plentiful.
Walz certainly has his priorities mixed up, as posters point out.
Labeling President Trump and his supporters Nazis and fascists to incite violence against them?— Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) October 2, 2025
Not a problem
Sombrero memes of Hakeem Jeffries?
A dangerous threat to democracy
The left has completely changed the definition of dangerous.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2025
Calling people Nazis and Fascists? Not dangerous.
Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero? Incredibly dangerous.
I used to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they were stupid or naive.— Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) October 2, 2025
Now I know they’re just evil and are doing it on purpose.
Those aren’t mutually exclusive. Democrats can be both stupid and evil at the same time. How do you think the Schumer Shutdown came to be, after all?
