Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero Memes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 AM on October 03, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who appears to be on speed dial with European leaders, says those heads of state are frightened. Of what, you may ask? ‘Dangerous’ AI-generated videos of Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero. 

Here’s Walz. (WATCH)

The memes aren’t stopping. Ever.

Posters were laughing at the absurd notion that European leaders were calling Walz over anything except possibly ending an unprecedented tampon embargo.

They have other things to do, like squash free speech or surrender their countries to hordes of foreigners..

Wait, did Colonel Klink ring him up?

Except in Spain, where sombreros are plentiful.

Walz certainly has his priorities mixed up, as posters point out.

Those aren’t mutually exclusive. Democrats can be both stupid and evil at the same time. How do you think the Schumer Shutdown came to be, after all?

