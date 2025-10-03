Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero Memes

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who appears to be on speed dial with European leaders, says those heads of state are frightened. Of what, you may ask? ‘Dangerous’ AI-generated videos of Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero.

Here’s Walz. (WATCH)

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) says he’s “baffled” by the hilarious memes President Trump has been putting out making fun of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer.



The fact Walz is talking about the memes means they’re working.



His brain clearly isn’t.pic.twitter.com/vsqbPu4Jx0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 2, 2025

The memes aren’t stopping. Ever.

Posters were laughing at the absurd notion that European leaders were calling Walz over anything except possibly ending an unprecedented tampon embargo.

I’m sure that European leaders are jamming up the phone lines putting in calls to the governor of Minnesota to express their concerns — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 2, 2025

European people knew that Biden was a vegetable…they can probably figure out a meme. They were likely just as confused as everyone else when Democrats sacked Biden and installed Harris without a primary only for her to select jazz hands as her running mate. — @realjohnhurd1 (@realjohnhurd1) October 2, 2025

"Mr. Walz, these AI videos of Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero are terrifying. Please make them stop." - European allies.



Yeah, that is for sure happening. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2025

They have other things to do, like squash free speech or surrender their countries to hordes of foreigners..

Wait, did Colonel Klink ring him up?

Speaking of memes 🙄 pic.twitter.com/j5iOhTkBF4 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 2, 2025

That’s an insult to Sargent Schultz. — Jennings Lee (@JenningsL33714) October 3, 2025

Our European allies are terrified of this meme. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2025

Except in Spain, where sombreros are plentiful.

Walz certainly has his priorities mixed up, as posters point out.

Labeling President Trump and his supporters Nazis and fascists to incite violence against them?



Not a problem



Sombrero memes of Hakeem Jeffries?



A dangerous threat to democracy — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) October 2, 2025

The left has completely changed the definition of dangerous.



Calling people Nazis and Fascists? Not dangerous.



Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero? Incredibly dangerous. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2025

I used to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they were stupid or naive.



Now I know they’re just evil and are doing it on purpose. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) October 2, 2025

Those aren’t mutually exclusive. Democrats can be both stupid and evil at the same time. How do you think the Schumer Shutdown came to be, after all?

