The (Alleged) Southport Shooter's Background Is a Cray Cray Rabbit Hole ... Including Kellie Pickler?!?

Last night we covered where a gunman shot at a restaurant from a boat in Southport, North Carolina. When we went to bed, it was not clear whether the gunman had been caught or who he was. But in our breaking news piece, we did write that:

We have also seen a number of people claiming that they have identified the alleged shooter. But we don’t feel comfortable enough with the sourcing to share the claim at this time. But let’s just say if it is him, and if the court documents we have seen about him are valid[,] the guy is nuttier than squirrel droppings and probably should have been committed long ago. And frankly his insanity suggests that he doesn’t fall inside the traditional left-right spectrum. But that’s making a lot of assumptions we are not ready to make.

Well, now we know who the alleged killer is and we know his name: Nigel Edge. And as for the court documents we saw… they were real, too, as verified by the New York Post:

Accused Southport shooter Nigel Edge once escorted 'American Idol' star Kellie Pickler to Country Music Awards

Yeah, it’s about to get weird. From the article:

The man arrested for the deadly shooting at a crowded dockside restaurant in North Carolina once escorted ‘American Idol’ star Kellie Pickler to the CMT Music Awards — and recently sued her, bizarrely claiming she tried to fatally poison him with tainted Jim Beam whiskey at the star-studded event. Nigel Edge, who changed his name from Sean DeBevoise in 2023, appeared in his Marine uniform on the red carpet in 2012 alongside the singer as her special date for the night, accompanied by his service dog Rusty.

To break in from the NYP’s coverage for a moment, if you thought that Nigel Edge—or his full name, ‘Nigel Max Edge’ sounded suspiciously made up—you would be right. And we would wonder if that is a service dog, or an emotional support animal—the difference being where a service animal provides material services, where an emotional support animal provides just that: Emotional support.

The article goes on to mention that Ms. Pickler even posted a picture of them together and that is indeed true:

The NYP article does on to quote Mr. Edge/DeBevoise as being really happy to go out with her and he calls her a ‘friend.’ Then the article goes on:

The pair had previously met at a charity event in North Carolina dedicated to the troops. But their rosy relationship eventually faded – with Edge suing Pickler in February, claiming she tried to kill him with a poison-laced glass of whiskey that night. The only reason he survived was because he refused the drink it, Edge wrote in court documents obtained by TMZ. … North Carolina authorities identified Edge, 39, as a combat veteran allegedly suffering from PTSD when he was taken into custody Saturday night after the mass shooting, which left three people dead and five others injured. Law-enforcement sources described Edge as also harboring numerous Q-Anon conspiracy theories.

Frankly, it is weirder than the usual Q-Anon stuff:

His litigation against Pickler was just the latest in a series of wacky lawsuits he filed in the last year, which included numerous allegations that a cabal of ‘LGBTQ White Supremacists’ and pedophiles were trying to murder him because he’s a ‘straight man.’ He accused Southport’s Generations Church of being in on the plot, along with the Brunswick Medical center of trying to kill him – with both lawsuits being dismissed. And he even wrote a book ‘Headshot: Betrayal of a Nation’ where he described being wounded during deployment in Iraq and claimed that was also a part of the conspiracy to kill him. Edge has said he was wounded in two separate IED attacks during a 2006 tour in Iraq, and also suffered a bullet wound that left shrapnel lodged in his head.

That last part raises the possibility that this behavior is a product of brain damage. Of course, he is innocent until proven guilty, but in a moment, we will quote a guy who said it well:

If Nigel Edge turns out not to be the shooter in the Southport, NC mass shooting at American Fish Company, he still needs to be involuntarily committed.

We agree, 100% with that sentiment. Back to the NYP article:

A representative for Pickler did not respond to a Post request for comment Sunday.

Nor does she owe us anything. It sounds like she did a nice thing and went out with the guy and suffered a lot of misery as a result when he sued her in one of his crazypants lawsuits. She might have some interesting perspective to share, but she doesn’t owe it to us.

The article goes on to claim that Edge/DeBevoise was armed with a ‘short barrel AR rifle’ with a suppressor and a scope and:

He faces three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

None of which should be too surprising.

And based on that coverage from the Post, we feel more comfortable sharing some of what Internet sleuths were digging up:

If Nigel Edge turns out not to be the shooter in the Southport, NC mass shooting at American Fish Company, he still needs to be involuntarily committed.

We can’t independently verify the alleged Facebook posts, but the New York Post has pretty much verified the legal documents. Here’s enlargements of the pictures from that post:

In addition to that, he dug up another lawsuit page:

Yes… and I just found his other Facebook account too. Look up Sean DeBevoise.

Here’s the image, enlarged:

As you can see, he is not simply a Q-Anon theorist. He believes he is an actual victim of the Q-Anon conspiracy, which is a ‘White Supremacist Pedophile Plan laid out in Plaintiff’s Social Security Number.’ So … he thinks that his social security number contains a plan from these people? Like as a code maybe? And, apparently, they sent him to Iraq to die to cover their tracks. And then … recruited Kellie Pickler to finish him off when that failed?

He's filed something like 50 lawsuits in state and federal court. All of them appear to be written by himself. He was shot in the head in Iraq and half of his skull was removed. The bullet had to be left in his brain. Likely explains the delusions. He should have been 5150ed.

And this is unverified so take it with a grain of salt, but…

The worst part is several people on local Reddit pages that know him said his friends had tried to get the police/courts to have him involuntarily committed to a mental institution and nobody would do anything, even after all of these insane filings and other strange behavior.

Whether that i true or not, we have a bad feeling he is going to turn out to be another ‘known wolf.’ If you are unfamiliar with the term, that is a take on the term ‘lone wolf’ referring to a dangerous individual that a whole bunch of people, especially in law enforcement, knew was a danger and no one did anything to stop him.

After all, not to put too fine a point on this, but the man did not seem to be hiding his problems very well.

And more substantively, we looked up some additional legal records and one case in particular leapt out at us:

Working on a piece on Nigel Max Edge, the alleged Southport shooter from last night.



That involves a case called Edge v. U.S., et al. from March of this year.

That involves a case called Edge v. U.S., et al. from March of this year. In that opinion, the court tried its best to sum up the crazy on display:

STATEMENT OF ALLEGED FACTS In sum, plaintiff alleges a wide-ranging conspiracy among the various defendants originating with, inter alia, the ‘Iraq War,’ the ‘Abu Ghraib Scandal,’ the ‘Epstein Pedophile Ring,’ and ‘Attacks on 9/11.’ (Compl. (DE 8) at 2). Plaintiff suggests numerous misdeeds, including crimes against humanity, human trafficking, attempted murder, hate crime, pedophilia, falsifying a birth certificate, kidnapping, drugging, slander, torture, strangulation, medical malpractice, vandalism, poisoning, and harassment. (Id. at 2-4). Plaintiff alleges a ‘Hate Crime (LGBQT toward a straight man(me)) who was raised as a straight male for (LGBTQ) purposes in an illegal pedophile sex ring.’ (Id. at 2). He further alleges defendants ‘William and Sandra DeBevoise are LGBQT White Supremacist Pedophiles directly responsible for’ a variety of wrongs including: ‘Falsifying Birth Certificate for a feral child,’ ‘kidnapping and drugging (Involuntary Intoxication) (with growth hormone as a child) the plaintiff for their monetary gain in the film industry,’ and ‘Attempting to turn the plaintiff into a `Home Grown Terrorist (Slander)’.’ (Id. at 2-3). Additionally, the complaint alleges defendant officer McCormick ‘escorted [plaintiff] to people’s houses to install fans, that in LGBQT language were all fans of pedophilia developed by the Clarkstown Police Department working with Epstein.’ (Id. at 3).

To break in for a moment, William and Sandra DeBevoise are apparently his parents. Back to the opinion:

Under the heading ‘Criminal Investigative Division, Camp Lejeune, NC (Sean Mandall),’ plaintiff alleges, inter alia: > The Plaintiff did not even know existed until a couple years ago, all while the Plaintiff has been saying something was wrong since surviving my wounds from Iraq; where on the most official mission of my career the U.S. Marine Corp murdered the other man (Corpsman) and attempted to murder me as a (Hate Crime) locally and lead by the ‘Abu Ghraib Scandal’ where the U.S. Government was performing a genocide against straight men by the LGBQT Community running the prison and murdering, torturing/trafficking Iraqi prisoners to fight (Id.). He further states ‘I only survived because they thought I was dead,’ and ‘I was sent home as a drug mule (in my abdomen) in a body bag and branded with a letter `A’ on my head.’ (Id.). Under the heading ‘Federal Bureau of Investigation,’ plaintiff alleges, inter alia, ‘As observed on my false birth certificate I was born in Suffern NY which Translates to a U.S. Firm for NE, the plaintiff is a NE,’ ‘the Plaintiff is still being trafficked by corrupt authorities taking bribes,’ and ‘These wrongdoings are obvious once LGBQT language is discovered and motive uncovered.’ (Id. at 4). Under the headings ‘Brunswick County Sheriff Department,’ ‘Oak Island Police Department,’ and ‘Hope for the Warriors,’ plaintiff alleges ‘Detective Moore was called in when the Plaintiff’s `Mother’ poisoned the plaintiff with rat poison in his tea and went to the doctor with his mother because he understandably wasn’t feeling well,’ ‘the entire Island knew the plaintiff was rehabbing a raccoon, police shot the raccoon, which is understandable mistake, however they intentionally told me on my Birthday which reinforces that it was intentional, not a mistake,’ and ‘After years of cooperating with H4W, they accused the plaintiff of being a `Woman Beater,’ in an attempt to get the plaintiff to commit suicide (Slander).’ (Id.). Plaintiff further alleges ‘This article in the `Journal News,’ announces publicly in LGBQT/terrorist code of his intent, proof that he is a White Supremacist, using a federally setup war for Pedophiles to/murder/dispose of their prisoners in Iraq, disgracing this country and every military service member throughout history.’ (Id. at 5). Along with his complaint, plaintiff filed as exhibits a collection of annotated photographs and screenshots of statements, articles, and documents (DE 8-1), his resume (DE 8-2), and a Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty (DE 8-3) (‘Certificate of Release’). Annotations on these exhibits include the following additional allegations: ‘This is literally a published article in a newspaper of supposedly my `Father,’ sealing the deal to have me killed in Iraq a month before I was set up,’ ‘Your sheriff is helping pedophiles, the entire Iraq war and Abu Ghraib scandal was caused by White supremacists killing their own kind,’ ‘This crime was solved before it occurred and because I survived something I was not supposed to authorities are sabotaging my life instead of holding the criminals accountable, because it makes people look bad,’ and ‘The night I was wounded in Iraq before the mission, a man I never seen before told me he could stop this; I thought it was a normal mission; he knew it wasn’t because they were watching and most likely knew about the article my `Father,’ published.’ (Compl. Ex. (DE 8-1) at 4, 6, 7). The Certificate of Release indicates plaintiff served in the United States Marine Corps from 2003 to 2009 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. (Cert. Release (DE 8-3) at 1). He earned numerous decorations including a Purple Heart, a Combat Action Ribbon, and a Campaign Medal with two bronze stars. (Id.). Plaintiff survived multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his head, and suffered a traumatic brain injury during his military service. (Id. at 3). Defendant Sandra DeBevoise alleges plaintiff suffers from delusions and post-traumatic stress disorder. … (Sandra DeBevoise Ans. (DE 21) ¶ 11). Defendant William DeBevoise additionally alleges plaintiff suffers from delirium and requires psychiatric care. (William DeBevoise Ans. (DE 22) ¶ 11).

It is valid to ask after a display like this how he wasn’t committed. We aren’t making any accusations against the parents—we don’t know what they might or might or might not have done, so it’s impossible to say whether they did ‘enough.’ But it is more than fair to say we should know more about what happened in his case and why somehow he was still allowed to be walking around free. After all, if you actually look at the case we just quoted from, you will see that the caption includes the United States of America, Clarkstown Police Department, specific personnel from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and the Oak Island Police Department, and the Criminal Investigative Division for Camp Lejeune. A lawyer representing each and every one of these organizations would have to have been in that case. And none of them said, ‘gee, this guy is crazy. What can we do to get him off the streets?’ We don’t have enough answers to say definitively someone dropped the ball, but certainly we have questions on the topic that deserve answers.

Also, we dove this deeply into the alleged killer’s crazy for another reason: After every single one of these things we can expect two reactions from the left. First, they will try to say we need to ban guns again. We always find it amazing that the left thinks that 1) Trump wants to be dictator for life and 2) he should have the ability to take away everyone’s guns making it impossible to resist him if he tries to become dictator for life.

But the second thing is that the left always wants to find out what motivated the (alleged) killer and to try to pin it on the right. So, we wanted to expose just how Cuckoo for Coco Puffs this suspect was, so you would see that it really can’t be pinned on anyone. We wouldn’t even pin it on Q-Anon. There is a world of difference between being told that there is a conspiracy out there to do awful things to other people versus thinking that they actually did it to you, personally. That isn’t the product of those conspiracies being disseminated. That’s the product of his own hallucinations.

And before someone asks, this also doesn’t mean he will necessarily be able to successfully invoke the insanity defense. There is a common misconception that if you can just say a person is nuts, that they go free. That just isn’t the case. First, it's not enough to be nuts, but a certain kind of nuts that actually negates intent. The tests vary from state to state, but it has to be something like you think you are squeezing oranges to make orange juice but you are actually hallucinating and you are squeezing someone’s neck. It's a very high bar to cross and this is why most of the time the insanity defense fails—well over 90% of the time it is tried, we are reliably told.

And on the rare occasion it does succeed, the result isn’t that the accused goes free. Rather it means they go to a facility for treatment and they are not released until they are definitely safe to re-enter society. We have never heard of any state releasing a mass murderer this way, even in the softest of soft on crime states.

Finally, there is obviously also an element of potential tragedy, here. The man was shot in the head in the line of duty. For all we know, he was a perfectly rational and indeed patriotic man, who sought to serve his country before that happened. If that’s true, that is unbelievably sad. That doesn't mean we don't punish him, but it is something to keep in mind.

