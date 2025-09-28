Cato Institute Vice President Enjoys Parallel Universe View on Left-Wing Terrorism
BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event, in Southport, North Carolina: Killer Shot at Crowd From a Boat (VIDEO)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 1:15 AM on September 28, 2025
Townhall Media

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies; All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

***

We first heard about this through Libs of TikTok:

And it is being backed up by more mainstream news sources:

Grizzly Joe is linking to the New York Post, which says the following as of this writing:

Numerous shots were fired from a passing boat into a dockside North Carolina restaurant on Saturday night in a shooting that killed three people and injured multiple others, according to reports.

Officials said the unidentified vessel pulled up to the American Fish Company restaurant in Southport Yacht Basin at around 9:30 p.m. and opened fire into the crowd of unsuspecting diners, according to the Star News.

The boat then took off up the Intracoastal Waterway with no suspects having been captured as of 10:30 p.m., according to City Manager Noah Saldo, the Star News reported.

Needless to say, we are praying for the victims, and for anyone in the area. A little Googling says the restaurant is south of Wilmington, and fairly close to South Carolina Border. If you live anywhere near there, be careful and, if you have a gun, you might consider having it handy. And know that this author is praying for you.

ICE Agent Tries to ‘Run Over’ Congressional Candidate in a Public Crosswalk
Brett T.
And because we know some ghouls will try to say that this means we need gun control, we will note that the restaurant is another ‘gun free zone,’ as this extremely smart and handsome Twitter/X user pointed out:

The cut off text:

First off, N.C.G.S. § 14-269.3 makes it illegal to carry a gun ‘into any establishment in which alcoholic beverages are sold and consumed.’ [link to online copy of the statute]

Second, the restaurant, called the American Fish Company, also serves alcohol. Because when restaurant doesn’t? Here’s where they said it on their own website: [link to the restaurant’s website]

But frankly, we wouldn’t be shocked if the website goes down due to a sudden surge in traffic in the short term. Still, we promise to you that this is what the site showed.

Maybe we don’t need gun control so much as ‘gun free zone’ control, as in making them illegal unless the place is protected in a way comparable to a courthouse.

Whoever this legal stud is, we endorse everything he said.

We have also seen a number of people claiming that they have identified the alleged shooter. But we don’t feel comfortable enough with the sourcing to share the claim at this time. But let’s just say if it is him, and if the court documents we have seen about him are valid the guy is nuttier than squirrel droppings and probably should have been committed long ago. And frankly his insanity suggests that he doesn’t fall inside the traditional left-right spectrum. But that’s making a lot of assumptions we are not ready to make.

Finally, we are seeing this, too:

We think the most interesting part of that article is this:

The Pilot has also received reports tonight that an incident at Oak Island’s 55th Street access may also be related to this incident.

Here’s hoping that incident involves an arrest of the killer, although unfortunately as of now the official position is the killer is still at large. As of this writing, that claim is still on the website.

But as the site says, they might update that information in real time. Stay tuned, everyone.

