WATCH: Trump Tells the Press What the President of Somalia Said About Ilhan Omar (LOL)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 12:45 AM on September 26, 2025
It is fair to say that Trump is one of the funnier presidents we have had for a while, and this clip is a good example of that. Here he is talking first about Jasmine Crocket—which someone said to us sounds like the stage name of a stripper in Arkansas—and then he discusses a conversation he had with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud:

Needless to say this got reactions:

We are pretty sure her brother can verify that she is definitely a woman.

Probably you, dude.

We think Reagan and Lincoln could give him a run for his money, but he's definitely up there.

That’s interesting if true. But honestly, we have no idea if it is true.

Oh, lighten up. Next he will claim that we don't spell Hamass correctly.

Making fun is a world of difference from saying ‘every conservative is a nazi and trying to overthrow the government and force women to be handmaidens!’

The Art of the Deal and whatnot.

Even full citizens who were born in another country can be denaturalized and deported. One common reason is if that person lied in the process of immigrating to the United States and/or becoming a citizen. We did precisely that to John Demjanjuk, among others.

Only natural born citizens are completely incapable of losing their American citizenship and being deported.

As for her being a congresscritter, we will inform you that Ms. Omar herself has told us 'no one is above the law.'

So, certainly she wouldn't object if she was subject to the same rules as Demjanjuk, right? Right?

Finally, at the risk of being a buzzkill, this author thinks this person has a point:

Very often with humor, people make things up or exaggerate. We would not assume that the story is literally true or even that Trump intends you to believe it is true. It might be nothing more than having a laugh.

But it is funny. And sometimes that is enough.

