WATCH: Trump Tells the Press What the President of Somalia Said About Ilhan Omar (LOL)

It is fair to say that Trump is one of the funnier presidents we have had for a while, and this clip is a good example of that. Here he is talking first about Jasmine Crocket—which someone said to us sounds like the stage name of a stripper in Arkansas—and then he discusses a conversation he had with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud:

Advertisement

TRUMP: “I met the head of Somalia. I suggested that maybe he'd like to take [Ilhan Omar] back. He said, ‘I don't want her.’” 🤣pic.twitter.com/D2y8kIQ0Bf — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 25, 2025

Needless to say this got reactions:

We need to all start calling her Ilman Omar 🤣 — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) September 26, 2025

We are pretty sure her brother can verify that she is definitely a woman.

Who did this? pic.twitter.com/gaVSiyAtuX — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) September 25, 2025

Probably you, dude.

Easily the funniest president we've had and it's not even close. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) September 25, 2025

We think Reagan and Lincoln could give him a run for his money, but he's definitely up there.

The people of Somalia toppled the government Omar’s family belonged to—she’s an exile, not a refugee. — Thomas Kerr (@gthomaskerr) September 26, 2025

That’s interesting if true. But honestly, we have no idea if it is true.

I can’t stand either of the ladies he’s speaking of, but this isn’t a good look either! Not the presidents job to talk bad about congress! Also disgusting how he doesn’t even try to pronounce her name right! — Derek Scott (@Dscottph325) September 26, 2025

Oh, lighten up. Next he will claim that we don't spell Hamass correctly.

Conservatives: “ bring back civility”



Also conservatives: — Davy (@Juicefit3) September 25, 2025

Making fun is a world of difference from saying ‘every conservative is a nazi and trying to overthrow the government and force women to be handmaidens!’

I thought Trump was the worlds best negotiator 😆 tell him to get the deal done! Somalia knows what she is. WITCH. FORMIDABLE FOE. — ChanCherie (@DayzeyMayze) September 25, 2025

The Art of the Deal and whatnot.

The funniest thing about this. Ilhan will have to respond and say that she is loved in by the head of Somalia https://t.co/sRfrbX6s0R — Kull (@Chris412278) September 26, 2025

hey so the president of the united states is calling for the deportation of a congressmember who's here LEGALLY and was elected by american voters and we're all just... okay with that? https://t.co/cxrJBLmqBf — scar ❤️‍🔥 (@lwymmd_tv) September 26, 2025

Even full citizens who were born in another country can be denaturalized and deported. One common reason is if that person lied in the process of immigrating to the United States and/or becoming a citizen. We did precisely that to John Demjanjuk, among others.

Only natural born citizens are completely incapable of losing their American citizenship and being deported.

Advertisement

As for her being a congresscritter, we will inform you that Ms. Omar herself has told us 'no one is above the law.'

The indictment of Trump is not a moment in the death of the rule of law.



The fact that one of the most powerful people in the world was investigated impartially and indicted by a grand jury is testament to the fact that we live in a country of laws.



And no one is above the law. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 31, 2023

So, certainly she wouldn't object if she was subject to the same rules as Demjanjuk, right? Right?

I’m against foreign aid, in general, but I’d vote to double Somalia’s aid if they’d take her back for good. Bring us an offer, Somalia!!!! 😆 — Mel (@letters_1234) September 25, 2025

JD’s laugh was the cherry on top of it. Love President Trump. Best roaster of all time 😂 — JCoconutX (@jcoconutx) September 25, 2025

Finally, at the risk of being a buzzkill, this author thinks this person has a point:

A totally real conversation that totally happened just like when I met the head of the Leprechauns. I’m like can I have some gold, and he said, “Lay off the ketamine. I’m a dog.” — Sonel (@allthingabsurd) September 25, 2025

Very often with humor, people make things up or exaggerate. We would not assume that the story is literally true or even that Trump intends you to believe it is true. It might be nothing more than having a laugh.

Advertisement

But it is funny. And sometimes that is enough.

RELATED: WATCH: James Comey to Be Indicted Says ... MSNBC? And CNN?

WATCH: London Cop Threatens to Arrest a Man for Being ‘Openly Jewish’

WATCH: Trump’s Second Would-Be Assassin Allegedly Responds Violently to the Guilty Verdict

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue