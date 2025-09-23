WATCH: Trump’s Second Would-Be Assassin Allegedly Responds Violently to the Guilty Verdict (UPDATE)

The reporter is being cagey about this, therefore we will be too, but here is what is being reported about when Ryan Routh was found guilty:

🚨 BREAKING — Ryan Routh allegedly tried to stab himself in the neck after his guilty verdict was read in the court room. https://t.co/re6wgSRvOy pic.twitter.com/ylPDXqyuhN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2025

Certainly, it sounds like court security believed Routh was a danger to himself and/or others. In the same video they allude to the response of Routh’s daughter. This video of part of her response:

🚨 NOW: Ryan Routh’s daughter just SPRINTED away from the media screaming “GET THE F*** OUT OF MY FACE” after her father was found GUILTY of attempting to assassinate President Trump pic.twitter.com/5YeFm41asb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 23, 2025

We won’t judge his daughter too harshly. The fact is it is hard for parents and children to see each other clearly. So his daughter might be blind to his father’s guilt because it is her dad. It would be misplaced loyalty, but it is also human.

Still, quite a dramatic scene.

The "suicide attempt" was obviously performative. No way does he have the courage to die for his cause. — Aleksandr Bonhoeffer (@JohnPhelps65) September 23, 2025

We’re not so sure.

He’s going for the insane plea … you watch. https://t.co/oUL3vBYxnV — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 23, 2025

It is too late for any plea change. And it was unlikely ever to do any good. You have to be a particular kind of insane that negates his ability to form the intent required by law. The fact he apparently removed the serial number from his gun would almost certainly be seen as negating any claim he lacked that intent.

Ryan Routh fails at everything https://t.co/VvUZyBs5pd — Dan Risler (@DanRisler) September 23, 2025

Harsh, but not wrong.

To be fair, the media shouldn’t be going for her — KingApe6 (@king_ape6) September 23, 2025

At least not without evidence that makes her complicit in what her father did. And as of this writing, we are not aware of any such evidence.

Ryan Routh has clearly manipulated his children and lied to them, now they're both off their rocker because their egotistic psychotic father made a life choice they cant accept.



The silly goose represented himself and fumbled the bag super hard, further confirming his ego. — Nick🔎 (@NickProbes) September 23, 2025

We keep hearing that he represented himself. If you see the term ‘pro se’ that is what it means. It is very rare for it to be a good idea to represent yourself, but in his case, we don’t think it hurt his chances, if only because he didn’t have much of a chance.

He tried to stab himself in the neck when the verdict was read. She’s upset about seeing that — blue dot 🌊💙 (@yeah_i_saidthat) September 23, 2025

Right. That is part of the context of her reaction. She seems to have just seen her dad try to kill himself. Being upset is normal.

Even if it were my father… yes I mean that… I’d speak before reporters condemning everything he did. — Dr. Sara 🐈‍⬛🦚 (@ofatlantis_sara) September 23, 2025

We hope we could be that clear headed if someone in our family committed a crime. We have nothing but respect for Tyler Robinson’s father for turning his son in and reportedly forgoing the reward. But we also imagine it can be incredibly tough to be that clear-headed about family.

Finally:

I mean, that’s actually pretty sad.



Because of her father’s poor choices now mean she will never see him again unless she’s looking through glass and talking on a phone.



Another reason his actions were repugnant. He cared nothing for what it would do to his family. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 23, 2025

This is an excellent point. While we rightfully don’t punish children for the crimes of their parents in this country, this doesn’t mean the family doesn’t don’t suffer in one way or another. It is yet another reason not to commit such a crime.

As a quick update, this is courtroom illustration of the incident:

🚨🚨BREAKING: Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh tries to stab himself in the neck with a pen after guilty verdict read in court.🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/bnpYKeerVp — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2025

We have two quick thoughts. First, there is almost certainly video of the incident, but it is not clear if they will ever release it.

Second, why does he look like John Kerry?

