WATCH: Trump’s Second Would-Be Assassin Allegedly Responds Violently to the Guilty Verdict (UPDATE)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 3:35 PM on September 23, 2025
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

The reporter is being cagey about this, therefore we will be too, but here is what is being reported about when Ryan Routh was found guilty:

Certainly, it sounds like court security believed Routh was a danger to himself and/or others. In the same video they allude to the response of Routh’s daughter. This video of part of her response:

We won’t judge his daughter too harshly. The fact is it is hard for parents and children to see each other clearly. So his daughter might be blind to his father’s guilt because it is her dad. It would be misplaced loyalty, but it is also human.

Still, quite a dramatic scene.

We’re not so sure.

It is too late for any plea change. And it was unlikely ever to do any good. You have to be a particular kind of insane that negates his ability to form the intent required by law. The fact he apparently removed the serial number from his gun would almost certainly be seen as negating any claim he lacked that intent.

Harsh, but not wrong.

At least not without evidence that makes her complicit in what her father did. And as of this writing, we are not aware of any such evidence.

We keep hearing that he represented himself. If you see the term ‘pro se’ that is what it means. It is very rare for it to be a good idea to represent yourself, but in his case, we don’t think it hurt his chances, if only because he didn’t have much of a chance.

Right. That is part of the context of her reaction. She seems to have just seen her dad try to kill himself. Being upset is normal.

We hope we could be that clear headed if someone in our family committed a crime. We have nothing but respect for Tyler Robinson’s father for turning his son in and reportedly forgoing the reward. But we also imagine it can be incredibly tough to be that clear-headed about family.

Finally:

This is an excellent point. While we rightfully don’t punish children for the crimes of their parents in this country, this doesn’t mean the family doesn’t don’t suffer in one way or another. It is yet another reason not to commit such a crime.

***

As a quick update, this is courtroom illustration of the incident:

We have two quick thoughts. First, there is almost certainly video of the incident, but it is not clear if they will ever release it.

Second, why does he look like John Kerry?

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE MENTAL HEALTH TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

