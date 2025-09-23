BREAKING: Verdict in Trump Attempted Assassination Case (WATCH)

Police Confirm Active Shooter at Augusta, Georgia Mall
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 2:55 PM on September 23, 2025
Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File

This will be a short one because we are just trying to get the breaking news out there:

The cut off text:

Count 2: Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence — GUILTY

Count 3: Assaulting a federal officer — GUILTY

Count 4: Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition — GUILTY

Count 5: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number — GUILTY

We don’t have the ability to fact check this list of charges but in our experience this seems like the kinds of things the average prosecutor would charge such a person with, so the list isn’t surprising. But that is not the same as saying it is accurate, though.

Of course we are being told that he faces life in prison. We would say that is too lenient.

Mind you, that is the maximum currently allowed by the Supreme Court based on their mess of a jurisprudence in interpreting the Eighth Amendment. But even so, it is too lenient. But at least no one on the jury decided to try to let him get away with it.

