BREAKING: Verdict in Trump Attempted Assassination Case (WATCH)

This will be a short one because we are just trying to get the breaking news out there:

BREAKING: Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh has been found GUILTY on all 5 charges.



He will be going away for a very long time.



Here’s the full breakdown from the courtroom:



Count 1: Attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate — GUILTY



Count 2: Possession of a… pic.twitter.com/sVWyPlxy9R — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 23, 2025

The cut off text:

Count 2: Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence — GUILTY Count 3: Assaulting a federal officer — GUILTY Count 4: Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition — GUILTY Count 5: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number — GUILTY

We don’t have the ability to fact check this list of charges but in our experience this seems like the kinds of things the average prosecutor would charge such a person with, so the list isn’t surprising. But that is not the same as saying it is accurate, though.

BIG BREAKING: Ryan Routh found GUILTY on all charges - https://t.co/rOtBgHGyIz pic.twitter.com/nIazTuJmps — ✟ Right Scoop ✟ (@trscoop) September 23, 2025

Of course we are being told that he faces life in prison. We would say that is too lenient.

Mind you, that is the maximum currently allowed by the Supreme Court based on their mess of a jurisprudence in interpreting the Eighth Amendment. But even so, it is too lenient. But at least no one on the jury decided to try to let him get away with it.

