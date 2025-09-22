WATCH: A Lip Reading Expert Tells Us What President Trump and Elon Musk Said at the Charlie Kirk Memorial

Last night, there was a memorial for Charlie Kirk, who was viciously gunned down by an apparent TrantiFA leftist. And one event that might have even greater political significance is the fact that in the middle of this memorial, President Trump met with Elon Musk and seemed to be getting along.

All of which makes this video even more interesting:

Lip reader reveals what was said between Trump and Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/tDCnR0IDKw — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 22, 2025

Now, this author is frankly terrible at lib reading, so we don’t feel super confident in our ability to fact check this. Thus, more than usual, we would be curious about what our commenters had to say. We think it kind of looks like that is what they said, but we are open to being persuaded they said something else.

But we will note that the suggestion of reconciliation is consistent with what was posted on both of their accounts on TSMSFKA Twitter (‘The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter’):

And it makes sense psychologically, too. We know of many situations where a family might not be getting along but they put their differences aside when a member of the family died or ended up in the hospital, or had a similar emergency. Further, both Musk and Trump have been victims of left-wing violence—Trump suffering two assassination attempts last year, and Tesla being subjected to a terrorist campaign inspired by hatred of Musk because he has been so helpful to Trump. With the murder of Charlie Kirk, Musk and Trump might have been reminded that it is more important than ever to defeat the mindset that inspired this crime.

But we would be remiss if we didn’t mention something else. There is a theory that Musk and Trump never really had a falling out. Previously, we revealed that the supposed feud between Trump and Netanyahu was faked in order to give Iran a false sense of security before their respective countries bombed the frak out of Iran. And ever since then, we wondered whether Trump and Musk did something similar, in order to tamp down the terrorist violence that Tesla was being subjected to at the time. It’s a theory we entertained, without being convinced one way or the other.

But if this is true reconciliation, it gets increasingly hard to believe they were faking it. It still could all be play-acting, but it seems unlikely.

While the Daily Mail video got few reactions, we can see a lot of hope in Internetland for a reconciliation:

So glad to see this 🩷🙏🏻🇺🇸 — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) September 22, 2025

Winning — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 22, 2025

Finally, not for nothing, but Mr. Kirk himself did hope to see such a reconciliation:

President Trump built this movement over 10 years. His supporters are NOT going anywhere. I hope Elon and Trump reconcile and do so privately. It would be good for the country and the world if they do.@IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/E3eNyF6n5o — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 6, 2025

So… fingers crossed that Musk and Trump have reconciled and will work together again.

