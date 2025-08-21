WATCH: Wait Until You See What Trump’s Takeover of D.C. Has Done to the Homicide Rate

Well, this is a heck of a news report:

"For the first time in a long time, D.C. has gone 7 days without a homicide, and that's not all — carjackings are down 83%, robberies are down 46%, car thefts down 21%, and overall violent crime is down 22%." pic.twitter.com/sSSiK0Kdwd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2025

We were curious where this report was coming from, and our own ‘Grateful Calvin‘ was able to point us in the right direction, until we found the original report:

We recommend the longer video if only because of the very interesting possibilities of a similar action in Baltimore mentioned in the piece. Besides we find this kind of uncredited cannibalizing of other people’s work distasteful. The people at WBFF Fox45 Baltimore took the time to create this report and they deserve the clicks and ad revenue that comes with it.

Previously, this author covered the legality and the limits of Trump’s takeover of the D.C. Police, here. Essentially the law limits Trump to 30 days, unless he can extend it somehow, which might be difficult. But as we said at the time:

Still, this author wondered just how much Trump can do in essentially 30 days. Could he really make that much of a difference in around a month?

If the results are just as dramatic as claimed, then we suspect that even if Trump can’t find a way to continue this beyond the thirty days through a direct invocation of the law, that when local officials get control back, they will feel a lot of pressure from their constituents to continue these policies. This might lead to increased cooperation between the Trump administration and local officials that produces an outcome similar to, but not necessarily identical with, what we are currently seeing.

Or Trump might try to extend the control. We don’t have a lot of hope that Trump will win over a Democrat filibuster in the Senate. But there still is some hope given that, well… even the Democratic Senators who normally hate everything Trump does have to live and work in the area, too. How many of them will have to begrudgingly admit to themselves that they feel safer under Trump’s takeover?

Further, what if the thirty days expire and then … Trump waits a day and declares another emergency? Or he waits a week? That didn’t work when Governor Whitmer tried something similar with COVID emergency powers under Michigan state law, and, indeed, we think it would be an abuse of the language of the statute if Trump is allowed to do this. But here’s the thing: The judges who decide this are lean left, but … they live and work in D.C., too. They might be influenced by their own desire for safety. Yes, they are judicial activists, but no judicial activist wants to be shot by some random carjacker on the way to work. In this case, their activism might actually work in Trump’s favor and Trump seems like the kind of guy who will take a win however he can get it.

A few comments:

No murders in DC for seven straight days. A record.



Democrats are outraged. https://t.co/KXSbwcaYfO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 21, 2025

NEW: D.C. has reported ZERO m*rders for 7 days, something that hasn’t happened in a long time



I’m absolutely shocked that cracking down on crime results in less crime…



Democrats assured us this wasn’t the case! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2025

Do Chicago, please! — Americana Mindset (@AmericanaMinds1) August 21, 2025

That would be hard to do, constitutionally, because of states’ rights.

All we needed was a new President — TheOriginalFalconbro (@SchmuhlTom) August 21, 2025

Seriously, as we reported, Trump himself says he will go on patrol in D.C. tonight and this author had fun imagining it:

But it is even harder to imagine Joe Biden doing such a thing, except maybe on one of those scooters for people with mobility impairments you see at the store.

How about that? More law enforcement and crime goes down. Very different than the defund the police movement. This common sense approach to government sounds like a good deal! — Jerry on Mars (@jerry_on_mars) August 21, 2025

Parents are questioning what their children are doing at home at night. The once innocent law-abiding kids were walking the elderly across the street and studying at the library. Now, Trump is stopping them from getting their homework done at the library, and the elderly are… — I8yourlunch (Sarcasm is humor) (@i8yourlunch) August 21, 2025

The cut off text:

Now, Trump is stopping them from getting their homework done at the library, and the elderly are stuck at crosswalks all over DC. ‘This must stop,’ Says @TheDemocrats

We take the entirety of this post as being facetious. But we will note that there was a curfew before the Trump Takeover, which is hard to justify unless local officials admit there was an emergency.

It's amazing how quickly things improve when Democrats lose all of their power. — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) August 21, 2025

This is true in many contexts.

Imagine trying to convince the country that D.C. is safe when it’s rare for a week to go by without someone being murdered. 💀 — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) August 21, 2025

And indeed, there were allegations that D.C. was cooking the books before the Trump Takeover. We will certainly say this. You should never just blindly trust the government when it says ‘trust me, we in the government are doing a good job, according to these numbers generated by the same government.’ That applies to crime stats before Trump stepped in and, frankly, it applies today.

Still, we think that D.C. residents are already starting to notice a real difference. We liken it to an abused woman leaving her abuser. This author has helped several women in that kind of circumstance and over time most of them start to realize how much freer they feel once the abuser is out of their lives. They suddenly become aware of all the habits they had built up over time because of the fear of their abuser that they suddenly no longer have to follow, or how many bad behaviors they just kind of ignored. After a few years of this, most abused women start to wonder why they stayed with the jerk in the first place. We think even thirty days of being free of the constant fear is going to feel so good to D.C. residents that on day twenty-nine, many residents will not want to go back. It might be a very grudging feeling, but we believe that is what they are likely to feel.

Next up, we have a real special one:

Republicans fearmonger about crime every election. But when crime actually goes down, they quietly take credit. — RTO (@bbklive_) August 21, 2025

Who wants to tell him?

It’s the “Bernard Goetz” effect. Crime goes down when criminals realize there are instant consequences. https://t.co/UUeWNzravx — Nathan In SoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) August 21, 2025

Goetz was a man who shot people attempting to rob him on New York subway, so this person is referencing private consequences of criminal action. And as we noted before, Trump’s people are working to increase how many law-abiding citizens can lawfully carry guns in D.C. on a long-term basis. So even if things go back to the local leadership and they don’t change their policies, criminals have to think that the next time they commit a crime an armed version of Daniel Penny (or a regular version of Kyle Rittenhouse) might inflict severe and immediate consequences. And if a person acting in self-defense or defense of others xis prosecuted by local D.C. officials, Trump could pardon him or her.

Lets go!!! I voted for this! https://t.co/YSqyVMEosN — aka (@akafaceUS) August 21, 2025

To be honest, this was nowhere near our thoughts when we voted for Trump for the third time … but we ain’t complaining!

Finally:

D.C.’s so-called leaders resigned themselves to the idea that crime was inevitable. Then came Trump, who took the novel approach of actually doing something about it.



The result? For the first time in ages, D.C. has gone 7 straight days without a single homicide. — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) August 21, 2025

It turns out that we don't have to live like this. Rampant crime could end in every American city right now the moment elected officials decide to prioritize law and order over coddling criminals. https://t.co/3k8ANSSF78 — Rep. Josh Williams (@JoshWilliamsOH) August 21, 2025

As we have said on Twitter/X, we think the reason for the leftist freakout about Trump’s crackdown in D.C. is that they were terrified that Trump might actually do a good job. He might show citizens living in crime-ridden cities all across the country that they can be safer than they are right now, if they only vote differently. Considering how cities are an important power base of the Democratic party, that could cost them a lot of power.

We are reminded, of all things, of something we read in the Autobiography of Malcolm X, when he was taught how to promote the teachings of Elijah Mohammed:

One day, I remember, a dirty glass of water was on a counter and Mr. Muhammad put a clean glass of water beside it. ‘You want to know how to spread my teachings?’ he said, and he pointed to the glasses of water. ‘Don’t condemn if you see a person has a dirty glass of water,’ he said, ‘just show them the clean glass of water that you have. When they inspect it, you won’t have to say that yours is better.

Now, this author is not exactly a big fan of Mr. Mohammed and if you actually read the book, you would learn that the Nation of Islam subscribed to the absolutely crazy racist theory that white people were literally invented by a mad scientist, and we are blue eyed devils, and so on. Our joke is that it is like Scientology, but with racism.

But chalk this up to the old adage that even a broken clock being right twice a day. Mr. Mohammed was right on that very narrow point: Sometimes the most persuasive thing you can do is to show a person a better option. And that is what Trump seems to be doing in Washington, D.C.

