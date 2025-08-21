Seriously, Dude?! CNN Senior Reporter Insists There Are No Negative Polls About Gavin...
New Sheriff In Town! Guess Who's Going to Join the DC Patrol Tonight (the Memes Are Already Great)

Doug P. | 2:50 PM on August 21, 2025
meme

It's been about ten days since President Trump ordered a federal takeover of law enforcement in Washington, DC, and the positive results were seen immediately. 

These results have been criticized by Democrats who would apparently rather endure high crime rates than praise Trump for helping get criminals off the streets (the Dems do have their "priorities" and law-abiding citizens aren't near the top of that list). 

The Democrats might even be a little more triggered (if that's even possible) tonight because Trump will reportedly join a DC patrol this evening: 

That came from Trump himself: 

And maybe a B-2 flyover just for kicks.

Garbage hauler, McDonald's employee, and soon to be DC patrolman. 

Absolutely!

The memes are already starting to hit social media and they'll probably ramp up as the day goes on: 

The Babylon Bee saw this one coming several days ago:

Perfect. 

*****

