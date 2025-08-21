New Sheriff In Town! Guess Who's Going to Join the DC Patrol Tonight (the Memes Are Already Great)

It's been about ten days since President Trump ordered a federal takeover of law enforcement in Washington, DC, and the positive results were seen immediately.

🚨 MUST WATCH: "DRAMATIC REDUCTIONS IN CRIME" in D.C.



"For the first time in a long time, D.C. has gone 7 days without a homicide — and that's not all... Carjackings are down 83%. Robberies are down 46%. Car thefts, down 21% — and overall violent crime is down 22%" pic.twitter.com/UT3Zviyu6e — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 21, 2025

These results have been criticized by Democrats who would apparently rather endure high crime rates than praise Trump for helping get criminals off the streets (the Dems do have their "priorities" and law-abiding citizens aren't near the top of that list).

The Democrats might even be a little more triggered (if that's even possible) tonight because Trump will reportedly join a DC patrol this evening:

🚨TONIGHT @POTUS is lacing up his boots and PATROLLING the streets of DC!



DJT wants to see the NEWLY SAFE Capital for himself:



- Crime is down 9%

- Violent crime is down 41%

- Robberies down 58%

- Murders down 50%

- Assaults w/ weapons down 27%



UNBELIEVABLE! 🤯💪 pic.twitter.com/niqfGZraYh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 21, 2025

That came from Trump himself:

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump CONFIRMS he’ll be patrolling the streets of DC tonight with police and National Guard



Someone PLEASE get videos of Trump throwing cuffs on at least a FEW illegals while yelling “LOCK ‘EM UP!” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/3l7YrDeuNS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 21, 2025

And maybe a B-2 flyover just for kicks.

The visuals this guy has done. https://t.co/8xyTd2SDhm — Real_Dave_La_Torre 🍿 (@David_LaTorre) August 21, 2025

Garbage hauler, McDonald's employee, and soon to be DC patrolman.

“Trump the Lawman” would get even better ratings than the Apprentice https://t.co/0nyjeE3Ikk — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 21, 2025

Absolutely!

The memes are already starting to hit social media and they'll probably ramp up as the day goes on:

🚨🚨🚨



President Trump will go on patrol with the National Guard tonight in Washington to see firsthand the progress toward law and order.



Is there anything he can’t do?! pic.twitter.com/aDwmweKhVJ — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 21, 2025

They see me rollin'

They hatin'

Patrollin' and tryna catch me ridin' dirty

Tryna catch me ridin' dirty...



📸 @PlanetOfMemes pic.twitter.com/JUH10T0ee8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 21, 2025

The Babylon Bee saw this one coming several days ago:

Vigilante Justice: Trump Dresses Up As Bat And Patrols Streets Of DC https://t.co/R983xqlIXQ pic.twitter.com/aX0lyGpgyw — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 11, 2025

Perfect.

