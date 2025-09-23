Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is

VIP
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 12:00 AM on September 23, 2025
Twitter

Well, it only took 60 years for her to figure it out.

Greg Price gets all the credit for the joke in our headline as he brings this quote to our attention from Kamala Harris’ book:

So, you don’t have to squint, here’s the same text by our own transcription:

‘‘Are you f***ing kidding me?’ I was not about to take Trump’s bait. He lies all the time, I told Brian. He throws out outrageous statements to distract from the real issues. ‘Today he wants me to prove my race. What next? He’ll say I’m not a woman and I’ll need to show my vagina.’

If that is an accurate quote from a passage of the book, it makes our brain hurt because of the mix of quoted text and text that we are pretty sure are also quotes that don’t have quotation marks around them. Plus … does she think this is a uniquely clever line? Is this her idea of a zing?

But Greg is right to recognize that it also goes against transgender ideology to say having a natural vajayjay is even relevant to whether or not you are a woman. Of course it is conclusive proof to every sane person, but that excludes most of the democratic party elites these days.

All of this comes from an interview with Rachel Maddow. Regular readers know that Kamala is out hocking a book about her failed presidential campaign, and as part of the book tour, she sought out the softest of interviewers, at least if you are on the left, which is why we end up with that quote:

In any case, there were reactions:

Sir, if it should be ‘Kamala, Kamala, Kamala, Kamala, Kamala chameleon,’ if you are going to reference the Culture Club song.

Mayor Willie Brown for one would know if she had an … um … beans and frank. Indeed, we are pretty sure if she did, that this would have been the end of her political career before it started.

Meanwhile, many, many commenters argued that they didn’t really want to see her evidence:

Finally:

*Snort*

That is naturally referencing how Brigitte Macron is basically trying to sue and prosecute people for saying she was born a man, which we talked about previously, here and here.

RELATED: WATCH: A Lip Reading Expert Tells Us What President Trump and Elon Musk Said at the Carlie Kirk Memorial

WATCH: Wait Until You See What Trump’s Takeover of D.C. Has Done to the Homicide Rate

A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the Biden Admin. (a Deep Dive)

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

