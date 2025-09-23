Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is

Well, it only took 60 years for her to figure it out.

Greg Price gets all the credit for the joke in our headline as he brings this quote to our attention from Kamala Harris’ book:

Kamala finally figured out what a woman is pic.twitter.com/ru8lH1Tw8G — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2025

So, you don’t have to squint, here’s the same text by our own transcription:

‘‘Are you f***ing kidding me?’ I was not about to take Trump’s bait. He lies all the time, I told Brian. He throws out outrageous statements to distract from the real issues. ‘Today he wants me to prove my race. What next? He’ll say I’m not a woman and I’ll need to show my vagina.’

If that is an accurate quote from a passage of the book, it makes our brain hurt because of the mix of quoted text and text that we are pretty sure are also quotes that don’t have quotation marks around them. Plus … does she think this is a uniquely clever line? Is this her idea of a zing?

But Greg is right to recognize that it also goes against transgender ideology to say having a natural vajayjay is even relevant to whether or not you are a woman. Of course it is conclusive proof to every sane person, but that excludes most of the democratic party elites these days.

All of this comes from an interview with Rachel Maddow. Regular readers know that Kamala is out hocking a book about her failed presidential campaign, and as part of the book tour, she sought out the softest of interviewers, at least if you are on the left, which is why we end up with that quote:

Kamala Harris blasts 'tyrant' Trump and his 'fragile ego' in exclusive MSNBC interview https://t.co/7TMcEBIXdd — Raffaele La Ciura (@LaCiuraRaffaele) September 23, 2025

In any case, there were reactions:

Kamala, Kamala chameleon.



She was desperately trying to be whatever she could be when the mood suited. She was a proud Indian lady until black became convenient — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) September 23, 2025

Sir, if it should be ‘Kamala, Kamala, Kamala, Kamala, Kamala chameleon,’ if you are going to reference the Culture Club song.

Disgusting trash, when asked about her policies she said she'd let everyone know after the election. — Mrs. Marzuolo (@MrsMarzuolo) September 23, 2025

I never thought I’d be living in a time such as this 😂 — LizsLaine (@lizs_laine) September 23, 2025

I'm sure there are scores of men who can vouch for Kamala. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 23, 2025

Mayor Willie Brown for one would know if she had an … um … beans and frank. Indeed, we are pretty sure if she did, that this would have been the end of her political career before it started.

Meanwhile, many, many commenters argued that they didn’t really want to see her evidence:

No one wants to see that 🤮🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮 — JVF4Liberty (@Judy_V_Fry) September 23, 2025

Oh man. I'm eating. — Bob (@Bob76046) September 23, 2025

Finally:

Ah, I see Brigitte Macron received an advanced copy of the book — American Hamster (@MericanHamster) September 23, 2025

*Snort*

That is naturally referencing how Brigitte Macron is basically trying to sue and prosecute people for saying she was born a man, which we talked about previously, here and here.

